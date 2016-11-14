Einen Tag vor dem Release von Watch Dogs 2 wurden die ersten Testberichte der internationalen Presse veröffentlicht. Für einen besseren Überblick haben wir für Euch einige Wertungen und Fazits unterschiedlicher Publikationen in einer Übersicht zusammengefasst. Im Durchschnitt erhält die PlayStation 4-Version von Watch Dogs 2 derzeit - laut der Webseite Metacritic - eine Wertung von 85 Prozent. Da der Ableger für den PC erst in zwei Wochen am 29. November 2016 erscheint, stehen hierfür bislang keine Bewertungen zur Verfügung.

Viele Testberichte sind sich einig, dass es sich bei Watch Dogs 2 um eine klare Verbesserung gegenüber dem Vorgänger handelt. Unter anderem schreibt Forbes: "Das ist das Spiel, das das originale Watch Dogs hätte sein sollen.". Auch TheSixthAxis ist von Watch Dogs 2 begeistert: "Watch Dogs 2 ist das perfekte Sequel. Es nimmt alles, was das erste Spiel einzigartig und besonders gemacht hat, und erweitert es an all diesen Punkten". Unser Test wird morgen im Laufe des Tages auf der Webseite veröffentlicht. In einen kurzen Ersteindruck geben wir euch jedoch bereits einen ersten Ausblick auf den morgigen Testbericht.

Watch Dogs 2 in der Test-Übersicht

NZGamer - 97 (PS4)

Watch Dogs 2 has created an immersive world, disturbingly close to the real one. It's still a fictitious San Francisco, but sometimes it's difficult to tell which bits are made up. With rich, in depth missions, colourful characters, and fun open world gameplay, this might just be the best game I've played this year.

Digital Spy - 90 (PS4)

Watch Dogs 2 is the game we wanted to play the first time around. It's bold, beautiful and tells a story filled with people you care about and missions that are well built, exciting and sometimes hilarious. The hacking options are extensive and enable you to have a lot of fun and be creative with the missions, despite the often serious tone of the story itself. The player choice is immense too, fully putting the player in the driving seat. If the driving itself just had more personality, Watch Dogs 2 would be perfect.

Twinfinite - 90 (PS4)

They managed to retain that core ambition that they had the first time around, but adjusted quite well to the criticisms levied against their project. What resulted is a game that is the same at heart, but is alive with variety and a hero we could actually stand behind without question. Watch Dogs 2 is what a sequel should be in every sense. A bigger, better, bolder take on what the first entry only treads.

Forbes - 90 (PS4)

It's a vibrant world, more upbeat and less cruel than what we usually see in the genre, and its main characters finally seem like they're having fun as a goofy group of hackers should. Combined with improved gameplay systems, and you will also be having fun eventually. It took me a few hours to realize that Watch Dogs 2 really had turned a corner, and after a full playthrough, I went from high skeptical to undeniably impressed.

God is a Geek - 90 (PS4)

The missions are varied and intense, and the characters provide plenty of great moments. If you're craving a game with a gorgeous, busy and unique open world, this is the game for you.

TheSixthAxis - 90 (PS4)

Watch Dogs 2 is the perfect sequel. It takes everything that made the first game unique and original, and expands on all of it. Everything is better, from the hacking, to the story, the setting and the variety of content. Watch Dogs 2 is far from being just more of the same. An apt comparison could be the jump from the first Assassins Creed game to Assassins Creed 2. While the first was a promising yet clunky new idea, the sequel delivered on that idea and turned it into one of the most iconic series of the last decade. With Watch Dogs 2, Ubisoft is well on its way to recreating that same magic.

Destructoid - 85 (PS4)

I expected Watch Dogs 2 to be a paint-by-numbers sequel -- more guns, more cars, a bigger playground. Instead, it gives players freedom to play with the world with hackmagic the way they want to, and crafts a memorable, mostly light-hearted story that's just a lot of fun. Considering the heavy subject matter woven in, that's even more of an accomplishment than it seems like.

Trusted Reviews - 80 (PS4)

Watch Dogs 2 is no great leap forward, but it sees the series headed in the right direction with more colour, more flair and a real sense of fun. The action's solid and the mission design much less generic, while Ubisoft Montreal has given you a great set of tools and the freedom to use them as you will. If the original Watch Dogs was a mean-looking hound, all bark, no bite, the sequel's a more playful pooch that's all about having a good time - and it's all the better for it.

Eurogamer Italy - 80 (PS4)

Watch Dogs 2 is better than the previous episode gameplay-wise, but the new characters and the story show one step behind Ubisoft's standards. It's a fun game, though, so if you love open world titles with a lot of activities, you'll enjoy this big and entertaining experience.

