  Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3: Großes Update erschienen, basiert auf Feedback der Fans

    Ein umfangreiches Update ist für den Shooter Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 erschienen.

    CI Games hat ein umfangreiches Update für den Shooter Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 veröffentlicht. Das Entwicklerteam hat sich das Feedback der Fans zu Herzen genommen und setzt dieses für den Patch um, der außerdem zahlreiche Bugs behebt.

    Das Feedback der Fans des Shooters Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 kam bei den Entwicklern an. Daraus resultiert ein jetzt veröffentlichtes, umfangreiches Update.

    Mit diesem Patch finden nicht nur zahlreiche Bugfixes ihren Weg in das Spiel, es wurden zudem Optimierungen an der Stabilität des Shooters vorgenommen und mehrere Änderungen eingebaut, welche das Spielerlebnis verbessern sollen. Daneben konnten die Ladezeiten deutlich verkürzt werden und die Ursachen für mehrere Abstürze wurden behoben. Überdies konnten die Fehler behoben werden, welche beim Erkunden von "Points of Interest" (POI) sowie beim Speichern der Spielstände für erfolgreich abgeschlossene POIs auftreten konnten.

    Hier die kompletten (englischen) Patch Notes:

    PC

    Features
    • Added Steam Cloud support - progress and savedata are kept in user storage now
    • Added POI completion reward for Mining Town and Village
    Code
    • Fixed an issue that could cause the save files to become corrupted
    • Fixed crash 'job manager:Atomic counter underflow'
    • Fixed crash during Party Crasher mission
    • Fixed crash after attempt to open main menu
    • Fixed freeze that occurred while changing the video settings
    Animations
    • Fixed animation bugs with Sawn-off Shotgun
    Graphics
    • Fixed Shadows cast by local lights
    • Fixed invisible objects on lamps
    • Fixed green channel flip in ddna textures on terrain
    • Fixed incorrect collision on several building and objects
    • Several objects LOD's and settings tweaks
    • Several extreme navigation improvements
    • Added new proxy for glass
    Gameplay
    • Fixed the issue that could cause the player to fall through level geometry during the mission (Quarry Coup, Winery, Lydia DLC)
    • Fixed that player can get stuck between level geometry (on Village map, in Dam map Safehouse)
    • Fixed redundant extreme navigation on several places on Village and Dam maps
    Balancing
    • Fixed Herstal Voelpe Collimator unlock
    • Fixed KT-R extended magazine unlock
    • Fixed ES25 Silencer unlock
    • Fixed ES25 Bipod unlock
    • Increased ammunition for Sawn-off Shotgun
    • Moved Sawn-off Shotgun from sidearm to secondary weapon category
    UI
    • Fixed inconsistent button icon for "docking laptop" action
    • Fixed wrong legend icon for POI's in map menu
    • Minimap readability fixes
    Mining Town
    • Fixed exploit of respawning AI at POI by changing AI spawn rule
    • Fixed issue that made player unable to tag 23S soldiers by using CCTV
    • Improved skydome in the afternoon
    • Fixed lighting in tunnels in Hotel area
    • Fixed extreme navigation near the church, antenna area and dam transfer tunnel
    • Fixed issue of destroyed lamps casting light in the safehouse
    • Player is now able to go under AC system during Cut Off mission
    Village
    • Tweaked light brightness on village horizon
    • Fixed incorrect animation for hanging on stone wall in several places
    • Fixed that player can get stuck on lying tires at Burning Brides I mission area
    • Fixed improper size of the axe head collectible
    • Fixed broken shimmy lines on stairs model
    • Fixed holes in geometry of destroyed church in the Awas Family mission area
    • Fixed floating object in Lydia's hotel room in Kozori
    Dam
    • Wolves on junkyard POI no longer spawn on game start
    • Fixed wrong rotation of trash container that causes animation glitches when hiding
    • Several performance fixes
    • Fixed cloths on POI
    • Fixed AI spawn distance in several outposts
    • Minor graphical tweaks
    • Fixed floating hooks above the road next to the "Butcher" POI
    Missions
    • Remains of the Day: Fixed church bells that were ringing during mission
    • Awas Family: fixed exploit that allowed player to skip "Exfiltrate" objective after loading last checkpoint
    • Quarry Coup: fixed incorrect hint display when player kills Madame Roux
    • Bridge: Fixed mission AI zone de-spawn on mission completion or abort
    • Slaughterhouse: Fixed misplaced mission marker when player speaks to prisoners during the mission
    • Slaughterhouse: Fixed rare bugged mission objective in Slaughterhouse mission
    • Black Widow: fixed that dead 23S retries detecting player repeatedly
    • Get the Red: fixed that Lydia and Raquel VOs overlap while they escape the complex
    • Clear Out: fixed inconsistent use of SFX for mission objective
    • Burning Bridges II: fixed computer highlight in scout mode
    • Loose Ends II: fixed issue which caused the interrogations not providing meeting location
    • Loose Ends II: fixed objective update when entering armory through the roof
    • Loose Ends III: fixed mission unlock notification
    • Loose Ends III: fixed mission objective issue that caused "kill the target" objective to fail when player exfiltrated mission area
    • Loose Ends IV: fixed doubled completion objective pop-up
    • Loose Ends IV: fixed issue which caused the interrogations not providing location of Koba's Body
    • Loose Ends V: fixed wrong mission unlock notification
    • Opium Wars I: fixed inconsistent spawn point when continuously reloading checkpoint
    • Opium Wars I: fixes on interior lights
    Lydia DLC
    • Fixed issue that triggered restricted zone warning message when player uses drone within mission area
    • Fixed issue with interrogation that doesn't end with killing the victim
    Localization
    • Added KT-R silencer description to weapon cache
    • Fixed hint description that is displayed after clearing all POIs
    • Fixed Raquel's name in main dialogues
    • Improved naming convention [PL]
    • Fixed several grammar issues [PL]
    Other
    • Numerous other improvements and tweaks not listed above

    Das Update steht ab sofort für PC, PS4 und Xbox One zum Download bereit.

    Quelle: Pressemeldung

