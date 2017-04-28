Overwatch: Neues Update mit kleinem Buff für Genji

Noch bis zum 01. Mai 2017 haben Spieler in Overwatch die Möglichkeit am Aufstand-Event teilzunehmen, um eine Vielzahl von neuen Gegenstände für die Helden des Shooters freizuschalten. Zwischendurch hat Entwickler Blizzard nun ein weiteres Update für Overwatch veröffentlicht, das kleinere Änderungen am Titel vornimmt. So wurde unter anderem die Grundangriffsgeschwindigkeit von Genjis ultimativer Fähigkeit "Drachenklinge" leicht erhöht. Für Ranked-Partien wurde zudem eine neue Mechanik eingeführt, die das Auftreten von Unentschieden verringern soll. Ab sofort müssen Teams auf Eskort-Karten mindestens 33 Prozent des Ziels erreichen, um ein Unentschieden zu verhindern. Der Release des neuen Updates verlief allerdings nicht ganz problemlos. Die Heldin D.Va musste - aufgrund eines Bugs - für fast zwei Stunden aus dem Spiel genommen werden. Mittlerweile steht D.Va jedoch wieder zur Verfügung. Die Patch Notes findet Ihr im Folgenden. Weitere Meldungen zu Overwatch gibt es auf unserer Themenseite.

Patch Notes (1.10.1) - Overwatch

General

Competitive Play

On Assault and Assault/Escort Maps, teams now need to capture at least 33% of the objective before the tie-breaking system is activated

Developer Comments: "When the new tie-breaking system was implemented on April 11, 2017, teams only needed to capture 1% to trigger the system. This occasionally resulted in confusing situations when games would end without a lot of information about how the point was captured, due to the brief capture time. To alleviate this problem, we're requiring that teams progress past 33% before the tie-breaking system begins tracking progress. If neither team manages to cross 33%, the match will end in a draw. If you'd like to know more, click here."

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a crash that could occur during the end-of-round screen

Arcade

Fixed a bug that prevented the payload from showing damage until after the escort phase in the Overwatch Uprising brawl

Fixed a bug that allowed players to get under the payload using certain heroes' movement abilities in the Overwatch Uprising brawl

[PC] Fixed a bug that caused the payload's health bar to interfere with the scoreboard, forcing players to hold down the spacebar to view the scoreboard in the Overwatch Uprising brawl

Fixed a bug that caused Genji's "You've rescued me again, Dr. Ziegler" voice line to play after being resurrected in the Overwatch Uprising brawl, regardless of which hero performed the resurrection

Fixed an issue causing the chat window to block the 'refresh' button when the Overwatch Uprising leaderboards were open

[PS4] The "Handle With Care" Achievement now correctly states the payload must remain above 80% health

[PS4/XB1] The Overwatch Uprising scorecard now correctly tracks stats from Sombra's Hack

[PS4/XB1] The Overwatch Uprising scorecard now correctly tracks Ana's healing stats

Custom Games and Game Browser

Fixed a bug that prevented the 'Start Game Mode' button from appearing when creating a Capture the Flag or Elimination game

Heroes

Fixed a bug that gave Genji's Dragonblade ability a slightly increased swing speed while at a higher latency. Dragonblade's default swing speed has been slightly increased to compensate

Fixed a bug that prevented Genji's Dragonblade ability from registering hits correctly

Fixed a bug to prevent hit effects from being inflicted on D.Va's human form while piloting the mech

[PS4/XB1] Fixed a bug causing D.Va's hair to appear inflexible during her Selfie highlight intro when her Palanquin skin was equipped

[PS4/XB1] Fixed a bug causing the ice on Pharah's Frostbite skin to stretch when her Flair emote was activated

[PS4/XB1] Fixed a bug causing textures to flicker during Roadhog's Feast highlight intro

[PS4/XB1] Fixed a bug causing Soldier: 76's cape to clip during the Push-Ups emote when his Strike Commander Morrison, Daredevil: 76, or Stunt Rider: 76 skin was equipped

Maps

Fixed a bug causing glass that has been shattered by an explosion to be colored black

