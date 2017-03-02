Nintendo liefert mit The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ein Meisterwerk ab. Ein Blick in die auf Metacritic.com eingereichten Tests verrät: Das ab dem 3. März 2017 erhältlicheAction-Adventure ist ein ganzer heißer Anwärter auf das "Spiel des Jahres". Bei inzwischen mehr als 50 eingereichten Tests beträgt die Durchschnittswertung sagenhafte 98 Prozent. Damit reiht sich das neue The Legend of Zelda direkt in der Spitze der am besten bewerteten Videospiele ein. Mit einer Wertung von 98 Prozent teilt sich Breath of the Wild den zweiten Platz unter anderem mit der von Rockstar Games verlegten Open-World-Action GTA 4. Nur ein Spiel wurde laut Metacritic bislang besser bewertet: Zelda: Ocarina of Time, das 1998 für das Nintendo 64 auf den Markt kam.

Den Startzeitpunkt für Zelda: Breath of the Wild wählte Nintendo äußerst geschickt: Das neue Abenteuer um Serienheld Link erscheint direkt am Launch-Tag der Nintendo Switch am 3. März. Switch-Käufer dürften also nur schwer am neuen Zelda-Hit vorbeikommen. Selbiges gilt wohl auch für Spieler, die eine Wii U ihr Eigen nennen: Das neue Abenteuer kommt am 3. März auch für den Switch-Vorgänger in den Handel. Eine Auswahl der Wertungen und Fazits aus den Zelda: Breath of the Wild-Tests halten wir in unserer nachfolgenden Übersicht für euch bereit.

Unseren ausführlichen Zelda: Breath of the Wild-Test lest ihr unter diesem Link. Redakteur Lukas Schmid ist begeistert: "Ja, Breath of the Wild ist tatsächlich so gut geworden, wie es sich jeder erhofft, aber niemand wirklich erwartet hatte. Mit dem ersten Nintendo-Open-World-Spiel schließt Nintendo direkt zu den Besten der Besten auf und liefert ein Abenteuer ab, das vor Abwechslung, Charme und Dingen, die man tun kann, geradezu so strotzt."

Test-Übersicht zu Zelda: Breath of the Wild



Telegraph - 100

It is dense yet lean; its maps bursting with distraction but without an inch of it wasted. It is classical yet modern; drawing on the heritage of its own illustrious series while openly embracing more recent gaming trends. It is challenging yet welcoming; giving you the choice to ease yourself in or take on some of the game's most fearsome creatures...These are just some of the reasons why, after several dozen hours of play and despite not yet seeing its quest to completion, I am convinced that it is one of the very finest video games ever made.

Meristation - 100

A masterpiece of design that shows Nintendo at the top of his game and shows an incredible lesson in creating a open world game in all its meanings.

USgamer - 100

Breath of the Wild draws from many sources of inspiration, including older Zelda games and titles like Skyrim and The Witcher 3, to create something wholly unique. Nintendo has crafted a wide, beautiful world to explore, underpinned with some interesting emergent mechanics. Breath of the Wild stands as one of the best in the series and a great opener for Nintendo's newest console.

Giant Bomb - 100

This sense of wonder is something that I haven't felt so strongly since I played A Link to the Past when I was seven years old. Ocarina of Time was able to capture some of that same magic in my teenage years. Now that I'm in my thirties, I don't think that I expected it to be possible for a game to make me feel like that again.

Game Informer - 100

I was entranced by this version of Hyrule, and it surprised me at nearly every turn, from its wealth of discoveries to the way it shuns the established tropes of previous Zelda games. It represents a profound new direction for one of gaming's best franchises and a new high point for open-world interactive experiences.

Polygon - 100

I guess, in the end, it's not just that Breath of the Wild signals that Zelda has finally evolved and moved beyond the structure it's leaned on for so long. It's that the evolution in question has required Nintendo to finally treat its audience like intelligent people. That newfound respect has led to something big, and different, and exciting. But in an open world full of big changes, Breath of the Wild also almost always feels like a Zelda game — and establishes itself as the first current, vital-feeling Zelda in almost 20 years.

Gamespot - 100

Breath of the Wild is a defining moment for The Legend of Zelda series, and the most impressive game Nintendo has ever delivered.

IGN - 100

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a masterclass in open-world design and a watershed game that reinvents a 30-year-old franchise. It presents a wonderful sandbox full of mystery, dangling dozens upon dozens of tantalizing things in front of you that just beg to be explored. I've had so many adventures in Breath of the Wild, and each one has a unique story behind what led me to them, making them stories on top of stories. And even after I've spent more than 50 hours searching the far reaches of Hyrule, I still manage to come across things I haven't seen before. I'll easily spend 50 to 100 more trying to track down its fascinating moments.

Destructoid - 100

This isn't your typical boiler plate open world cash grab, rife with to-do lists and busywork. Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an evolution of the formula for both eastern and western philosophies alike, and a new blueprint.

XGN - 98

Breath of the Wild changes up the formula and offers a gigantic open world for the player to discover. It is truly an unforgettable experience.

NZgamer - 95

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has forever changed the franchise - a feat accomplished by looking to the past. Nintendo have captured the sense of wonder, danger, and awe that they created in 1986, and embedded it in a vast, enthralling world.

JeuxActu - 95

In spite of all the strong framerate dips, and poor textures, Zelda: Breath of the Wild is simply the best game of the IP. A true masterpiece that transforms the series we all know into something else, a true adventure for grown ups, a game you must play.

Gamepro - 94

Zelda: Breath of the Wild haucht mit cleveren Ideen frischen Atem in die Serie - eines der besten Action-Adventures der Spielegeschichte.

4Players - 91

Das ist für mich das beste The Legend of Zelda seit Ocarina of Time, weil sich Nintendo endlich weiter entwickelt.

Videogamer - 90

You know when you were a kid, in the summer, you used to have huge pretend adventures in the back garden with all your mates? Where the shed was a castle and the hedge was a jungle? And it was like really having an adventure? This is sort of like that.

TheSixthAxis - 90

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild dramatically updates this venerable and beloved series, bringing new ideas into the fold which, while seemingly taking inspiration from others, seamlessly adapts them to fit and never loses its own identity. It's refreshingly new and familiar at the same time, making for both one of the greatest launch titles and the sweetest swan songs any console could wish for.

Golem

So eine lebendige, organische und überzeugende Fantasywelt wie Hyrule in Zelda Breath of the Wild haben wir noch nie zuvor erlebt. Nintendo überrascht und fesselt Spieler durch unfassbar viel Liebe im Detail.