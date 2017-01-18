Injustice 2: ​Story-Trailer stellt die neue Bedrohung vor

18.01.2017 um 09:15 Uhr Zu Injustice 2 gibt's einen neuen Story-Trailer von den Entwicklern bei NetherRealm Studios. Und der bereitet sehr atmosphärisch auf die Handlung des Prügelspiels vor. Bestätigte Kämpfer sind bisher Aquaman, Atrocitus, Batman, Blue Beetle, Deadshot, Gorilla Grodd, Harley Quinn, Supergirl, Superman, Wonder Woman und - als Vorbesteller-Extra - Darkseid. Injustice 2 erscheint am 18. Mai 2017 für Playstation 4 und Xbox One.

