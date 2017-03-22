Sniper Elite 4: Deathstorm-DLC (1) und Patch 1.2 jetzt verfügbar
Für Sniper Elite 4 ist jetzt Deathstorm: Inception (Part 1 einer Mini-Kampagne) erschienen. Der DLC ist im Season-Pass enthalten, aber auch separat für knapp 7 Euro erhältlich. Außerdem steht ab sofort atch 1.2 für Rebellions Scharfschützen-Shooter zum Download bereit. Neben Bugfixes bietet dieser auch neue Multiplayer-Inhalte.
Mit Deathstorm: Inception (Part 1 von 3) ist jetzt der erste Story-DLC für Sniper Elite 4 erschienen. Der Einzelpreis liegt bei 6,99 Euro. Inhaber des knapp 35 Euro teuren Season-Pass werden natürlich nicht zur Kasse gebeten. In Deathstorm: Inception muss Meisterscharfschütze Lawrence Fishburne eine bereits halb zerstörte Marinebasis der Deutschen infiltrieren und Dokumente in seinen Besitz bringen, die beim Bau der Atombombe hilfreich sein könnten. Direkt im Anschluss könnt ihr euch den Launch-Trailer zu Deathstorm: Inception mit ersten Eindrücken ansehen.
Kostenlos für alle Besitzer von Sniper Elite steht ab sofort außerdem Patch 1.2 zum Download bereit. Das Update fixt einige Bugs, ergänzt Dedicated-Server-Support für den Multiplayer-Modus und ergänzt zudem auch neue Inhalte, nämlich den Elimination-Modus und die Night-Woods-Map. Die kompletten Patch Notes mit allen Neuerungen und Änderungen könnt ihr unterhalb nachlesen. Viele weitere News, Infos und natürlich auch den Test zu Rebellions Shooter-Sequel findet ihr wie gewohnt auf der Themenseite zu Sniper Elite 4.
Patch Notes zu Sniper Elite 4 v 1.2:
- Free Elimination multiplayer mode, available on all existing multiplayer maps.
- Free Night Woods multiplayer map, supports all competitive modes including Elimination.
- Support for Deathstorm Part 1: Inception and Night Fighter Expansion Pack.
- Updated Achievements
- Applied various Steam controller fixes.
- "Drop Down" added to keyboard bindings for remapping.
- Ensured saves don't occur while the player is in mid-air. Also reduced occurrences of saves next to an exploding vehicle.
- Vehicles now resume what they were doing previously when restored from a save, and no longer persist with dead targets. Tweaked tank and pillbox vision.
- Fixed various weapon glitches and bugs to reduce chances of players or AI having no visible weapon, or weapons held in the wrong pose or using the wrong animation. Picked-up weapons now retain their skin if that was not the base model.
- Scope will no longer allow the player to see through various objects.
- Fixed binocular reticule glitch in 3D.
- Standing in a bush no longer awards a foliage kill. Also improved the detection for various other stats and shot callouts.
- Bullet cams in Eyefinity and other super-wide resolutions should no longer zoom in excessively.
- AI now slightly less prone to exploitation by player during investigations. Dead bodies more likely to stop AI running into obvious death-traps.
- Applied various fixes for corrupt profiles.
- Fixed issues with various challenges: No Manual Reloading (Allagra Fortress), No Tagging (various), Melee Ace (Abrunza Monastery)
- Fixed miscellaneous document on Giovi Fiorini Mansion
- The server browser can now be sorted on any column.
- The "Invite" button will now work when connected to dedicated servers.
- Dedicated servers will now be included in matchmaking.
- Dedicated servers now support remote connections from the Sniper Elite 4 RCON web interface. See our follow up announcement for more details.
- Applied various dedicated server fixes.
- Ensured Overwatch characters are restored right way round if starting from a save.
- Players will be harder to tag through objects.
- Applied various out-of-world and collision fixes to reduce exploits on all maps.
