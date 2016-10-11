Mafia 3: Test-Übersicht - Hit-Wertungen bleiben aus

Mafia 3 stellt sich den ersten Tests. Für die PS4-Version der Open-World-Action wurden auf Metacritic inzwischen neun Reviews eingereicht - der Wertungsdurchschnitt liegt bei 67 Prozent. Die PC-Fassung von Mafia 3 schneidet mit derzeitigen 59 Prozent schlechter ab. Xbox-Wertungen liegen bislang nicht vor. Die bisher veröffentlichten Tests loben die Atmosphäre, Charaktere und das Storytelling, Punktabzüge gibt's für technische Probleme und das repetitive Gameplay. In der folgenden Übersicht tragen wir die bisherigen Wertungen und Fazits zusammen. Als Grundlage nutzen wir die Webseite metacritic.com.

Auch wir testen die Open-World-Action derzeit. Unsere Redakteure Christian Dörre und Peter Bathge schreiben: "Mafia 3 ist kein guter PC-Port, zumindest auf unseren Testrechnern kam es häufig zu Abstürzen. Auch auf Steam häufen sich entsprechende Meldungen, die Ausfälle kommen unangekündigt und sporadisch, es gibt keine Fehlermeldung und keine Bug-Report." Und weiter: "Die Mafia 3-Grafik ist nicht mehr zeitgemäß und sieht noch dazu am PC kaum besser aus als auf der PS4. Einstellungsoptionen für Anti-Aliasing, VSync & Co. sind zwar vorhanden, haben aber kaum Einfluss auf die Qualität der Optik." Gelobt werden hingegen die Gestaltung der Zwischensequenzen, die Inszenierung der sehr guten Geschichte und die fantastische Atmosphäre. Den Test von Mafia 3 lest ihr unter diesem Link. An dieser Stelle seien auch außerdem unsere umfangreichen Tipps und Tricks zu Mafia 3 empfohlen.

Mafia 3 in der Test-Übersicht



Hardcore Gamer - 80 (PS4)

It wouldn't be surprising for Mafia III to emerge as the AAA game with the best story of 2016 as Lincoln Clay's revenge tale, and its wonderful documentary-style presentation, are engrossing from beginning to end, with a host of unique characters that make New Bordeaux feel unlike anywhere else in video games. You'd be hard pressed to find a game that presents some of the most shameful times in our nation's history in a more elegant way, though the realism that comes from being so on the nose is shocking.

IGN - 75 (PS4)

Mafia 3's strong characters and confident storytelling kept me engaged, even if the gameplay rarely delivered anything but bog-standard and repetitive open-world action.

PlayStation LifeStyle - 75 (PS4)

While Mafia III is not a game-changing entry, it is a genuine attempt to tell an entertaining story. It's too bad that technical and graphical issues get in the way of progress on occasion, and a few gameplay mechanics cause the game to quickly boil down to the same handful of mission types, which means to get to the next chapter of the main story takes some monotony.

Cheat Code Central - 70 (PS4)

Mafia III is an ambitious game that tackles serious, relevant themes. Unfortunately, it lacks technical polish, and the mechanics aren't much better than anything on the market, let alone offer anything new.

Trusted Reviews - 50 (PS4)

Mafia 3 is the biggest disappointment of the year. It's a game with masses of potential, but unfortunately that potential is wasted on by-the-numbers open-world game design.

Gameblog.fr - 50 (PS4)

Mafia III lacks seriousness to become a boss in the open-world action game genre. It sure has a very interesting setting and its scenario is efficient, thanks to some amazing cut scenes. But it just doesn't feel like it's a finished game in terms of visuals, and its mechanics tend to be just too repetitive. Too bad.

Digital Spy - 50 (PC)

Mafia 3 has one of the best soundtracks in any game ever and is good in brief stabs, but it's difficult to recommend when its rays of mafioso sunshine are buried beneath poor mission design, repetitive action and forgettable bloat..In a year of brilliant games, Mafia 3 is one of 2016's biggest disappointments.

Guardian - 40 (PC)

It tells its story well, with smart writing and some superb characterisation that elevate its simple revenge plot. Ultimately, however, it never capitalises on its open world potential, instead succumbing to an almost constant lull of tediously unimaginative repetition that makes for a boring and dated open-world shooter.