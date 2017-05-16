The Surge im Test: Die internationale Presse wertet uneinheitlich

Am 15. Mai ist The Surge für PC, PS4 und Xbox One erschienen. Das bisherige Feedback der professionellen Kritiker könnte als "uneinheitlich" bezeichnet werden. Schon der Metascore, also die von Metacritic ermittelte Durchschnittswertung, schwankt gewaltig, je nach Plattform. Während die PS4-Version von The Surge auf eher durchschnittliche 72 Punkte kommt, sieht es bei PC (77 Punkte) und Xbox One (80 Punkte) doch deutlich besser aus. Allerdings handelt es sich hierbei natürlich nur um eine Momentaufnahme.

Und auch bei den Einzelwertungen sind sich die Tester alles andere als einig. Die Bandbreite ist gewaltig: von sehr guten 90 Punkten, vergeben von Areajugones, bis hin zu ziemlich schwachen 50 Punkten (Push Square) ist fast alles dabei. Unterhalb findet ihr eine Übersicht mit einigen internationalen Wertungen. Was wir von dem futuristischen Dark-Souls-Widersacher von Deck 13 Interactive halten, erfahrt ihr in Kürze auf der Webseite. Der Test zu The Surge ist fast fertig.

The Surge - Internationale Test-Übersicht:

Areajugones - 90

"The Surge has been able to exploit the essentials of this genre: A highly additive combat system, great setting and an outstanding level design. It may not be a huge innovation, but Deck13 has created a great game within the action RPG genre."

Meristation - 85

"The Surge is not only a "sci-fi Dark Souls clone" but also a solid game in its own right. Deck13 brings some good ideas to the mix and achieves one of the most interesting combat systems of this particular subgenre. "

PCGamesN - 80

"The Surge is a superb game on its own terms, compelling in every nook and cranny, lopped-off limb, and newfound shortcut. Underpinning it all is a surprisingly engaging, multifaceted narrative, and a set of combat mechanics that offer a little something for every type of player, but that punish all comers with equal aplomb."

DualShockers - 80

"The limb targeting mechanic offers up some true innovation to the combat formula established in Demon Souls. This makes The Surge the one of the first real competitors to the Souls series, as The Surge offers up its own unique gameplay style that keeps each encounter fresh in a very unique setting. Fighting multiple enemies at the same time can be a pain, and the game does suffer a bit in the narrative department, even with its interesting world, but overall I found The Surge to be a well built Souls-like."

Polygon - 80

"The frustrating boss fights and the mediocre plot are blemishes on what is, by and large, a much better game than I ever would have expected. When I reviewed Lords of the Fallen in 2014, I said it was "a surprising show of skill and hopefully a sign of much brighter things to come." By building on its more obvious inspirations with a more unique vision, Deck13 has fulfilled even more of that initial promise with The Surge."

Windows Central - 80

"While Lords of the Fallen and The Surge may have Dark Souls roots, the more I progressed in The Surge, the more I started to see Deck 13 shining. The shadows are falling away, The Surge is miles better than Lords of the Fallen, and some trademark mechanics are starting to creep into the light. Deck 13 has polished and primed The Surge, and it now feels like it's time to stop comparing it to others and let it be noticed for what it is. Calling anything a Dark Souls clone at this point is purely lazy and an insult to the many smaller ways in which they're no way alike."

The Sixth Axis - 80

"Bugs and a weak narrative aside, The Surge is a much more confident take on the emerging Soul-like gameplay style. It takes the known tropes of being challenging and having progression dependent on learning attack patterns while adjusting your play style to accommodate, but it also has some fresh ideas that not only make perfect sense, but could shape future games. It's nice to see a developer give a gameplay style a second shot and Deck13 have almost nailed it here."

IGN - 79

"The Surge makes good use of its detailed sci-fi setting and provides an engaging experience throughout the 30 to 40-hour campaign, mostly thanks to its widely customizable inventory and wickedly fun combat system. It may struggle to keep the action moving and tell a strong story amid the chaos of battle, and its weapon progression plateaued early, but it offers some interesting ideas and delivers a solid new take on a familiar genre."

US Gamer - 70

"The Surge gives a lousy first impression with it bland sci-fi setting and grab bag of obvious influences. Given time, though, there's an unrefined gem in here for those willing to put up with its quirks. If this is Deck 13's next step to building something truly great, it's solid, if flawed one."

Game Informer - 70

"I didn't mind investing over 50 hours to the grind in The Surge. I felt powerful at times and exploring every little area rewarded me with a nice bounty. It just clings too tightly to a one-note approach to world building, enemy encounters, and level design. This is a genre that has a rich history of wowing players, sometimes from the look of a boss, and maybe even the design of the world it inhabits. I was never dazzled by The Surge. I mostly felt like I was battling animated junk in a junkyard."

Destructoid - 65

"The Surge is a mix of interesting ideas and hiccups in execution. While there's no doubt that it will resonate with a specific, hardcore audience, it's missing just enough to alienate a generalized audience. Its combat is challenging, but not perfect; its story starts with a compelling hook but falls flat shortly after. There are echoes of something special running throughout The Surge, but it never escapes its own shadow."

Playstation Universe - 60

"The Surge started off great. The combat was fun, the story seemed interesting, and the crafting was enjoyable that is until I got a dozen or so hours into it where everything went from being doable to insanely hard, grindy, and uninspiring."

Push Square - 50

"The Surge had potential, but its excellent combat systems are baked into a game that can't do them justice. The repetitive and drab environments are a huge hindrance, and when combined with a confusing network of corridors, hallways, and ledges, it's easy to become frustrated, misled, and lost. You may find some fun experimenting with your attack options and the smooth framerate on the PS4 Pro does help to make that a better experience, but expecting anything more than that will only set yourself up for disappointment."