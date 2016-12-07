Games World
No Man's Sky
No Man's Sky: ​Patch 1.12 für PC und PS4 zum Download - Changelog mit allen Änderungen
Die Entwickler von Hello Games geben den Patch 1.12 für No Man's Sky auf PC und PS4 zum Download frei. Mit dem Update beheben die Entwickler hauptsächlich die Fehler, die nach dem Release des großen Foundation-Updates gemeldet wurden. Der Patch schafft beispielsweise einen Bug aus der Welt, der NPCs davon abgehalten hat, relevante Details zu einer Mission zu verraten. Das vollständige Changelog zum No Man's Sky Update 1.12 halten wir im Artikel bereit.
07.12.2016
