Sniper Elite 4
Sniper Elite 4: Deathstorm-DLC - Part 2 und Patch 1.3 veröffentlicht
Für Sniper Elite 4 ist jetzt Deathstorm: Infiltration (Part 2) erschienen. Der DLC ist im Season-Pass enthalten, aber auch separat für knapp 7 Euro erhältlich. Außerdem steht ab sofort Patch 1.3 für Rebellions Scharfschützen-Shooter zum Download bereit. Neben Bugfixes bietet dieser auch neue Multiplayer-Inhalte.
27.04.2017
