Games World
Login Registrieren
Games World
Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
als Startseite festgelegt.
    Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
    Playstation als Startseite festgelegt.
    Login Registrieren

    • Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

      Login | Registrieren
  • Print / Abo
    Apps
    PC Games 12/2016 PC Games Hardware 01/2017 PC Games MMore 01/2016 play³ 01/2017 Games Aktuell 12/2016 buffed 12/2016 XBG Games 11/2016 N-Zone 12/2016 WideScreen 01/2017 SpieleFilmeTechnik 12/2016
    PC Games 12/2016 PCGH Magazin 01/2017 PC Games MMORE Computec Kiosk On the Run! Birdies Run
Die Redaktion Artikel-Archiv Mediadaten Datenschutz Impressum AGB Problem mit Werbung melden
article
1216139
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Internationale Medien sind gespalten
Bei der internationalen Presse stößt Rogue One: A Star Wars Story auf eine sehr gespaltene Meinung. Die einen bezeichnen ihn als den besten Star-Wars-Film seit Jahrzehnten, während andere absolut keinen Gefallen an dem Streifen finden. Wir geben euch einen Überblick mit einem Auszug aus dem Pressespiegel.
http://www.videogameszone.de/Rogue-One-A-Star-Wars-Story-Film-260355/News/Internationale-Medien-sind-gespalten-1216139/
16.12.2016
http://www.videogameszone.de/screenshots/medium/2016/12/rogue-one-review-0017-pc-games_b2teaser_169.jpg
star wars,disney,kinofilm
news