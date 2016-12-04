Watch Dogs 2: Erster PC-Patch verbessert die Performance

Die PC-Version von Ubisofts Actionspiel Watch Dogs 2 erhielt nun um einen Patch. Mit diesem widmen sich die Entwickler zunächst der Performance des Spiels. Es sollte zu weniger Crashes kommen, der Multiplayer-Part müsste stabiler laufen und einige NPC Glitches wurden zudem beseitigt.

Ebenfalls im Update 1.06.135.3 enthalten sind die Fixes, welche mit dem Update 1.6 schon in die Konsolenversionen des Open-World-Spiels integriert wurden.

Hier sind die (englischen) Patch Notes:

• Improved stability on AMD Crossfire systems - This patch fixes instability on Crossfire systems (AMD dual GPU systems).

• Fixed Donut NPCs Glitch - After downloading this patch, PC players will no longer see hilarious hordes of Donut people roaming the streets. Only a regular number of Donut people should now be seen on the streets.

Online Performance

• [Performance] Game Crashing - This patch will have various crash fixes for a smoother gameplay experience.

• [Online & Multiplayer] Seamless Online - Players should now experience improved reliability of seamless online and matchmaking through the Multiplayer App.

• [Multiplayer] Activity Frequency - This patch fixes the issue of the cooldown resetting after a player dies while being the target of a hack during Online Invasions. Players should now experience regular cooldown times and a normal frequency of getting hacked during their gameplay.

• [Online Invasions] Target Detecting Hackers through walls using NetHack - Some players reported being able to detect Hackers through walls using NetHack during Online Invasions. This bug is fixed in this patch.

Die PC-Version von Watch Dogs 2 ist seit dem 29. November verfügbar.

Quelle: Website von Watch Dogs 2

