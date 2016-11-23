Anlässlich des bevorstehenden, ersten Geburtstages von Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege im Dezember hat Publisher Ubisoft erst kürzlich verlauten lassen, den Taktikshooter auch im kommenden Jahr weiterhin mit Updates zu versorgen. Dazu gehören auch regelmäßige Fehlerbeseitigungen: Im Zuge der Veröffentlichung des DLCs Operation Red Crow, das in der vergangenen Woche erschien, haben sich offenbar wieder einige der unbeliebten Bugs ins Spiel geschlichen, weswegen Ubisoft nun mit Patch 5.1 nachbessert. Die offiziellen, englischsprachigen Patchnotes geben Einblick in die umfangreichen Änderungen - offenbar hat Entwickler Red Storm Entertainment unter anderem einen schwerwiegenden PS4-Fehler behoben, der das Spiel zum Absturz brachte, andere Änderungen umfassen Spielmodi, allgemeines Gameplay, das Level-Design und weitere Aspekte.

Patch notes for Update 5.1 are now available. 5.1 will be deployed to all platforms on November 22nd.

Details: https://t.co/KBl9F8z8Yt pic.twitter.com/DN6rfvvF3n — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) 21. November 2016



Das Update 5.1 für Rainbow Six: Siege in der Original-Übersicht: Gameplay

Fixed -- Attempting to breach without detonating the breach charge in the rappelling swing motion breaks the Operator's animation.

Fixed -- The hitbox surrounding Castle's headgear is not accurate.

Fixed -- Melee range is extended when striking from a low stance to a high stance.

Fixed -- Users are not able to stand up when pressing [Shift] while prone in Barbed Wire.

Fixed -- Operators sometimes appear as if they are flat. (No longer will Tachanka appear as if he is from another dimension. Unless... is he?)

Fixed -- Holes created by Impact grenades do not reliably replicate the destruction on all clients.

Fixed -- Throwing multiple gadgets at the same location in succession results in unexpected collision.

Fixed -- Buck's shotgun does not reliably create vaultable holes. (Further improvements made)

Fixed -- Dying at the same moment as throwing a gadget will result in a duplicate of the gadget.

Fixed -- Placed charges remain floating after the surface has been destroyed.

Fixed -- Operator's weapon disappears when attempting to pick up a gadget and then cancelling immediately.



Game Mode

Custom Match

Fixed -- Changing the Action Phase Duration from 360 to 600 seconds results in the incorrect time being displayed.

Fixed -- Abandon Match quit option persists into the next game session.

Fixed -- Caster can be muted in the lobby even if voice chat is not functional.

Bomb

Fixed -- Players are stuck in the defuser placement animation if attempting to place the defuser on a ballistic shield.

Fixed -- When Echo has his secondary weapon drawn, the animation for destroying the defuser is broken.

Hostage

Fixed -- The hostage is shown with the defuser icon on the HUD.

Fixed -- Auto-reload is disabled for ballistic shield Operators carrying the Hostage.

Secure Area

Fixed -- Players do not receive points for discovering the objective.

Operators

Sledge

Fixed -- Sledge's hammer cannot destroy Mute's Jammers.

Hibana

Fixed -- Major freezing issues occurring on PS4 when Hibana fires her X-KAIROS gadget for the first time.

Fixed -- The sound effect of the X-KAIROS gadget can be heard across the entire map.

Fixed -- Pellets do not stick to the corners of trap doors properly.

Echo

Fixed -- Sonic Burst is not providing the intended effect on players that have been impacted.

Fixed -- Sonic Burst does not impact players as intended if Echo shoots them in the shoulder.

Fixed -- Player animation is not working as intended after being struck by Echo's drone.

Thermite

Fixed -- No sound is made when placing an Exothermic charge on a reinforced wall while rappelling.

Doc

Fixed -- If Doc is downed while healing himself, he will enter a DBNO state, but will not be down.

IQ

Fixed -- If IQ goes prone while ADS, her gadget will stop displaying distances and outlines.

Fixed -- Once destroyed, cameras still appear on IQ's gadget.

Twitch

Fixed -- Players are able to use Twitch drones as support cameras.

Fixed -- Picking up her Shock Drone and pressing the action button at the same time results in Twitch being stuck in an animation.

Mute

Fixed -- Jammers do not block remote triggers if Operators stand within the Jammer's radius.

Fuze

Fixed -- Cluster Charge does not make holes in trap doors.

Pulse

Fixed -- Pressing the left and right button quickly results in a broken animation.

Level Design

Skyscraper

Fixed -- Level of detail issue on multiple shadows.

Fixed -- Players are able to vault into wooden beams, causing a clipping issue.

Fixed -- Drones do not have proper collision with the Western Tower.

Fixed -- Users can remain stuck when vaulting over the bar.

Favela

Fixed -- X-KAIROS pellets detonate instantly in Aunt's Bedroom.

Yacht

Fixed -- Vaulting animation is broken when vaulting through Spa Deck's windows.

Fixed -- Fuze is unable to deploy Cluster Charges on Spa Deck's windows.

Fixed -- Players experience rubber banding when passing through 3F Global Hallway breaches.

Kafe Dostoyevsky

Fixed -- Echo's drone does not experience proper collision with some ceilings.

Oregon

Fixed -- Bullet effects can extend outside of the walls.

Fixed -- "Destruction Master" Ubisoft Club Action is not unlocked if the player dies while breaching.

Fixed -- Players can sometimes be stuck in their own corpse after changing cameras.

Fixed -- Textures disappear from Hibana's hood when viewing from a distance.

Fixed -- Players are able to disable all maps in the matchmaking preferences.

Fixed -- Capitao's ammo count displays as 3/-1.

Fixed -- Weapon crosshairs are displayed when viewing a teammate's drone during the preparation phase.

Fixed -- When performing a one shot kill to the enemy's neck, the points for a headshot bonus are not award.

Fixed -- Remaining rounds for the Bearing 9 shift in spectator mode.

Fixed -- Inconsistency between the amounts of time displayed in "Surrender Sanction" and under "Ranked".

Fixed -- Performing a melee action while firing a shotgun causes a broken animation.

Fixed -- The ammo count for Capitao's tactical crossbow does not display properly when being spectated.

Fixed -- Scoreboard updating is significantly delayed.

Fixed -- Operators are not standing in the proper location in the MVP showcase.

Fixed -- Ubisoft Club challenges are not available.

Fixed -- Error 3-0x000A0003 is displayed when accepting an invitation after having gone through a suspended disconnect message.



Für weitere Neuigkeiten, allgemeine Informationen, Bilder, Trailer und mehr rund um Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege haltet ihr auch in Zukunft wie gewohnt unsere umfangreiche Themenseite im Blick.

Quelle: Ubisoft via Gamestar

