Spieler von Horizon: Zero Dawn erhalten in Kürze Zugriff auf den Patch 1.20. Wie Sony über das PlayStation-Blog mitteilt, steht das Update in der kommenden Woche zum Download bereit - einen konkreten Termin nennt der Publisher nicht. Allerdings steht bereits fest, welche Änderungen die Aktualisierung für das Action-Rollenspiel aufspielt. Zu den größten Neuerungen zählen frische Funktionen für den Fotomodus.

"Es werden drei neue Filter, eine Rasteranzeige, eine Option, um 'Grüße aus' zum Bild hinzuzufügen, verschiedene Posen und Gesichtsausdrücke für Aloy sowie die Möglichkeit, sie direkt in die Kamera sehen zu lassen, eingeführt", schreibt Sony. Auf ersten Screenshots (siehe unten) stellt der Publisher eine Auswahl der neuen Funktionen für den Fotomodus in Horizon: Zero Dawn vor.

Neben dem Update für den Fotomodus bringt Patch 1.20 für Horizon: Zero Dawn auch weitere Änderungen mit sich. So soll das Update unter anderem einen Schieberegler enthalten, der die Kamera- und Zielempfindlichkeit anpasst. Zudem sind eine Kartenlegende, bei der ihr Symbole herausfiltern könnt, und weitere HUD-Anpassungsmöglichkeiten (etwa das Ausblenden der gegnerischen Statistiken, Quest-Markierungen und Tutorial-Tipps) mit dabei.

Außerdem besteht ab dem nächsten Update die Möglichkeit, Aloys Kopfschmuck auf Wunsch auszublenden. Welche Änderungen das Update außerdem aufspielt, erfahrt ihr im angehängten Changelog. Geplant sind auch zahlreiche Bugfixes. Einzelheiten findet ihr in den nachfolgenden Patchnotizen zum neuen Update. Dass sich der Kauf des Action-Rollenspiels lohnt, lest ihr in unserem Test zu Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Quelle: PlayStation

Horizon: Zero Dawn Patch 1.20 - Changelog

Das Update im Detail.

Improved photo mode with new features

- Added poses for Aloy - Added facial expressions for Aloy - Added 3 new filters - Added a "look at the camera" mode for Aloy - Added "greetings from" cards - Improved the camera controls Added the option to hide Aloy inside settlements while in photo mode.

Added a sell stack option at merchants when double tapping the square icon.

Added filters and a legend to the in game map and the quest map.

Added several new custom HUD options.

Added an additional blue health bar on top of the player's health bar whenever the Shield Weaver Armor is equipped to indicate the amount of extra health points the armor is providing.

Added difficulty setting components to the Shield Weaver Armor's damage protection. On hard mode the armor received a 40% armor reduction, on very hard the armor received a 66.6% reduction.

Added the option to hide headgear for Aloy.

Added the option to categorize and sort your inventory.

Added categories in the crafting menu

- Green check mark for categories that are finished - White icon for categories that have recipes that can be crafted - Grey icon for categories that have no recipes that can be crafted Added the feature in the Sell menu at merchants, you can now press triangle to mark one or more items to sell items quicker.

Added gameplay time to the statistics menu.

Changed the timing of some tutorials that were repeatedly displayed, they are now less frequent.

Added the option to control the x and y axis sensitivity of the camera.

Added Spanish language support for North American copies of the game. Spanish subtitles can now be enabled, and Spanish audio is also now supported via a Spanish VO pack that can be downloaded from the North American PlayStation Store (in the week of 8th May).

Fixed an issue in "The Point of the Spear" where some players could safely drop into areas of the map during the Brave trials before speaking with Rost.

Fixed an issue in "A Seeker at the Gates" where the certain users could trigger a save point in Mother's Watch after becoming stuck behind the gate.

Fixed an issue in "The Womb of the Mountain" where completing a weapon tutorial during the corruptor fight and reloading would block further progression for some users.

Fixed an Issue in "The Field of the Fallen" where some players found Erend to get stuck in the floor after killing two ravagers at the ambush site.

Fixed an issue in "The Sun Shall Fall" where some players could avoid the trigger before entering the Throne Room. Resulting in the ear bleeder not spawning until the player reloads to an earlier save.

