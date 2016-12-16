Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Internationale Medien sind gespalten

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ist offiziell in den Kinos angelaufen. Kritiker aus aller Welt hatten bereits seit einigen Tagen Gelegenheit den Film zu sehen und ihre Meinung in Reviews zu verpacken. Auch wir konnten uns den "Star Wars"-Ableger bereits am Montag anschauen. Die Einschätzungen unseres "Star Wars"-Experten lest ihr in seiner Kolumne beziehungsweise seht ihr im Video am Ende dieser Zeilen. Während Matthias vollauf begeistert ist, zeigen sich die internationalen Medien sehr Gespalten in ihrer Bewertung von Rogue One.

So bezeichnet zum Beispiel die New York Daily News den Film als den "besten Star-Wars-Film seit 1980". Damals kam Episode V: Das Imperium schlägt zurück in die Kinos. Das Total Film Magazin geht sogar noch einen Schritt weiter: "Edwards hat uns den besten Star-Wars-Film seit 1977 beschert". Screendaily bezeichnet Rogue One dagegen als den "einzigen Star-Wars-Film, in dem die tiefgreifenden Auswirkungen von Tot und Selbstopferung wirklich zu spüren sind". Es gibt aber auch gänzlich gegensätzliche Stimmen. So wirft der New Yorker dem Film ein "flaches und ausdrucksloses Script" vor. Der San Francisco Chronicle bezeichnet den Streifen als "ermüdet, demoralisiert und unlustig".

Internationaler Pressespiegel (Auszug)

Total Film - 100

" Rogue One might trade heavily in nostalgia but it's bold enough to take risks, and will leave you stirred, fired up and raring for more. Now, if only there was a follow-up we could go away and watch immediately... "

New York Daily News - 100

"It stands alone as the best "Star Wars" entry since 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back." Yes, it's that good."

Screen International - 90

"Perhaps the darkest, most action-packed Star Wars instalment, director Gareth Edwards' standalone adventure establishes its own rhythm, balancing fan demands with grand, poetic moments unlike anything this cinematic galaxy has previously achieved."

Chicago Sun-Times - 88

"This is a very 'Star Wars'-y 'Star Wars' movie. It's not quite on the level of the original or 'The Empire Strikes Back' (the best of 'em all, of course), but it's on a par with last year's 'The Force Awakens' and it's light years above 'Attack of the Clones' and 'The Phantom Menace.'"

Rolling Stone - 88

"With the smashing Jones giving us a female warrior to rank with the great ones and a cast that knows how to keep it real even in a sci-fi fantasy, Rogue One proves itself a Star Wars story worth telling."

Entertainment Weekly - 83

"Rogue One would have been a very good stand-alone sci-fi movie if it came out under a different name. But what makes it especially exciting is how it perfectly snaps right into the Star Wars timeline and connects events we already know by heart with ones that we never even considered."

The Verge - 80

"The film soars when it abandons all pretense of being a space opera, and fully embraces the bombastic modern action movie that's at its core, giving it a unique identity that does indeed stand apart from other entries in the series."

The Hollywood Reporter - 80

"What fans will get here is loads of action, great effects, good comic relief, stunning locations (Iceland, Jordan and the Maldives) and some intriguing early glimpses of the Galactic Empire as it begins to flex its inter-galactic power."

Los Angeles Times - 70

"A swiftly paced, rough-and-ready entertainment that, in anticipating the canonical events of "A New Hope," manages the tricky feat of seeming at once casually diverting and hugely consequential."

Washington Post - 63

"By no stretch is this a disaster on a par with Lucas's misbegotten prequel trilogy. Still, at least until its final section, Rogue One lacks the zip, zing and exhilarating sense of return to form that "The Force Awakens" conveyed so lightly."

Time - 50

"The story hits every expected beat, right when you expect it to. And it squanders some of its best resources."

The New York Times - 50

"Plots and subplots are handled with clumsy expediency, and themes that might connect this movie with the larger Lucasfilm mythos aren't allowed to develop. You're left wanting both more and less."

Wall Street Journal - 40

"The fault lies not with Ms. Jones, an appealing performer, but with Gareth Edwards, who directed doggedly from a delight-free script by Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy."

The New Yorker - 30

"The director of Rogue One, Gareth Edwards, has stepped into a mythopoetic stew so half-baked and overcooked, a morass of pre-instantly overanalyzed implications of such shuddering impact to the series' fundamentalists, that he lumbers through, seemingly stunned or constrained or cautious to the vanishing point of passivity, and lets neither the characters nor the formidable cast of actors nor even the special effects, of which he has previously proved himself to be a master, come anywhere close to life."

San Francisco Chronicle - 25

"It's a downer. It's morally tangled. The characters are as depressed as the scenario, and Michael Giacchino's music can't make it better."