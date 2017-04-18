Games World
Login Registrieren
Games World
Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
als Startseite festgelegt.
    Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
    Playstation als Startseite festgelegt.
    Login Registrieren

    • Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

      Login | Registrieren
  • Print / Abo
    Apps
    PC Games 04/2017 PC Games Hardware 05/2017 PC Games MMore 04/2017 play³ 05/2017 Games Aktuell 04/2017 buffed 12/2016 XBG Games 04/2017 N-Zone 04/2017 WideScreen 05/2017 SpieleFilmeTechnik 04/2017
    PC Games 04/2017 PCGH Magazin 05/2017 PC Games MMORE Computec Kiosk On the Run! Birdies Run
Die Redaktion Artikel-Archiv Mediadaten Datenschutz Impressum AGB Problem mit Werbung melden
article
1225951
Xbox One
Xbox One: Neue Xbox-Live-Funktionen angekündigt
Microsoft hat einige neue Funktionen für die Xbox One angekündigt. Dazu gehören Arena-Turniere für Killer Instinct, die ähnlich der für World of Tanks ablaufen werden. Außerdem wird eine optionale Party-Overlay-Funktion eingeführt, über die ihr seht, wer gerade in einer Gruppe spricht.
http://www.videogameszone.de/Xbox-One-Konsolen-232351/News/microsoft-konsole-update-xbox-live-funktionen-1225951/
18.04.2017
http://www.videogameszone.de/screenshots/medium/2013/05/Xbox_One_and_Kinect__2__b2teaser_169.jpg
xbox one,microsoft,konsole
news