PC-Rollenspiel-Hits 2017-2018: Pillars of Eternity 2, Elex, Cyberpunk 2077 und viele mehr im Video-Special

04.04.2017 um 18:15 Uhr Enttäuscht von Mass Effect: Andromeda? Oder Lust auf mehr? Das Video-Special zeigt ausführlich die nächsten Rollenspiel-Hits 2017-2018! Mit folgenden Titeln: Cyberpunk 2077, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Elex, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Ni no Kuni 2, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, South Park: Die Rektakuläre Zerreißprobe, The Bard's Tale 4, The Surge, Underworld Ascendant / System Shock 3, Vampyr, Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor - Martyr.

