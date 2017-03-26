Games World
Games World
    Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

Nioh
Nioh: Update lässt euch das Spiel pausieren
Koei Tecmo hat ein neues Update für das Action-Rollenspiel Nioh veröffentlicht. Dieses führt eine Funktion ein, mit welcher ihr das Spielgeschehen pausieren dürft. Allerdings ist das nur dann möglich, wenn ihr im Offline-Modus spielt. Daneben bringt das Update noch einige andere Änderungen und Bugfixes mit.
26.03.2017
