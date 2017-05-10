Games World
Games World
  Mass Effect: Andromeda - Patch 1.06 ist live - Verbessert den Spielbeginn

    Mass Effect: Andromeda wird vom Entwickler BioWare stetig verbessert. (5) Quelle: PC Games

    Fans des Rollenspiels Mass Effect: Andromeda haben Grund zur Freude, denn Bioware hat den neuen Patch 1.06 für das Action-Rollenspiel veröffentlicht. Dieser verbessert die Zwischensequenzen zu Beginn des Spiels, sorgt für eine bessere Performance und kümmert sich um eine Reihe von Bugs.

    *Update*

    Bioware hat den Patch 1.06 für das Action-Rollenspiel veröffentlicht. Mit diesem soll vor allem der Einstieg in die Story verbessert werden, da die Zwischensequenzen zu Beginn des Spiel überarbeitet wurden. Außerdem wurde an der Performance und der Stabilität des Spiels geschraubt und eine Reihe von Bugs gefixt.

    Wer die Deluxe oder die Super Deluxe Edition besitzt, der darf sich über neue Nomad Skins, ein legeres Pathfinder Outfit und ein exklusives Multiplayer-Paket freuen, dass euch eine hohe Chance gibt, ein sehr seltenes Item zu finden.

    Hier die kompletten Patch Notes auf Englisch:

    Fixed issue that caused singleplayer difficulty to impact multiplayer

    Improved performance and stability

    Various improvements to cinematic scenes

    Fixed issue where SAM would mistakenly tell Ryder they have new email

    Conversation options will no longer appear "greyed out" if new content is available

    Improved legibility of subtitles

    Maximum Nexus Level increased to 29

    Single player balance improvements at higher difficulties.

    Fixed issues with player animations getting stuck when jumping or changing direction repeatedly

    Increased the number of autosaves allowed

    Special items will not carry over into New Game+

    Fixed issue where subtitles would not appear while waiting at the dialogue wheel if subtitles were disabled

    Fixed issue that could cause AVP to reset to zero for all planets except Kadara

    Vendors now sell fire augmentations

    Weapon and armor vendors now carry inventory once player reaches Level 61

    Chest armors now have level restrictions

    Bonus items—such as Pathfinder Armor—can now be deconstructed

    Fusion Mod of Resistance no longer continues to apply evade damage once unequipped

    Improved responsiveness of control sticks

    Fixed clipping issue on Sara Ryder's casual jacket

    Added graphics options to toggle Motion Blur and Depth of Field

    Fixed issue where Remnant VI would stop attacking

    Turbocharge will not deplete spare ammo when used on a weapon with the Vintage Heat Sink augmentation

    Fixed interaction with datapad in the Search for the Remnant Drive Core mission.

    Fixed issue where squadmate could not be revived if killed by a fiend at Site 2

    Swapping a dead squadmate at a loadout will not cause them to die permanently

    Nexus tram now operates during Nexus Reunion mission even if player has not completed Prologue

    Fixed issue where player could romance both Cora and Peebee

    Fixed issue where player could romance both Vetra and Peebee

    Taking the left path in the Havarl dungeon will not block progression on Remnant Scanner mission

    Fixed issue on H-047C where enemies could get stuck inside a rock, making them unkillable

    Fixed issue where player couldn't hide Ryder's helmet after completing Ark Natanus mission

    Fixed broken Nomad Shield Crafting mission

    Fixed health issues with Architect's leg that prevented completion of the fight

    Frequency mission on Voeld is no longer blocked if player leaves the area after scanning the meteorite.

    Missing Science Crew mission no longer blocked if Ryder kills the Architect before finishing objectives

    Leaving the Nomad while falling out of bounds no longer results in infinite loading screen

    Fixed issue where Nomad jump control was not remapping

    Fixed issue where Cora slowly fell back to the ground after charging an airborne enemy

    Improved performance on Eos when approaching or fast travelling to Prodromos

    Loading auto-save will not block progress after kett encounter near Site 1 power relay station

    Eliminated player fall through on Tempest after loading autosaves in space

    Reduced the cost of Strike Team equipment and improved its effectiveness

    A default Ryder name can now carry over to New Game+

    PC - Fixed issue where dialogue choices would auto-select when using mouse and keyboard

    PC - Improvements to display when running at different resolutions

    PS4 - Fixed a crash that occurred when sitting in main menu for more than two minutes

    PS4 - Fixed crash that occurred when moving from multiplayer back to the main menu

    Multiplayer

    Fixed issue where player would crouch repeatedly while interacting with device

    Player's deceased character no longer falls through the floor after an Ascendant attack in the extraction zone on Firebase Icebreaker

    Improvements to reduce lag for players and hosts

    Originalmeldung

    Mike Gamble, Produzent für Mass Effect: Andromeda bei Bioware, gab über Twitter bekannt, dass der nächste Patch für Mass Effect.Andromeda in den Startlöchern steht. Am Abend des 10. Mai soll das Update veröffentlicht werden - nach Mitteleuropäischer Zeit um 18 Uhr. Welche Inhalte dieser Patch haben wird, ist nicht bekannt. Auf die Frage eines Twitter-Nutzers nach der Veröffentlichung der Patch Notes antwortete Gamble: "Morgen. Mit dem Patch." Spieler müssen sich also noch gedulden.


    Gamble fügte hinzu: "Sobald der Patch draußen ist, geht die Arbeit weiter, den nächsten Patch für euch zu erstellen." Ende April wurde noch darüber geredet, dass sich zukünftige Arbeiten am Spiel auf "Leistungs- und Stabilitätsprobleme" konzentrieren werde. Auch kostenlose kosmetische Items seien in Arbeit. Was davon in dem neuen Patch sein wird, bleibt abzuwarten.

    Quelle: Twitter, pcinvasion.com

    20:09
    Mass Effect: Andromeda - Ist Bioware wirklich noch Bioware?

    Mass Effect: Andromeda
    Mass Effect: Andromeda
    ab 59,99 €
  Mass Effect: Andromeda
    Mass Effect: Andromeda
