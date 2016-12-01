No Man's Sky: Nächster Patch angekündigt - Änderungen im Überblick

Games World
Jetzt geht es offenbar voran mit No Man's Sky. Nachdem vor wenigen Tagen erst das große Foundation Update veröffentlicht wurde, hat Hello Games nun bereits einen weiteren, "kleineren" Patch angekündigt. Sogar das Changelog liegt schon vor. Einen genauen Termin gibt es noch nicht.
