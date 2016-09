Ride 2: ​Achievements und Systemvoraussetzungen bekannt

Name der Trophäe Grade

Ride 2 Maestro Platinum

Hello World! Bronze

Online Champion Bronze

Online Maestro Silver

Supermoto Winner Bronze

No mistakes allowed Bronze

Brothers Bronze

Lightning start Bronze

There’s no time to lose! Bronze

It's crowded here Bronze

Durable Bronze

Track Duel Bronze

Slippery victory Silver

The longest track Silver

You can call me... Bronze

Precarious balance Bronze

On your toes Bronze

Try and catch me! Bronze

See you tomorrow Silver

Top or bottom? Bronze

Team battle Bronze

Team number 1 Silver

Boosted Silver

Try and beat this! Bronze

Slightly better Bronze

Decidedly better Silver

The best Gold

Best in the world Gold

Championship completed Silver

20 wheels Silver

50 wheels Gold

100 wheels Gold

Good start Bronze

You can’t stop me Silver

It’s a long road Gold