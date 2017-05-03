Games World
Prey (2017)
Prey: Day-One-Patch zum Download - Changelog zum 1,3 GB großen Update
Prey erhält einen umfangreichen Day-One-Patch, wie aus den Berichten erster Spieler hervorgeht. Mit einer Downloadgröße von 1,3 Gigabyte fällt das erste Update für den neuen Ego-Shooter von Arkane Studios nicht gerade klein aus. Das Update 1.01 schafft unter anderem Probleme bei Sound und visuellen Effekten aus der Spielwelt. Darüber hinaus nehmen die Entwickler Anpassungen bei der Gegner-KI und dem Hacking-Minispiel vor. Diverse Bugfixes spielt der Day-One-Patch für Prey ebenfalls auf. Wir halten das vollständige Changelog bereit. Prey kommt am 5. Mai 2017 für PC, PS4 und Xbox One in den Handel.
03.05.2017
