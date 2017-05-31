Games World
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds: Rangliste wird gelöscht, Patch kommt
Das Entwicklerstudio Bluehole gibt bekannt, die Rangliste des Battle-Royale-Shooters Playerunknown's Battlegrounds zu löschen. Dieser Wipe betrifft auch die Stats der Spieler. Zudem soll am 1. Juni ein neuer Patch aufgespielt werden, der sich vor allem um eine bessere Performance kümmert.
31.05.2017
