Games World
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Test-Übersicht - Bestwertungen & "Spiel des Jahres"-Kandidat
Die ersten Tests zu Zelda: Breath of the Wild sind online. Mit dem neuen Action-Adventure liefert Nintendo ein wahres Meisterwerk ab, mehr noch: Zelda: Breath of the Wild zählt zu den am besten bewerteten Videospielen überhaupt. Die Durchschnittswertung auf Metacritic beträgt derzeit 98 Prozent - bei immerhin mehr als 50 eingereichten Tests. Damit klettert Breath of the Wild direkt in die Top 3 der höchstbenoteten Videospiele.
02.03.2017
