No Man's Sky: Nächster Patch angekündigt - Änderungen im Überblick
Jetzt geht es offenbar voran mit No Man's Sky. Nachdem vor wenigen Tagen erst das große Foundation Update veröffentlicht wurde, hat Hello Games nun bereits einen weiteren, "kleineren" Patch angekündigt. Sogar das Changelog liegt schon vor. Einen genauen Termin gibt es noch nicht.
Hello Games ist offenbar endgültig aus seiner mehrere Wochen anhaltenden Schockstarre erwacht. Erst Anfang der Woche veröffentlichte das Studio das umfangreiche Foundation Update für No Man's Sky - mehr oder weniger aus dem Nichts. Vor wenigen Stunden wurde auf Steam nun bereits der nächste, "kleinere" Patch angekündigt. Die Veröffentlichung soll "bald" erfolgen. Ein genauer Termin wird nicht genannt. Ob das Update auch für PS4-Version gedacht ist, geht aus dem Forenbeitrag ebenfalls nicht hervor.
Das Changelog zum nächsten Patch für No Man's Sky zählt unter anderem folgende Punkte auf: Beim Spielstart mit nicht unterstützten Mods wird künftig eine Warnung eingeblendet. Es wurde ein "seltener" Bug gefixt, der NPCs davon abhielt, mit relevanten Informationen zu einer Mission herauszurücken. Außerdem wurden mehrere Absturzursachen behoben. Hello Games gibt selbst zu, dass das Update nicht alle noch existierenden Probleme beheben wird. Deshalb wird der Support auch fortgesetzt. Weitere News, Infos und natürlich den Test findet ihr auf der Themenseite zu No Man's Sky.
Patch Notes zum nächsten Update für No Man's Sky:
- Following reports of some people experiencing issues with the game while unsupported mods are installed, we've added mod detection which will show a warning screen on loading when mods are detected. A click or button press will dismiss this screen.
- Allowed remapping of the build menu and quick menu commands to support Azerty keyboards.
- Fixed an issue which, in some rare cases, prevented NPCs from giving you mission critical dialogue.
- Fixed a bug which could cause core items to be transferred from exosuit inventory to starship inventory. Note: this is a preventative fix and won't fix the issue for those who have already experienced this bug. We have a cure for those who have experienced on the way, it'll be released in our next patch.
- Following player feedback, we have clarified messaging when being given tech that you already know.
- Fixed a number of rare crashes (if you continue to experience crashes, please send a crash report and include your crash dumps).
- Fix for monitor detection on PCs with 3rd party remote desktop or screen sharing applications.
- Running the game via the .exe file should no longer give Steam Init errors.
Quelle: Steam