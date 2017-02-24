Nioh: Gratis-Rüstung für 1 Million Exemplare und Patch 1.04

Nioh war das erste große Exkusiv-Highlight des noch jungen Jahres für die PS4. Das nächste, gemeint ist natürlich Horizon: Zero Dawn, folgt am 1. März. Obgleich der düstere Samurai-Schnetzler wirtschaftlich betrachtet wohl nicht ganz in derselben Liga wie das Open-World-Rollenspiel aus dem Hause Guerrilla Games spielt, können sich die Auslieferungszahlen sehen lassen. Wie Publisher Koei Tecom bekannt gibt, wurden von Nioh in den Wochen seit Release 1 Million Exemplare "shipped", also an den Handel ausgeliefert. Wie viele davon allerdings auch an die PS4-Besitzer durchverkauft wurden, verschweigt die Pressemitteilung.

Als kleines Dankeschön verschenkt Koei Tecmo angesichts der Zahl eine goldene Ingame-Rüstung an alle Besitzer von Nioh. Außerdem steht noch heute Patch 1.04 zum Download bereit. Das Update ergänzt einige Features, behebt aber vor allem zahlreiche noch vorhandene Bugs. Das englischsprachige Changelog könnt ihr euch unterhalb durchlesen. Ende April soll dann mit "Dragon of the North" der erste, im Season-Pass enthaltene Story-DLC erscheinen. Alle weiteren News, Infos und natürlich auch den Test findet ihr wie gewohnt auf der Themenseite zu Nioh.



Patch Notes zu Nioh 1.04:

Important Notices

To celebrate worldwide sales surpassing 1,000,000 units, The Golden Nioh Armor will be available for free for all players. To obtain it, after downloading update 1.04, access the Boons menu from a Shrine. An unexpected issue allowed players to obtain very high level equipment after a certain amount of forging, this will be fixed so after patch 1.04 the probability of obtaining very high level equipment is much lower than before, as was originally intended. We are extremely sorry but players who have already seen equipment drops will see the drops reduced in level to adjust for the original intention.

Adjustments

A new menu is aded to the Hidden Teahouse. It will allow players to readjust points Items such as arrows and other consumables will now be sent directly to the storehouse if the player's carry max is reached. Added an "Other" menu to the "Play Record" window

The following has been altered in the Game Settings menu under System Menu:

- Added a weapon type tab

- Added an armor type tab

- Added a small items tab

- Autmatic projectile replenishment at mission start

- Center the camera when guarding

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where autosaves would accidentally overwrite other characters. (The autosave issue may appear, but the character override will no longer happen)

Fixed an issue that made some enemies continuously drop Amrita Fixed missing assets in some stages

Fixed an issue that caused the application to crash when fighting certain bosses.

Fixed an issue where missions could not be completed if the objective enemy was defeated mid-air.

Fixed an issue where missions could not be completed if the objective enemy was defeated through a wall.

Fixed an issue where Saika Magoichi and Kelly may be on the ground while in online play.

Fixed an issue that was matching users again after successfully completing a mission.

Fixed an issue where correct gestures towards Mujina were not recognized while playing online.

Fixed an issue where, during online play, players would not be able to open their equipment and would be naked if they were transported while mid-bath in a Hot Spring.

Fixed an issue where Dual Katana's Mid Stance strong attacks would not hit if the enemy is guarding.

Fixed an issue where it was impossible to proceed if the skill Leaf Glide was used against certain bosses.

Fixed an issue with Suzaku's Living Weapon trigger.

Fixed an issue where the correct amount of enemies defeated would not display in the Play Record.

Fixed an incorrect description of gestures in the trading section of the Hidden Teahouse.

Other Bug Fixes.