Stardew Valley: Patch 1.2 mit deutschen Texten jetzt zum Download
Chucklefish Games hat Patch 1.2 für Stardew Valley veröffentlicht. Das Update beinhaltet unter anderem die lange erwartete Übersetzung ist Deutsche und weitere Sprachen. Patch 1.2 steht bislang allerdings nur für die PC-Version zum Download bereit. Wer Stardew Valley für Konsolen besitzt, muss sich noch ein wenig in Geduld üben.
Für die PC-Version von Stardew Valley steht nun Patch 1.2 zum Download bei Steam und GOG.com bereit. Konsoleros müssen sich nun ein wenig gedulden. Zweifelsfreies Highlight des Updates ist die von der Community schon seit Release gewünschte Lokalisierung in zusätzliche Sprachen. Die Texte in Stardew Valley wurden nun unter anderem auch ins Deutsche, Spanische und Portugiesische übersetzt. Bislang gab es nur entsprechende Lösungen von Fans. Daneben verbessert Patch 1.2 auch die Controller-Steuerung und behebt einige Programmfehler.
Ein weiteres vielfach für Stardew Valley gewünschtes Feature ist der Multiplayer-Modus. Dieser ist nicht Bestandteil von Patch 1.2, sondern wird erst mittels eines späteren Updates ergänzt, vermutlich gegen Ende des Jahres. Im Sommer erscheint Stardew Valley ab zunächst noch für Nintendos neue Hybridkonsole Switch. Damit sind dann zumindest vorerst alle gängigen Plattformen abgedeckt, sieht man von Smartphones und Tablets ab. Alle weiteren News, Infos und natürlich auch den Test zum höchst erfolgreichen Harvest-Moon-Klon findet ihr auf der Themenseite zu Stardew Valley
Quelle: Stardewvalley.net
Patch Notes zu Stardew Valley 1.2:
Features:
- Translations for German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Japanese and Simplified Chinese.
- When using a controller, the cursor will snap between menu buttons by default. If you disable that, the cursor will instead accelerate while moving.
- When using a controller, pressing the back button will skip events that are skippable.
- Exit to Title has returned.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed lighting shader not covering the whole screen on Mac and Linux.
- Switching from "Windowed Borderless" to "Fullscreen" should now go straight to fullscreen instead of Windowed mode.
- Wallpapers and floors no longer have a tile placement indicator showing a random object
- Increased stability of preference-saving code. This should fix infrequent crashes that require the player to delete startup_preferences.
- Fixed a crash that can happen when a pig tries to spawn a truffle but there's no space for it.
- Fixed a couple of rare crashes that could have occurred at any time during the game.
- Fixed a typo of the word 'pronounce' in the marriage event.
- Fixed the player not getting the recipe for Cookies if they skip Evelyn's event.
- Farming level now affects crop yield prior to level 10