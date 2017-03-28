Games World
Login Registrieren
Games World
Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
als Startseite festgelegt.
    Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
    Playstation als Startseite festgelegt.
    Login Registrieren

    • Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

      Login | Registrieren
  • Print / Abo
    Apps
    PC Games 04/2017 PC Games Hardware 04/2017 PC Games MMore 04/2017 play³ 04/2017 Games Aktuell 04/2017 buffed 12/2016 XBG Games 04/2017 N-Zone 04/2017 WideScreen 04/2017 SpieleFilmeTechnik 03/2017
    PC Games 04/2017 PCGH Magazin 04/2017 PC Games MMORE Computec Kiosk On the Run! Birdies Run
Die Redaktion Artikel-Archiv Mediadaten Datenschutz Impressum AGB Problem mit Werbung melden
article
1224250
Tomb Raider Film
Tomb Raider: Erste offizielle Fotos von Alicia Vikander als Lara Croft
Im Jahr 2018 erscheint ein neuer Film der Tomb Raider-Reihe in den Kinos. Knapp ein Jahr vor dem Start wurden nun erste offizielle Bilder von Protagonistin Lara Croft veröffentlicht, die von Oscar-Gewinnerin Alicia Vikander gespielt wird.
http://www.videogameszone.de/Tomb-Raider-Film-Film-159061/News/Offizielle-Fotos-von-Alicia-Vikander-als-Lara-Croft-veroeffentlicht-1224250/
28.03.2017
http://www.videogameszone.de/screenshots/medium/2017/03/Tomb-Raider-Film-Lara-Croft_1-pc-games_b2teaser_169.jpg
tomb raider,lara croft,kinofilm
news