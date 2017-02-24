Games World
Nioh
Nioh: Gratis-Rüstung für 1 Million Exemplare und Patch 1.04
Wie Koei Tecmo bekannt gibt, wurden vom PS4-exklusiven Action-Rollenspiel Nioh bereits 1 Million Exemplare an den Handel ausgeliefert. Als Dankeschön für das Erreichen dieser Zahl erhalten alle Besitzer von Nioh eine Gratis-Rüstung. Außerdem steht noch heute Patch 1.04 zum Download bereit.
24.02.2017
