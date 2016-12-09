Rund zwei Monate nach dem Release von Shadow Warrior 2 für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One haben das Entwicklerteam von Fly Wild Hog und Publisher Devolver Digital eine Überraschung für alle Spieler vorbereitet. Mit dem "The Way of The Wang"-DLC steht ab sofort ein kostenloses Zusatzpaket (1,1 GB) mit verschiedenen neuen Inhalten auf allen Plattformen zum Download zur Verfügung. Wenn ihr das Update installiert habt, öffnet sich in der Stadt ein neuer Bereich, der insgesamt sieben Herausforderungen für alle Spieler bietet, die mit Lo Wang abgeschlossen werden können. Darüber hinaus gibt es eine neue Waffe mit dem Namen "Fist of Gozu", drei Crafting-Rezepte zum Verbessern eurer Waffen sowie drei weitere Insane-Schwierigkeitsgrade. Ein passender Trailer zum "The Way of The Wang"-DLC wurde ebenfalls veröffentlicht. Das entsprechende Video findet Ihr hier:

Patch Notes - The Way of The Wang DLC - Shadow Warrior 2:

Seven Brutal Trials

New Crafting Modes Infuse Gem - merge gem with weapon, available after finishing two Trials of Infusion Purify Gem - remove negative stats from gem, available after finishing two Trials of Purification Embed Gem - upgrade base weapon stats, available after finishing two Trials of Embedding

New Weapon: Fist of Gozu. Finish Trial of the Ancient God to receive this powerful weapon

Five New Achievements

Three new difficulty Tiers for Insane difficulty

Engine Fixes

Fixed 'Saved Games' relocation

Corrected blade intersection test

Fixed missing shadows after changing a map or weather

Gamepad sensitivity curve adjustments

Gameplay Fixes

Fixed blob transformation when he is electrocuted- Fixed Warlord force slash bug

Fixed incorrect Vanish behavior

'Plasmoid' camera clipping fixed

Pickup item disappearing on hard landing fixed

Alt weapon ammo counter fixed

Mech: fix for minigun and grenades killing other enemies

Fixes for places where player could get stuck

Added missing minimaps

Fixed 'Second Chance' skill trigger on Blob transformation

Various audio fixes

Multiplayer Fixes

Fixed rotation of some quest items

Fixed damage caused effects for other co-op players

Fixed a bug where co-op partners get level up while still in loading process

Fixed disappearing weapon after cutscenes in some circumstances

Some optimizations

Fixed quest sword not showing up for clients

Fixed barrier not spawning when fighting the last boss

Fixed a situation in which client is blocked in hub after he is teleported to a cutscene from active mission

Fixed chi and health not regenerating while in hub for client that teleporting to a cutscene

Fixed client spawning outside of temple when dying during the fight with acolytes

Fixed a possibility for a client to be forcibly teleported to a level from hub

Fixed quest giver Kamiko not spawning for clients in hub area

Fixed client block on 018kmh after last cutscene

Fixed door sigil for clients

Fixed taking damage from neutral opponents

Fixed anvil not showing for clients

Fixed Kamiko's spikes remaining on map for clients

Fixed an issue with client seeing closed vault doors after he joined during a cutscene

UI

Levels of other players are visible on their avatars

Players will get notifications via multiplayer chat about teammate's death, level up, connecting and disconnecting

Weitere Meldungen und Videos zu Shadow Warrior 2 findet Ihr auf unserer Themenseite.