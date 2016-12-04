Games World
Login Registrieren
Games World
Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
als Startseite festgelegt.
    Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
    Playstation als Startseite festgelegt.
    Login Registrieren

    • Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

      Login | Registrieren
  • Print / Abo
    Apps
    PC Games 12/2016 PC Games Hardware 01/2017 PC Games MMore 01/2016 play³ 01/2017 Games Aktuell 12/2016 buffed 12/2016 XBG Games 11/2016 N-Zone 12/2016 WideScreen 12/2016 SpieleFilmeTechnik 11/2016
    PC Games 12/2016 PCGH Magazin 01/2017 PC Games MMORE Computec Kiosk On the Run! Birdies Run
Die Redaktion Artikel-Archiv Mediadaten Datenschutz Impressum AGB Problem mit Werbung melden
article
1215152
Watch Dogs 2
Watch Dogs 2: Erster PC-Patch verbessert die Performance
Ubisoft hat einen ersten Patch für die PC-Version des Open-World-Actionspiels Watch Dogs 2 veröffentlicht. Dieser kümmert sich hauptsächlich darum, die Performance des Spiels zu verbessern und Crashes zu beseitigen. Auch der Multiplayer wird behandelt und sollte nun stabiler laufen.
http://www.videogameszone.de/Watch-Dogs-2-Spiel-55550/News/patch-performance-open-world-action-ubisoft-pc-1215152/
04.12.2016
http://www.videogameszone.de/screenshots/medium/2016/06/Watch-Dogs-2-Screenshots-E3-1-pc-games_b2teaser_169.jpg
watch dogs 2,action,ubisoft
news