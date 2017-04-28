Games World
Login Registrieren
Games World
Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
als Startseite festgelegt.
    Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
    Playstation als Startseite festgelegt.
    Login Registrieren

    • Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

      Login | Registrieren
  • Print / Abo
    Apps
    PC Games 05/2017 PC Games Hardware 06/2017 PC Games MMore 05/2017 play³ 05/2017 Games Aktuell 05/2017 buffed 12/2016 XBG Games 04/2017 N-Zone 04/2017 WideScreen 05/2017 SpieleFilmeTechnik 05/2017
    PC Games 05/2017 PCGH Magazin 06/2017 PC Games MMORE Computec Kiosk On the Run! Birdies Run
Die Redaktion Artikel-Archiv Mediadaten Datenschutz Impressum AGB Problem mit Werbung melden
article
1226774
Overwatch
Overwatch: Neues Update mit kleinem Buff für Genji
Entwickler Blizzard Entertainment hat ein neues Update für Overwatch veröffentlicht, das kleinere Veränderungen mit sich bringt. Unter anderem wurde die ultimative Fähigkeit von Genji etwas verbessert sowie eine neue Mechanik für Ranked-Partien eingeführt, die Unentschieden verhindern soll.
http://www.videogameszone.de/Overwatch-Spiel-55018/News/Neues-Update-mit-kleinem-Buff-fuer-Genji-1226774/
28.04.2017
http://www.videogameszone.de/screenshots/medium/2017/04/Overwatch-pc-games_b2teaser_169.jpg
overwatch,blizzard,update
news