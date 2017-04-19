Games World
    • Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn - ​Patch 1.13 bringt langerwartete Funktion
Die Entwickler von Guerrilla Games geben den Patch 1.13 für Horizon Zero Dawn zum Download frei. Das Update führt eine langerwartete Funktion ein: Die Aktualisierung erlaubt das Abspielen eigener Hintergrundmusik. Zudem können fortan Schatzkisten mit nicht benötigten Items wieder fallen gelassen werden. Eine Reihe von Bugfixes spielt der Horizon Zero Dawn Patch 1.13 ebenfalls auf. Wir halten den umfangreichen Changelog bereit. Das Action-Rollenspiel ist seit März exklusiv für PS4 im Handel erhältlich.
19.04.2017
