Mass Effect: Andromeda
Mass Effect: Andromeda - PS4-Trophäenliste veröffentlicht (Spoiler)
Die Webseite Exophase.com hat bereits vor dem Release von Mass Effect: Andromeda die Liste mit allen 56 auf der PS4 zu erringenden Trophäen veröffentlicht. Reinschauen ist aber nicht unbedingt zu empfehlen. Die Liste enthält diverse Spoiler, verrät also durchaus kleinere Details der Story.
09.03.2017
