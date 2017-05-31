Playerunknown's Battlegrounds: Rangliste wird gelöscht, Patch kommt
Das Entwicklerstudio Bluehole gibt bekannt, die Rangliste des Battle-Royale-Shooters Playerunknown's Battlegrounds zu löschen. Dieser Wipe betrifft auch die Stats der Spieler. Zudem soll am 1. Juni ein neuer Patch aufgespielt werden, der sich vor allem um eine bessere Performance kümmert.
Die Entwickler erklären, dass es sich um den ersten Wipe dieser Art handelt, was impliziert, dass noch weitere folgen werden. Zudem ist der Release eines neuen Patchs für den 1. Juni geplant. Dieser soll sich hauptsächlich um die Performance kümmern. Außerdem nimmt sich das Update einigen Abstürzen und Bugs an. Das Actionspiel soll anschließend deutlich stabiler laufen.
Hier lest ihr die englischen Patch Notes des kommenden Updates:Client Performance
- Improved performance by reducing effects played excessively during vehicle crashes
- Server Performance
- Improved performance on the server in relation to vehicles
- Fixed a crash related to unequipping an item
- Fixed a crash related to when vehicles crashed
- Fixed a bug that caused a player to die without entering the REVIVE state when being shot by a shotgun or a full-auto weapon in DUO or SQUAD modes
- Fixed a bug that caused other players' voice chat to be heard at high volume on the airplane
- Fixed a bug that caused breath gauge to be shown incorrectly in certain situations
- Partially fixed a bug that caused a player to "die from falling" after getting stuck in buildings or vehicles
- Fixed a bug that caused sound to stutter when many players are swimming
- Fixed a bug that caused translucent crosshair to be shown on VSS scope
- Fixed a bug that caused a player to go back into the REVIVE state when two players start the revive action and one cancels
Eine genaue Uhrzeit für den Release des neuen Patchs für den Battle-Royale-Shooter Playerunknown's Battlegrounds wurde noch nicht genannt.
Quelle: BluesNews