Fixed an issue in "The Sun Shall Fall" where certain players got stuck on the objective 'Investigate the Area' or 'Go to the Solarium' if the player avoids certain triggers.

Fixed an issue in "Deep Secrets of the Earth" where some players were unable to progress the quest after the former patch.

Fixed an issue in "A Daughter's Vengeance" where a large plant filled area lacked collision resulting in some playersgetting stuck in the environment.

Fixed an issue in "Collateral" where some players had machines intrude the conversation with

Fixed an issue in Cauldron Xi, where some players were not able to progress due to missing a progression marker.

Fixed an issue where certain players would not be able to perform a Strike from Above while jumping.

Fixed an issue with Aloy's body momentarily disappearing for some players when performing a Strike from Below on cultists.

Fixed an issue where Aloy appeared to be out of focus for some players when the camera is brought close to her.

Fixed an issue in "The Point of the Spear" where for some players Aloy still has two spears in her inventory after the recent patch.

Fixed an issue in "Mother's Heart" where some players meant to confront Olin about his Focus during the speech, but were able to escape from the area resulting in the inability to return.

Fixed an issue in "The City of the Sun" where for certain players the tutorial message would still appear after completing the quest.

Fixed an issue in "The Grave Hoard" where some players were able to leave the map and get stuck outside of the playable area.

Fixed an issue in "Deep Secrets of the Earth" where if some players surpass the trigger for the movie sequence, the main story quest will not progress upon entering the bunker.

Fixed an Issue in "Deep Secrets of the Earth" where enemies would not respawn for some players after Aloy dies during the "Kill the Eclipse" objective.

Fixed an issue in "To Old Acquaintance" where for some players Aloy would become stuck in a pose after interacting with the basket.

Fixed an issue where for some players an NPC would sit on a chair or bench while in combat resulting in their bow floating in midair next to them.

Fixed an issue where certain players would get stuck underground while fast travelling away from a Tallneck.

Fixed an issue where weapons would be disabled when some players fast-traveled whilst throwing a rock.

Fixed various animation errors that occurred when some players mounted damaged machines.

Fixed an issue where some player would not get the appropriate health notifications after playing for 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Fixed an issue in "Cauldron Sigma" where for some players items dropped on the platform would not elevate up during the animation.

Fixed an issue where certain players who ride a mount from the Spire would be able to bypass the "mount can't enter this location" message in Meridian Village.

Fixed an issue where for some players the Stormbird would become dysfunctional after its state was repeatedly changed between burning and stunned.

Fixed an issue where certain players who tried to enter Sunfall with a mount without the appropriate disguise would get kicked from the mount while the camera kept its focus on the mount.

Fixed several issues where for some players in certain occasions dropping a Treasure Box would leave the Treasure Boxes floating the air.

Fixed an issue where certain players were told to quit the main menu incorrectly when attempting to change text or speech language on first boot.

Fixed an Issue were for some players several blue lines would be visible in the lower part of the screen during a Conversation.

Fixed an issue where certain players' corruption hit responses will continuously repeat if the player sprints while getting into an injured state.

Fixed an issue where some players could be suddenly thrown off a Tallneck and instantly killed if it makes a sharp turn.

Fixed an issue for certain players where any second or third rare/very rare handling mods attached to a weapon did not apply the expected stat increases.

Fixed an issue for some players where two or more similar uncommon or rare mods applied to both weapons and outfits consistently don't apply their indicated improvements.

Fixed an issue where some players are still able to enter the World Map and Fast Travel right after an interaction has been triggered with triangle and when specific HUD messages are active.

Fixed an issue where certain players selects graphics mode "4k resolution" while on a 1080p TV, it would give a flicker in the shadows of the distance indicators.

Fixed an issue for some players where the interior map text overlapping the menu categories on the local map screen.

Fixed an issue for some players where the fan would speed up when opening the map on a PS4 Pro.

Fixed an issue for some players where the language would reset in the language selection menu.

Fixed an issue for certain players with the subtitle select in the launch menu

Fixed an issue where for certain players if they would reload their save for a second time after agreeing to bring Olin to the Farmstead they will spawn at the last saved campfire.

Fixed several collision issues for some players.

Fixed several sound issues for certain players.

Minor text fixes.

Fixed various miscellaneous crashes.