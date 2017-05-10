Mass Effect: Andromeda

*Update*

Bioware hat den Patch 1.06 für das Action-Rollenspiel veröffentlicht. Mit diesem soll vor allem der Einstieg in die Story verbessert werden, da die Zwischensequenzen zu Beginn des Spiel überarbeitet wurden. Außerdem wurde an der Performance und der Stabilität des Spiels geschraubt und eine Reihe von Bugs gefixt.

Wer die Deluxe oder die Super Deluxe Edition besitzt, der darf sich über neue Nomad Skins, ein legeres Pathfinder Outfit und ein exklusives Multiplayer-Paket freuen, dass euch eine hohe Chance gibt, ein sehr seltenes Item zu finden.

Hier die kompletten Patch Notes auf Englisch:

Fixed issue that caused singleplayer difficulty to impact multiplayer

Improved performance and stability

Various improvements to cinematic scenes

Fixed issue where SAM would mistakenly tell Ryder they have new email

Conversation options will no longer appear "greyed out" if new content is available

Improved legibility of subtitles

Maximum Nexus Level increased to 29

Single player balance improvements at higher difficulties.

Fixed issues with player animations getting stuck when jumping or changing direction repeatedly

Increased the number of autosaves allowed

Special items will not carry over into New Game+

Fixed issue where subtitles would not appear while waiting at the dialogue wheel if subtitles were disabled

Fixed issue that could cause AVP to reset to zero for all planets except Kadara

Vendors now sell fire augmentations

Weapon and armor vendors now carry inventory once player reaches Level 61

Chest armors now have level restrictions

Bonus items—such as Pathfinder Armor—can now be deconstructed

Fusion Mod of Resistance no longer continues to apply evade damage once unequipped

Improved responsiveness of control sticks

Fixed clipping issue on Sara Ryder's casual jacket

Added graphics options to toggle Motion Blur and Depth of Field

Fixed issue where Remnant VI would stop attacking

Turbocharge will not deplete spare ammo when used on a weapon with the Vintage Heat Sink augmentation

Fixed interaction with datapad in the Search for the Remnant Drive Core mission.

Fixed issue where squadmate could not be revived if killed by a fiend at Site 2

Swapping a dead squadmate at a loadout will not cause them to die permanently

Nexus tram now operates during Nexus Reunion mission even if player has not completed Prologue

Fixed issue where player could romance both Cora and Peebee

Fixed issue where player could romance both Vetra and Peebee

Taking the left path in the Havarl dungeon will not block progression on Remnant Scanner mission

Fixed issue on H-047C where enemies could get stuck inside a rock, making them unkillable

Fixed issue where player couldn't hide Ryder's helmet after completing Ark Natanus mission

Fixed broken Nomad Shield Crafting mission

Fixed health issues with Architect's leg that prevented completion of the fight

Frequency mission on Voeld is no longer blocked if player leaves the area after scanning the meteorite.

Missing Science Crew mission no longer blocked if Ryder kills the Architect before finishing objectives

Leaving the Nomad while falling out of bounds no longer results in infinite loading screen

Fixed issue where Nomad jump control was not remapping

Fixed issue where Cora slowly fell back to the ground after charging an airborne enemy

Improved performance on Eos when approaching or fast travelling to Prodromos

Loading auto-save will not block progress after kett encounter near Site 1 power relay station

Eliminated player fall through on Tempest after loading autosaves in space

Reduced the cost of Strike Team equipment and improved its effectiveness

A default Ryder name can now carry over to New Game+

PC - Fixed issue where dialogue choices would auto-select when using mouse and keyboard

PC - Improvements to display when running at different resolutions

PS4 - Fixed a crash that occurred when sitting in main menu for more than two minutes

PS4 - Fixed crash that occurred when moving from multiplayer back to the main menu

Multiplayer

Fixed issue where player would crouch repeatedly while interacting with device

Player's deceased character no longer falls through the floor after an Ascendant attack in the extraction zone on Firebase Icebreaker

Improvements to reduce lag for players and hosts

Originalmeldung

Mike Gamble, Produzent für Mass Effect: Andromeda bei Bioware, gab über Twitter bekannt, dass der nächste Patch für Mass Effect.Andromeda in den Startlöchern steht. Am Abend des 10. Mai soll das Update veröffentlicht werden - nach Mitteleuropäischer Zeit um 18 Uhr. Welche Inhalte dieser Patch haben wird, ist nicht bekannt. Auf die Frage eines Twitter-Nutzers nach der Veröffentlichung der Patch Notes antwortete Gamble: "Morgen. Mit dem Patch." Spieler müssen sich also noch gedulden.

The next patch comes out tomorrow 10 AM MDT. Then we roll right onto creating the next one for you. — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) May 9, 2017



Gamble fügte hinzu: "Sobald der Patch draußen ist, geht die Arbeit weiter, den nächsten Patch für euch zu erstellen." Ende April wurde noch darüber geredet, dass sich zukünftige Arbeiten am Spiel auf "Leistungs- und Stabilitätsprobleme" konzentrieren werde. Auch kostenlose kosmetische Items seien in Arbeit. Was davon in dem neuen Patch sein wird, bleibt abzuwarten.

Quelle: Twitter, pcinvasion.com