No Man's Sky: Patch 1.12 für PC und PS4 zum Download - Changelog mit allen Änderungen
Die Entwickler von Hello Games geben den Patch 1.12 für No Man's Sky auf PC und PS4 zum Download frei. Mit dem Update beheben die Entwickler hauptsächlich die Fehler, die nach dem Release des großen Foundation-Updates gemeldet wurden. Der Patch schafft beispielsweise einen Bug aus der Welt, der NPCs davon abgehalten hat, relevante Details zu einer Mission zu verraten. Das vollständige Changelog zum No Man's Sky Update 1.12 halten wir im Artikel bereit.
Spieler von No Man's Sky erhalten ab sofort Zugriff auf Patch 1.12. Wie die Entwickler von Hello Games über ihre Webseite mitteilen, lässt sich das Update auf PC und PlayStation 4 herunterladen. Im Vordergrund der Aktualisierung steht vor allem die Behebung der Bugs, die nach dem Release des großen Foundation-Updates von der Community gemeldet wurden. Das vollständige Changelog mit den Änderungen halten wir unterhalb dieser Meldung für euch bereit.
Vorrangig hatten Spieler beispielsweise von Problemen mit nicht unterstützten Mods berichtet. Hello Games hat demnach eine Funktion eingebaut, die erkennt, sobald No Man's Sky mit einer solchen Modifikation gestartet wird. Eine entsprechende Anzeige weist Spieler darauf hin. Darüber hinaus haben die Entwickler ein neues System zur Installation der Mods integriert, das Probleme mit der Weltraum-Sandbox verhindern soll, sobald ein neues Spiel-Update erscheint.
Außerdem behebt Patch 1.12 einen seltenen Fehler, der NPCs davon abhielt, relevante Informationen zu einer Mission zu verraten. Mehrere Absturzursachen wurden ebenfalls aus der Welt geschafft. Abschließend ergänzen die Entwickler, dass der Patch einen Fehler behebt, der Unterwassergebäude ohne Eingänge generierte. Alle weiteren Details entnehmt ihr den nachfolgenden Patchnotes. Viele weitere News und Videos halten wir wie gewohnt auf unserer umfangreichen Themenseite zu No Man's Sky bereit. Die Weltraum-Sandbox ist für PC und PlayStation 4 im Handel erhältlich.
No Man's Sky Patch 1.12 Changelog
- [PC] Following reports of some people experiencing issues with the game while unsupported mods are installed, we've added mod detection which will show a warning screen on loading when mods are detected. A mouse click or button press will dismiss this screen. We have also introduced a new method for mod installation which should prevent player's games from breaking when a new update is released. For details please see the 'DISABLEMODS.TXT' file in the \GAMEDATA\PCBANKS folder.
- [PC] Allowed remapping of the build menu and quick menu commands to support Azerty keyboards.
- [PC] We've enabled a temporary workaround for the SLI issues people are experiencing. If you are running in SLI, please disable TAA and the game should run. We are looking into a more permanent solution to this issue.
- Fixed an issue which, in some rare cases, prevented NPCs from giving you mission critical dialogue.
- Fixed a bug which could cause core items to be transferred from exosuit inventory to starship inventory.
- Fixed a number of rare crashes (if you continue to experience crashes, please send a crash report and include your crash dumps).
- [PC] Fix for monitor detection on PCs with 3rd party remote desktop or screen sharing applications.
- [PC] Running the game via the .exe file should no longer give Steam Init errors.
- Fixed an issue where underwater buildings could spawn without doors which in rare cases would mean the NPC missions could not be completed. (Note: If you are still being pointed to missing facilities during the NPC questlines, you can either claim a new base and re-build the NPC terminal, or if you have a Freighter, remove the NPC terminal from your base and rebuild it in the Freighter. The NPC should then give you new coordinates. We are still working on a more permanent fix for this issue).
Quelle: Hello Games