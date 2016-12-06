Mit The Last Guardian erscheint am 7. Dezember 2016 das ursprünglich im Jahr 2009 angekündigte Abenteuer von Fumito Ueda. Kurz vor dem Release wurden die ersten Tests online gestellt. Zur besseren Übersicht fassen wir nachfolgend die Aussagen und Wertungen verschiedener internationaler Magazine zusammen. Als Grundlage für diesen Artikel dient die Webseite Metacritic, die sämtliche Tests zum PS4-Abenteuer abbildet. Bei derzeit 60 eingereichten The Last Guardian-Tests beträgt die Durchschnittswertung aktuell 83 Prozent. Dabei gehen die Wertungen stark auseinander. Lorbeeren erntet das PS4-Abenteuer etwa vom Time-Magazin, das The Last Guardian vor allem wegen des einzigartigen Helden lobt. "The Last Guardian ist einer Meisterwerk", schreibt die Online-Ausgabe des Magazins. Zu einem ähnlichen Fazit kommt auch Spiegel Online: "Das Spiel gleicht keinem anderen - außer seinen Vorgängern."

Hardcore Gamer ist gar der Meinung, dass The Last Guardian das bedeutendste Werk von Entwicklerschmiede Team ICO darstellt. Bis auf eine teilweise hölzerne Steuerung sei das Gameplay die wahre Perfektion, schreibt etwa PlayStation LifeStyle im Test zu The Last Guardian. Kritik steckt The Last Guardian in den bisherigen Tests für einen Input-Lag ein. Im PC Games-Test schreibt Redakteur Thomas Szedlak: "Sowohl bei der Steuerung des Jungen als auch beim manuellen Bewegen der Kamera reagiert das Spiel immer mit einer kurzen Verzögerung." Die fantastisch erzählte Beziehung zwischen den Charakteren mache das aber wieder wett, schreibt etwa Videogamer. Weitere Aussagen fassen wir in der nachfolgenden Test-Übersicht zusammen. Viele weitere News, Videos und Screenshots findet ihr wie gewohnt auf unserer Themenseite zu The Last Guardian.

The Last Guardian in der Test-Übersicht



PlayStation Lifestyle - 100

When the journey comes to an end, you'll find yourself in shock, emotionally-drained, and appreciative The Last Guardian stayed in development this long and still made it to release. The entire game's pace is perfect. The difficulty and challenge is high, and completely reliant on how observant and explorative the player is. Every section of the game is stunningly gorgeous - a real work of art. The gameplay is pure perfection (aside for some clunky controls).

Guardian - 100

Here is an exquisite gem, the brightest in Ueda's enviable clutch.

Time - 100

In The Last Guardian, Fumito Ueda is showing us how to bang out another kind of tune that makes something else move, something perhaps higher. It feels momentous, a design breakthrough I wasn't expecting, and an experience that seems more likely to stand the test of time than others we like to point to. It calls out some of what's crass about this industry while showing us another way forward, the shape of things to come.

Hardcore Gamer - 100

The Last Guardian is Team ICO's magnum opus. Everything they learned from the prior games in this semi-series has been put to use here and allowed them to craft their greatest adventure yet. Trico's tale is one of sadness and joy, and something that everyone who enjoyed the team's prior work should partake in as soon as possible. Newcomers will want to come in with an open mind for exploration and puzzle-solving, but if they do, they will be rewarded with the finest gaming experience yet on the PlayStation 4. Its sense of scale is unmatched and it features the best graphics yet on the console. Minor flaws do exist, but they don't detract from the overall experience enough to make it anything less than a masterpiece.

GameBlog FR - 100

Fumito Ueda and his team confirms they did not lose their magic during the long and painful development of The Last Guardian. What we have here is an amazing video game with stunning characters and clever puzzles, a masterful piece of art that depicts one of the most touching stories ever told in this medium.

NZGamer - 90

The Last Guardian does show the battle scars of its long and troubled development. It has problems maintaining a stable framerate, and the controls can be stiff and unrelenting. But the game also shares a warming, heartfelt tale of friendship. A tale so strong and confident in its telling, that most of its negative elements fade away.

LevelUp - 90

A brave vision that communicates a unique message —almost anachronic—. In a sea of contemporary explosions, noise and violence, The Last Guardian is a pause that contributes to videogames with something special despite some design annoyances.

