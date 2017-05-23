Games World
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon Zero Dawn: Patch 1.21 mit vielen Bugfixes zum Download - Changelog
Guerrilla Games stellt den Patch 1.21 für Horizon: Zero Dawn zum Download bereit. Mit dem Update beheben die Entwickler unter anderem Fehler beim Fotomodus, der im vorherigen Update eine große Aktualisierung aufgespielt bekam. Darüber hinaus bügelt der aktuelle Patch diverse Bugs im Spielverlauf aus, darunter in verschiedenen Nebenmissionen. Wir halten das vollständige Changelog bereit. Das Update lässt sich wie gewohnt aus dem PlayStation Network herunterladen.
23.05.2017
