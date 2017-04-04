";
_cf_contextpath="";
_cf_ajaxscriptsrc="/cfiscripts/ajax";
_cf_jsonprefix='//';
_cf_clientid='993DA3733E9FFF6161B6E034A31B0B89';
PC-Rollenspiel-Hits 2017-2018: Pillars of Eternity 2, Elex, Cyberpunk 2077 und viele mehr im Video-Special
15:24 PC-Rollenspiel-Hits 2017-2018: Pillars of Eternity 2, Elex, Cyberpunk 2077 und viele mehr im Video-Special
Embed-CodeFür die Verwendung in unseren Foren:
PC-Rollenspiel-Hits 2017-2018: Pillars of Eternity 2, Elex, Cyberpunk 2077 und viele mehr im Video-Special
Enttäuscht von Mass Effect: Andromeda? Oder Lust auf mehr? Das Video-Special zeigt ausführlich die nächsten Rollenspiel-Hits 2017-2018! Mit folgenden Titeln: Cyberpunk 2077, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Elex, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Ni no Kuni 2, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, South Park: Die Rektakuläre Zerreißprobe, The Bard's Tale 4, The Surge, Underworld Ascendant / System Shock 3, Vampyr, Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor - Martyr.
Mehr zu Spiele findet ihr auf unserer Themenseite.
PC-Rollenspiel-Hits 2017-2018: Pillars of Eternity 2, Elex, Cyberpunk 2077 und viele mehr im Video-Special
Enttäuscht von Mass Effect: Andromeda? Oder Lust auf mehr? Das Video-Special zeigt ausführlich die nächsten Rollenspiel-Hits 2017-2018! Mit folgenden Titeln: Cyberpunk 2077, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Elex, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Ni no Kuni 2, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, South Park: Die Rektakuläre Zerreißprobe, The Bard's Tale 4, The Surge, Underworld Ascendant / System Shock 3, Vampyr, Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor - Martyr.