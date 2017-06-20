Fans von Blizzards Online-Shooter Overwatch dürfen sich freuen, denn heute wird der neue Patch 1.12 / 2.14 veröffentlicht.

Highlight des Updates ist die Einführung der neuen Map Mondkolonie Horizon, welche im Assault-Modus gespielt wird. Ihr erfahrt mehr über die Vergangenheit des Wissenschaftlers Winston. Die Gefechte finden auf der neuen Karte teilweise in Schwerelosigkeit statt, was ein Novum für den Shooter darstellt.

Zudem finden einige Änderungen am Balancing ihren Weg in das Spiel. Dazu gehört, dass Held Reaper keine Energiebälle mehr von besiegten Gegnern einfangen kann, die ihm Lebensenergie einbringen. Stattdessen bekommt er einen prozentualen Anteil seines verursachten Schadens in Form von Hitpoints zurück. Der Held McCree erhält ein verbessertes Ultimate High Noon, mit dem Gegner schneller als Ziel erfasst werden können. Roadhog dagegen verursacht weniger Schaden, feuert dafür aber schneller und hat einen Schuss mehr zu verteilen.

Hier die kompletten (englischen) Patch Notes:

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

New Assault Map: Horizon Lunar Colony

Built as a first step towards humanity's renewed exploration of space, the Horizon Lunar Colony's goal was to examine the effects of prolonged extraterrestrial habitation—on human and ape alike. The scientists' research proved incredibly promising...until, suddenly, all contact and communications with the base were lost.

Oni Genji and Officer D.Va have been added to classic loot boxes

CUSTOM GAMES AND GAME BROWSER

Player gravity and projectile gravity can now be modified

Knockback magnitude can now be modified on any weapons or abilities that have a knockback effect

Jump height can now be modified

HERO UPDATES

Deadeye Targets now begin locking on after 0.2 seconds, instead of 0.8 seconds Damage accumulated over the first 1.0 seconds increased from 20 to 80 (damage per second after the first 1.0 seconds is unchanged)



Developer Comment: McCree's ultimate can deal a lot of damage if it has a lot of time to build up, but it was often too difficult to get even a small amount of damage out before being stopped or killed. These changes make it more flexible and powerful.

The Reaping (Passive) Removed health orbs Now regains 20% of all damage done to heroes as health



Developer Comment: Reaper's old healing passive was useful if you could kill a bunch of enemies in a row. But since enemies needed to be dead for it to work, it wasn't very helpful unless the situation was already in your favor. His new passive lets him get immediate benefit from it, especially when fighting Tank heroes, which tend to be larger targets that deal lower damage.

Head hitbox size reduced by 20%

Scrap Gun Bullet damage decreased by 33% Fire rate increased by 30% Clip size increased from 4 to 5



Developer Comment: Roadhog's head was abnormally large compared to similarly-sized characters, so we're reducing its size to increase his survivability. The Scrap Gun changes reduce the power of his hook combo and alternate fire burst damage potential while still keeping his DPS roughly the same.

USER INTERFACE UPDATES

A quick summary of each player's most-played heroes is now available by highlighting the player in the Groups section of the Social menu (statistics displayed will dynamically change based on the mode/ruleset)

A new "All Modes" option has been added to the Career Profile that allows players to view combined stats from all game modes

A new "All Competitive Seasons" option has been added to the Career Profile that allows players to view combined stats from all Completive Play seasons

The "Damage Done" statistic has been replaced with "Hero Damage Done" in multiple locations

A new "Barrier Damage Done" statistic has been added to the Statistics section of the Career Profile, as well as an "All Damage Done" statistic, which combines damage done to barriers and heroes

Averages are now calculated in 10-minute slices, rather than by the number of games played

"Rate This Match" option no longer appears at the end of a match

Developer Comment: The new "Hero Damage Done" statistic is the same as the old "Damage Done" statistic, but it doesn't include damage done to barriers, only damage against heroes and placed objects (e.g. Torbjörn's turret). That number can be found in the new "Barrier Damage Done" or "All Damage Done" statistics. However, since "Hero Damage Done" and "Barrier Damage Done" are brand new, their averages will only be based on time played since they were added.

Also, the old statistics were calculated by taking total damage inflicted and dividing it by the number of games played. This resulted in an average that didn't accurately reflect the underlying performance, because it didn't take into account the length of the games. The new averages are calculated in 10-minute slices.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing players to lose progress on their On Fire meter, after the meter had been completely filled

Fixed a bug that could cause the announcer's "select your hero" voice line to play during the end-of-match screen after Elimination games

Fixed a bug that prevented the Z's from appearing above a sleeping enemy during Elimination games

Fixed a bug that caused your first win to appear as a loss in your Career Profile

Fixed a bug that prevented some settings from being properly displayed in the summary when viewing 3v3 Elimination presets

Clarified an error message that appears when a player attempts to exit the Settings page with an invalid combination of settings

Fixed a bug that caused the lighting from health packs to appear on Capture the Flag and Elimination maps even after health packs had been disabled

Fixed a bug that allowed Torbjörn's Armor Pack ability to function even after being disabled in custom settings

Fixed a bug that prevented players from hearing the voice line that typically accompanies their ultimate if they executed the ultimate after being stunned

Fixed a bug that could cause D.Va to become stuck if her mech was killed just as she summoned it

Fixed a bug preventing Genji's sound effects from playing if he used his primary attack immediately after a Swift Strike

Fixed a typo in Orisa's "Satisfied with Protection" voice line

Fixed a bug that prevented Orisa's Supercharger from being destroyed if run over by the payload

Fixed a typo in the description on Roadhog's Junkenstein skin

Fixed a bug that allowed enemy players to detect Sombra (while Stealth was active) if they were within a certain distance

Fixed a bug causing Symmetra's hair to take on an unnatural appearance when her Vishkar or Architech skins were equipped

Fixed a bug with how Widowmaker's Grappling Hook interacts with the flying drones on Oasis

Fixed a bug on Volskaya Industries that prevented the ice from appearing broken when players fell off a ledge to their death

Fixed a bug that caused the Heroes of the Storm promotional portraits to appear locked, even after being unlocked

Fixed a bug that could cause an error message in chat if you attempted to spectate a new player while already spectating another player

Fixed a bug that could cause the chat window to be placed too high on the main menu, blocking menu options

Fixed a bug that prevented text from wrapping in the Report Player text box