PlayStation Universe - 90

Despite colossal expectations, The Last Guardian is a triumph. The tale of Trico and the boy is profound—a beautiful, affecting journey grounded by their relationship.

VideoGamer - 90

For some The Last Guardian's iffy controls, awkward camera, and glitches might be hard to overcome. Others won't care as they experience one of the most incredible relationships in video game history.

Meristation - 90

The Last Guardian is a blast from the past. From when Fumita Ueda marveled us with the relationship between Ico and Yorda, or the fights against the colossi. Trico is his new achievement and it lives up to his reputation. Some technical issues muddle the work, but at least it's one with a lot of heart.

Gamespot - 90

When the book closes on their story, it's hard not to open it up again and begin anew. The trials you overcome endear you to both characters, but the emotions Trico elicits make you want to give it another chance--to be the patient, effective partner it truly deserves.

Destructoid - 85

For now, I'm confident in saying that although it isn't their best work, there really aren't too many directors out there like Fumito Ueda, and I hope for our sake, he continues to keep making games.

USgamer - 80

Playing The Last Guardian reminds me a lot of playing Half-Life games: The actual moment-to-moment of working my way through the game involves an enormous amount of frustration and annoyance... but when I look back at it, all I see are the happy memories of the experience. That's due in large part to the incredible design of Trico, and also to the spectacular emotive ending. Make no mistake, though, you will want to tear your hair out throughout your journey with Trico... but patient players will find the payoff justifies the suffering.

TheSixthAxis - 80

The Last Guardian feels meticulously pieced together and is easily one of the PlayStation 4's stronger exclusive titles. It's risky and unconventional, flouting modern design practices in a way that few other AAA game would dare to in 2016. Although far from perfect and a little worn from age, it's a one of a kind experience and hopefully won't be the last we see from Fumito Ueda and this enchanting world.

GamePro - 80

The Last Guardian wird durch seinen riesigen Hauptdarsteller zu einem atmosphärischen Erlebnis - trotz seiner zahlreichen Macken.

Game Informer - 80

Ultimately The Last Guardian isn't about pulling switches or leaping over gaps. It's about your smile when you see Trico doing something silly, your compassion when you watch it struggle, and your relief when the creature shows up at just the right time. That's what you get here that you can't find anywhere else, and it is enough to make The Last Guardian worth playing.

Polygon - 75

In its best moments, The Last Guardian pulls off feats that could only be done on modern hardware; at its weakest, it's not just "like a PlayStation 2 game," but like a particularly rough, unpolished PlayStation 2 game, one that recalls the legacy of its forebears, but can't quite recreate it.

EGM - 75

A heartwarming story, a mysterious world, and a slowly-growing bond between two unlikely companions ensure that fans of Team Ico's past work won't be disappointed. Clunky controls and a handful of graphical issues, however, mean that The Last Guardian may not be an enjoyable game for everyone—though, either way, Trico is adorable.

IGN - 70

The divide between the highs and lows of The Last Guardian is staggering. For every wonderful moment of absolute beauty and emotional attachment to its lifelike companion, there's an equal and opposite baffling moment that ruins the mood with frustrating controls and camera angles. But I found myself willing to put up with all of these hiccups if it meant experiencing any of its multitude of incredibly-beautiful moments.

XGN - 70

The Last Guardian offers some nice puzzles. However the gameplay mechanics are too outdated. Therefore, the game is not as good as it could have been.

Game Revolution - 70

The unresponsive controls, sub-par optimization and frustrating, extraneous gameplay elements shackle The Last Guardian to the past, while the emotional story and awe-inspiring imagery beg to be unleashed. It succeeds on the strength of its imagination alone, with no help from any other aspect.

God is a Geek - 65

The world is stunning, the bond between the boy and Trico is a beautiful example of love and friendship, and the story is gripping, it's just a shame there are so many technical issues holding it back.

Stevior - 60

While some parts of its narrative had me emotionally invested in the relationship between boy and beast, constantly fighting against the game's broken mechanics left me unimpressed. My frustrations with Trico often ignoring my commands made interacting with the world more difficult and time-consuming than I wanted it to be. There are moments in The Last Guardian with potential, but ultimately, it's more flawed than the authentic experience I was hoping for.

GamersGlobal - 60

Auch wenn The Last Guardian mit all seinen Problemen bei Technik, Steuerung und Spielerführung Serieneinsteigern den Zugang unnötig schwermacht, zeigt das Abenteuer doch starke, kaum vergessliche Momente.