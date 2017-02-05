Pünktlich zum Wochenende hat Naughty Dog Update 1.20 für Nates letztes Abenteuer Uncharted 4: A Thief's End ausgeliefert. Als Highlight des neuesten Datenpakets ist zum einen der neue Survival-Hardcore-Modus zu benennen, aber auch der Classic-Modus kehrt wieder in die Beta Test Playlist zurück. Der Hardcore-Modus hat es wirklich in sich und trägt die Bezeichnung zurecht. Der neue und intensive Schwierigkeitsgrad gibt euch nur eine Chance an die Hand, um insgesamt 50 Gegnerwellen zu überleben. Sterbt ihr dabei ein Mal, so fängt aller erneut von vorne bei Level eins an. Teamwork und die richtige Strategie sind hier für den Erfolg entscheidend.

Der Classic-Modus wurde viele Male nachgefragt und kehrt mit dem neuen Update wieder ins Spiel zurück. Er kann in der Beta Playlist im Multiplayer gespielt werden. Im Vergleich zum ersten Launch im vergangenen November, kommt der Modus dieses mal ganz ohne In-Game-Store, Mysticals oder Sidekicks aus und fokussiert sich auf das Core-Gameplay, nämlich Kampf und Bewegung. Daneben wurde eine neue gewertete Saison gestartet, bei der es frische Belohnungen zu holen gibt und auch das Fortschrittssystem wurde überarbeitet. Alle Änderungen lest ihr in den offiziellen Patchnotes zum neuesten Update 1.20 des Action-Adventures weiter unten im Text. Mehr Infos zu Uncharted 4 findet ihr auf unserer umfangreichen Themenseite.



Patchnotes des Uncharted 4-Updates 1.20

Multiplayer

Classic Mode Returns to The Beta Test Playlist

Back by popular request, Classic Mode has returned to the Beta Test Playlist in Multiplayer. For those who missed it when it first launched in November, Classic is a back-to-basics mode that focuses on core combat and movement—there's no in-game store, Mysticals, or Sidekicks. Find it in the Multiplayer playlist menu today.

New Ranked Season

For the competitive crowd, the next Ranked season has begun, introducing new rewards and improvements to progression. This season, you'll have a chance to earn a new set of Ranked weapon skins to complement the Ranked Trucker Hats, Shades, and Bandanas offered in prior seasons. What's more, this season, we're awarding a special Ranked Huzzah taunt for those that reach Gold rank or higher. Alongside new rewards, we are also improving the Qualifier and Master Rank systems - Qualifiers will focus on points earned, rather than matches won and Master Rank will now have points earned based off an average of matches ( Master Rank will give a match rating averaging your 20 previous Ranked matches). This way, your progress is based entirely on your own performance.

Qualifiers are now based on points earned rather than matches won. This allows your personal performance to impact your advancement to a much larger degree.

To pass from Gold I to Platinum III, for example, you need to earn at least 35 points over the course of 5 matches.

Points earned are still based on your grade for that match, with an S grade on a win awarding the maximum of 40 points.

Overachieving on points required will gives you bonus points upon advancing to the next rank (to a maximum of 50 points).

Failing a qualifier series with negative points will penalize you by that many points.

We have revamped the way points are handled in Master Rank. Instead of being a grind for points, the system focuses on your average performance.

Players will enter into Master Rank with a 200 match rating average.

At the end of a match, you will receive a Match Rating and this will be factored into your "20 game average". This average represents your Master Rank points.

The maximum possible Match Rating is 1000, and the lowest is -1000. Get better scores, higher kills, revives and assists, while minimizing deaths to maximize your Match Rating.

Bug fix for awarded chests not opening for the player

Bug fix for players that are unable to connect to multiplayer or are taking a long time to connect to multiplayer

Fix for profile data loss

Accounts that were affected by the profile loss will have their level restored

Fixed several crashes

Bug fix for multiplayer audio settings resetting when backing out to the main menu

Adjusted weapon skins to fix bright weapon skin issues in certain levels

Survival

Hardcore Mode Introduced

Take on a new challenge in Survival's Hardcore Mode, available now. This intense new difficulty tier introduces higher stakes, giving players only one chance to make it through all 50 waves. That's right, if your team is defeated, you're back to square one. Hardcore Mode is not for the faint of heart—it'll take skill, close teamwork, and careful strategy.

Bug fix for clients using c4 and mines against djinn boss

Fix for players being able to melee Disciple warlords against walls

Indra's Eternity no longer slows the vulnerable timer of warlord bosses while in the vulnerable state

Fix for enemies occasionally bind posing during combat

Fix where players will lose HUD and become invincible if the Indra Warlord's teleport grab is interrupted by an explosion

Fix for Explosive Expert not awarding the advertised bonus damage

Player's damage bonuses for level, weapon level, and boosters are now calculated correctly

Fix for late joiner losing their gear, cash, and weapon when respawning before completing the wave

Armor NPCs will now drop appropriate score

Arsenal price ramp based on difficulty Easy costs will be multiplied by .75 Normal costs will be multiplied by x1 Hard costs will be multiplied by x1.25 Crushing costs will be multiplied by x1.5



All bosses now avoid Indra's Eternity and El Dorado player mysticals

Brute enemies stagger less often from headshots

Increased grenade, mine and C4 arsenal cost

C4 is now earned at the same rate as Grenades and Mines

Increased the cost of Indra's Eternity

Decreased Sprit of the Djinn and Path of Indra price ramp when purchased from the arsenal

Double ammo for Barok, Harbinger and Desert 5 when purchased from the arsenal

Reduced ammo for Stoner from 150 to 100 when purchased from the arsenal

Reduced costs of all Heavy Weapons in the arsenal

Increased duration of Sprit of the Djinn from 20 seconds to 30 seconds

Increased base run speed of Sprit of the Djinn

Path of Indra now revives downed teammates

Quelle: unchartedthegame.com