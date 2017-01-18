Games World
Games World
    Es gibt 3 Kommentare zum Artikel

      • Von Kraxe Erfahrener Benutzer
        Zitat von LOX-TT
        wahrscheinlich zu viele Spiele auf der Platte, zumindest ist bei mir das Problem, wenn ich trotz genügend Speicher etwas nicht instalieren kann auf der PS4. Weiß nicht was Sony sich dabei gedacht hat, nicht viel jedenfalls.
        Eigentlich nicht. Ich habe sogar eines gelöscht.
      • Von LOX-TT Community Officer
        Zitat von Kraxe
        Ich habe ein paar Sachen gelöscht, weil ich das Update nicht herunterladen konnte. Jetzt habe ich wieder 23 GB frei und kann den Patch dennoch nicht hinterladen. :|
        wahrscheinlich zu viele Spiele auf der Platte, zumindest ist bei mir das Problem, wenn ich trotz genügend Speicher etwas nicht instalieren kann auf der PS4. Weiß nicht was Sony sich dabei gedacht hat, nicht viel jedenfalls.
      • Von Kraxe Erfahrener Benutzer
        Ich habe ein paar Sachen gelöscht, weil ich das Update nicht herunterladen konnte. Jetzt habe ich wieder 23 GB frei und kann den Patch dennoch nicht hinterladen. 
Star Wars: Battlefront
Star Wars: Battlefront: Januar Patch mit vielen Bugfixes veröffentlicht
Dice und Electronic Arts haben einen umfangreichen Patch für den Online-Shooter Star Wars: Battlefront veröffentlicht. Dieser behebt eine ganze Reihe von Bugs und bringt einige Anpassungen mit sich. Der Patch steht sowohl für PC, Xbox One als auch für Playstation 4 bereit.
18.01.2017
