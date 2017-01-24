Resident Evil 7 Test-Übersicht - Ein gelungener Horror-Trip

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard kommt heute für PC, PS4 und Xbox One in den Handel. Pünktlich zum Release tragen wir in unserer Test-Übersicht eine Auswahl der Reviews und Wertungen wichtiger Magazine zusammen. Auf Metacritic beträgt die Durchschnittswertung für die PS4-Version aktuell 86 Prozent - bei 44 eingereichten Tests. Die zuständigen Tester scheinen durchweg zufrieden mit dem neuen Survival-Horror-Abenteuer von Capcom zu sein.

"Dass Resident Evil 7 zurück zum Survival-Horror kehrt, ist sowohl vertraut als auch erfrischend. Es ist das beste Horror-Spiel seit Jahren", schreibt etwa God is a Geek im Test. Zu einem ähnlichen Fazit kommt auch Destructoid: "Resident Evil 7 übertrifft meine Erwartungen." EGM schreibt: "Es ist einfach das beste Resident Evil seit Jahren." Für Everyeye.it ist es mehr als eine Rückkehr: "Es ist ein neuer Anfang - der Anbruch eines Horrors, bei dem man sich wünscht, dass er nie endet."

Videogamer.com lobt im Test von Resident Evil 7 unterdessen die fantastischen Umgebungen und Old-School-Puzzles. Der letzte Abschnitt im Spiel könnte allerdings mehr als linearer Shooter als Survival-Horror bezeichnet werden. Weitere Aussagen findet ihr in der nachfolgenden Test-Übersicht. Unseren Resident Evil 7-Test lest ihr unter diesem Link. Redakteur Marco Cabibbo schreibt: "Über weite Strecken hinweg hat Capcom mit dem siebten Teil hervorragende Arbeit geleistet, schwächelt dann aber zusehends ein wenig bei der zweiten Hälfte des Spiels. Nicht nur lässt man einige Fragen offen, auch die Entwicklung der Story selbst überzeugt nicht vollständig." Übrigens: Wer im Spiel feststecken sollte, dem sei unsere ausführliche Resident Evil 7 Komplettlösung mit Tipps empfohlen.

Resident Evil 7 in der Test-Übersicht



The Guardian - 100

A masterclass: breezily new, yet quintessentially in character with its illustrious forbearers.

God is a Geek - 100

Despite being a reboot for the series, Resident Evil VII's return to survival horror is both familiar and fresh, and it's easily the best horror game in years.

Destructoid - 100

Resident Evil 7 went beyond my expectations, and I feel we have an instant classic here. I want to jump back in right now, and I have a feeling I'll be doing so for years to come.

EGM - 95

This is easily the best Resident Evil game in years. It masterfully blends Eastern and Western horror sensibilities into a truly terrifying package that also harkens back to the series' roots.

IGN Italia - 91

Resident Evil VII is a panic-inducing game and one hell of a survival horror. It successfully goes back to the roots of the series and while it could last longer, is a thrill-ride you don't want to miss.

Everyeye.it - 90

It is more than a return: it is a new beginning. The dawn of a horror that we hope will not end.

Shacknews - 90

Resident Evil was in dire need of fresh characters, ideas and mechanics to ensure we'd see additional numbered entries in the future, and this was one of the best ways to breathe new life into a franchise that's been mistreated a bit in the past. From top to bottom it's clear this was a project that was handled with great care, with excellent voice acting, gruesome surprises, and scenes you'll be scratching your head about for days to come. To all Resident Evil fans out there, I say welcome home. You're going to enjoy your stay with the Bakers.

Polygon - 90

It's hard to know if Resident Evil 7 will stand the test of time as much as classics like the original, or RE4. Taken on its own, however, it's an excellent game that pushes the series in worthy new directions.

JeuxActu - 90

Resident Evil 7 is a horror masterpiece. The graphics look amazing and you feel scared throughout the entire game. Last thing: only the most courageous will play the PlayStation VR version.

Spieletipps - 90

Die Serie kehrt wieder dorthin zurück, wo sie groß wurde: Zum Horror und zu beklemmender Atmosphäre. Auf PS4 inklusive VR-Unterstützung.

4Players - 88

Trotz ärgerlicher Perspektivfehler bei Skript-Sequenzen und leichten Abstrichen bei der Grafikqualität entfaltet sich das Grauen in VR noch deutlich intensiver! Resident Evil 7 ist ein Härtetest für das Nervenkostüm!

GamePro - 88

Resident Evil 7 belebt die Serie wieder. Dank Egoperspektive und herausragender Atmosphäre ein echtes Horror-Highlight.

Vandal Online - 85

An overwhelming return to the horror roots with a successful change of perspective. It is exactly what the series needed: a great horror adventure.

Game Informer - 85

Capcom has successfully reinvented Resident Evil in the past, the most notable deviation being the brilliant Resident Evil 4. This new vision doesn't reach the same heights of spectacle and gameplay innovation as that breakthrough release, but is a welcome addition to the series (both in terms of gameplay and lore), and a nice entry point for newcomers.

USgamer - 80

It's a bit on the short side and the latter chunk of the game is rather linear, but Resident Evil 7 absolutely recaptures the feeling of survival horror established in the first game. The Baker family is terrifying and spending time trapped in their home is damned good horror. As a new direction for the franchise, returning to an old one seems like it was a great idea.

Telegraph - 80

My word, this is very, very good horror. It is perhaps understandable that Capcom have held back as it ensures that, as Takeuchi ordered, Resident Evil is returned to its core. In that, 7 is a success, providing a rich, atmospheric and reverent chiller that is just silly enough to make sure we are all having fun.

Gamespot - 80

By the end of the campaign, I was ready for the game to be over, but that's okay. RE7 ends just as it starts to outstay its welcome, and after the fact, I felt like I'd survived a truly harrowing journey. The boss fights may be slightly inconsistent and certain sections might drag after a while, but RE7 is still a remarkable success. It has a clear vision and executes it with impressive patience and precision. By returning to horror, Resident Evil has once again become something special.

IGN - 77

Resident Evil 7 grounds itself in elements that made the original great while still indulging in a risky new shift in style that both helps and hurts the beloved formula in equal measure. But it's also the closest a numbered sequel has come to recapturing Resident Evil's slow, but thrilling and atmospheric adventure game roots in a while — a welcome return that I truly hope to see more of in the future.

VideoGamer - 70

There are some fantastic environments and old school style puzzles in Resi 7. The final section stops being survival horror and becomes a bit of a clunky linear shooter, but the first few hours are scary enough to put you off Louisiana for life.

Time - 50

Casual players aren't touching something with a "7" in the title (nor is it clear will newcomers). Fans of action-angled survival horror like Dead Space or Dying Light may balk at the game's deliberately poky controls and too easily grasped opponents. Old-school fans seem like the obvious target. But survival horror is a crowded space in 2017, and too much of what Resident Evil 7 is up to we've seen elsewhere — and done better.