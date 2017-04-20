Games World
Warhammer 40.000: Dawn of War 3
Warhammer 40.000: Dawn of War 3: ​Internationale Tests in der Übersicht - Intensives Old-School-Gefühl
Kurz vor Release des Strategiespiels Warhammer 40.000: Dawn of War 3 sind die ersten Tests aufgetaucht. Wir stellen für euch eine Übersicht zusammen, die zeigt, dass das Spiel im Grunde ziemlich gut ankommt, durch ein Old-School-Gefühl überzeugen kann und auch eine spannende Kampagne besitzt.
20.04.2017
