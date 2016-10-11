Games World
Mafia 3
Mafia 3: Test-Übersicht - Hit-Wertungen bleiben aus
Die ersten Tests zu Mafia 3 sind online. Von Hit-Wertungen ist die Open-World-Action weit entfernt: Der Wertungsdurchschnitt liegt derzeit bei 67 Prozent für die PS4-Version, für die PC-Fassung gar bei 59 Prozent. Negativ ins Gewicht fallen etwa die Technik und das repetitive Gameplay. Mafia 3 ist für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One im Handel erhältlich.
11.10.2016
