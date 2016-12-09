Shadow Warrior 2: Neue Inhalte mit kostenlosem "The Way of The Wang"-DLC
Publisher Devolver Digital hat bekannt gegeben, dass ab sofort der kostenlose "The Way of The Wang"-DLC mit neuen Inhalten für Shadow Warrior 2 auf PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One zur Verfügung steht. Spieler dürfen sich demnach auf neue Herausforderungen, Crafting-Rezepte und Schwierigkeitsgrade freuen.
Rund zwei Monate nach dem Release von Shadow Warrior 2 für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One haben das Entwicklerteam von Fly Wild Hog und Publisher Devolver Digital eine Überraschung für alle Spieler vorbereitet. Mit dem "The Way of The Wang"-DLC steht ab sofort ein kostenloses Zusatzpaket (1,1 GB) mit verschiedenen neuen Inhalten auf allen Plattformen zum Download zur Verfügung. Wenn ihr das Update installiert habt, öffnet sich in der Stadt ein neuer Bereich, der insgesamt sieben Herausforderungen für alle Spieler bietet, die mit Lo Wang abgeschlossen werden können. Darüber hinaus gibt es eine neue Waffe mit dem Namen "Fist of Gozu", drei Crafting-Rezepte zum Verbessern eurer Waffen sowie drei weitere Insane-Schwierigkeitsgrade. Ein passender Trailer zum "The Way of The Wang"-DLC wurde ebenfalls veröffentlicht. Das entsprechende Video findet Ihr hier:
Patch Notes - The Way of The Wang DLC - Shadow Warrior 2:
- Seven Brutal Trials
- New Crafting Modes
- Infuse Gem - merge gem with weapon, available after finishing two Trials of Infusion
- Purify Gem - remove negative stats from gem, available after finishing two Trials of Purification
- Embed Gem - upgrade base weapon stats, available after finishing two Trials of Embedding
- New Weapon: Fist of Gozu. Finish Trial of the Ancient God to receive this powerful weapon
- Five New Achievements
- Three new difficulty Tiers for Insane difficulty
Engine Fixes
- Fixed 'Saved Games' relocation
- Corrected blade intersection test
- Fixed missing shadows after changing a map or weather
- Gamepad sensitivity curve adjustments
Gameplay Fixes
- Fixed blob transformation when he is electrocuted- Fixed Warlord force slash bug
- Fixed incorrect Vanish behavior
- 'Plasmoid' camera clipping fixed
- Pickup item disappearing on hard landing fixed
- Alt weapon ammo counter fixed
- Mech: fix for minigun and grenades killing other enemies
- Fixes for places where player could get stuck
- Added missing minimaps
- Fixed 'Second Chance' skill trigger on Blob transformation
- Various audio fixes
Multiplayer Fixes
- Fixed rotation of some quest items
- Fixed damage caused effects for other co-op players
- Fixed a bug where co-op partners get level up while still in loading process
- Fixed disappearing weapon after cutscenes in some circumstances
- Some optimizations
- Fixed quest sword not showing up for clients
- Fixed barrier not spawning when fighting the last boss
- Fixed a situation in which client is blocked in hub after he is teleported to a cutscene from active mission
- Fixed chi and health not regenerating while in hub for client that teleporting to a cutscene
- Fixed client spawning outside of temple when dying during the fight with acolytes
- Fixed a possibility for a client to be forcibly teleported to a level from hub
- Fixed quest giver Kamiko not spawning for clients in hub area
- Fixed client block on 018kmh after last cutscene
- Fixed door sigil for clients
- Fixed taking damage from neutral opponents
- Fixed anvil not showing for clients
- Fixed Kamiko's spikes remaining on map for clients
- Fixed an issue with client seeing closed vault doors after he joined during a cutscene
UI
- Levels of other players are visible on their avatars
- Players will get notifications via multiplayer chat about teammate's death, level up, connecting and disconnecting
Weitere Meldungen und Videos zu Shadow Warrior 2 findet Ihr auf unserer Themenseite.