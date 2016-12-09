Games World
Games World
    
    
Shadow Warrior 2
Shadow Warrior 2: Neue Inhalte mit kostenlosem "The Way of The Wang"-DLC
Publisher Devolver Digital hat bekannt gegeben, dass ab sofort der kostenlose "The Way of The Wang"-DLC mit neuen Inhalten für Shadow Warrior 2 auf PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One zur Verfügung steht. Spieler dürfen sich demnach auf neue Herausforderungen, Crafting-Rezepte und Schwierigkeitsgrade freuen.
09.12.2016
