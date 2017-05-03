Prey: Day-One-Patch zum Download - Changelog zum 1,3 GB großen Update
Prey erhält einen umfangreichen Day-One-Patch, wie aus den Berichten erster Spieler hervorgeht. Mit einer Downloadgröße von 1,3 Gigabyte fällt das erste Update für den neuen Ego-Shooter von Arkane Studios nicht gerade klein aus. Das Update 1.01 schafft unter anderem Probleme bei Sound und visuellen Effekten aus der Spielwelt. Darüber hinaus nehmen die Entwickler Anpassungen bei der Gegner-KI und dem Hacking-Minispiel vor. Diverse Bugfixes spielt der Day-One-Patch für Prey ebenfalls auf. Wir halten das vollständige Changelog bereit. Prey kommt am 5. Mai 2017 für PC, PS4 und Xbox One in den Handel.
Prey erhält einen umfangreichen Day-One-Patch, wie unter anderem ndtv.com berichtet. Nach Angaben der Webseite lässt sich das Update auf die Version 1.01 für PlayStation 4 bereits herunterladen. Mit 1,3 Gigabyte fällt die Downloadgröße des Patches nicht gerade gering aus. Umso umfangreicher das Changelog: Neben Bugfixes spielt das Update auch die eine oder andere Änderung für den Ego-Shooter auf. Mit der Aktualisierung schaffen die Entwickler von Arkane Studios unter anderem Probleme bei Sound- und visuellen Effekten aus der Spielwelt. Zudem nehmen sie Framerate-Anpassungen vor und beheben Fehler bei der Lade-Speicher-Funktion. Darüber hinaus verbessert der Patch die Gegner-KI.
Nach der Installation des Updates soll es beispielsweise nicht mehr möglich sein, dass manche Widersacher durch Wände schießen können. Mit dem Day-One-Patch nimmt Arkane außerdem verschiedene Balancing-Änderungen für die zur Verfügung stehenden Kräfte vor. Das vollständige Changelog zum ersten Patch für Prey halten wir nachfolgend bereit. Hinweis: Einzelne Passagen könnten Spoiler enthalten. Daher wollen wir an dieser Stelle nicht zu viel vom Day-One-Update für Prey verraten. Prey kommt am 5. Mai für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One auf den Markt. Viele weitere News, Videos und Screenshots findet ihr wie gewohnt auf unserer Themenseite zu Prey. Ein aktuelles Vorschau-Video haben wir nachfolgend eingebunden.
Prey Patch 1.01 - Changelog (Hinweis auf mögliche Spoiler!)
Nachfolgend das Update im Detail.Enemies
- Phantom corpses will now have proper names if they were NPCs that were turned into phantoms.
- Cystoids and cystoid nests now react appropriately to fast-moving objects
- Explosive containers will now explode when thrown at technopaths
- Nightmare will no longer camp objects the player has turned into in front of it
- Operators can no longer occasionally shoot through walls
- AI adjusts for difficulty level more effectively
- Multiple telepaths in an area no longer chain attacks on the player
- Touching placed grenades while mimicked will no longer cause them to explode
- Boltcaster can no longer cause zero-damage critical hits
- Nullwave Transmitter now works on Apex tendrils
- Technopath can now be hit by sneak attacks with the stun gun
- Grenades are now affected by lift fields
- Dropped weapons will now re-equip to favourites wheel when picked up
- Recycler grenade damage now properly scales with difficulty level
- Gloo Gun no longer loses functionality after placing too many gloo balls in a level
- Various fixes to Mimic Matter ability
- Player can now open EMP'd doors with their leverage abilities
- Backlash now properly prevents suit damage while active
- Player's attacks will no longer consume Backlash charges
- Objects targeted by Lift field will be highlighted properly
- Remote Manipulation can now be used to open most containers
- Beam Shielding chipset now properly reduces damage from military operators
- Updated Mimic Detection Gen 2 chipset description to include all mimic types
- Military operator effects fixed for first-person view
- Players are now affected by electric floors/water while jumping
- Telepath will no longer knock player out of the world in Crew Quarters
- Player will no longer fall out of the world when gravity is restored when they're upside down
- Players can now carry destroyed operators properly in Zero-G
- Hacking minigame will now properly display what object is being hacked in the UI
- Players can now split stacks when looking at container inventories
- Various fixes to behaviours when player mimics an operator
- Localised versions of the game now support switching VO to English
- Killing Mikhaila with the Q-Beam now only counts as one human killed
- Quickload loads the most recent save of an type, not just auto-save
- Addressed several frame-rate bugs
- Addressed several save/load bugs
- Several crash fixes
- Various mission and objective marker fixes
- Various localised text and audio fixes
- Various SFX fixes
- Various VFX fixes