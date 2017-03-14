Games World
    Es gibt 1 Kommentare zum Artikel

      • Von filpy Erfahrener Benutzer
        Es ist in der Tat ein top-Spiel, absolute Empfehlung!
Horizon: Zero Dawn ​- Patch 1.04 zum Download - Das ist neu
Guerrilla Games gibt den Patch 1.04 für Horizon: Zero Dawn als Download frei. Mit dem Update spielen die Entwickler zahlreiche Bugfixes auf, die sich unter anderem dem Fortschritt, den Missionen und Neben-Quests widmen. Dem ausführlichen Changelog lässt sich entnehmen, welche Fehler der Patch korrigiert. Die Aktualisierung für Horizon: Zero Dawn ladet ihr wie gewohnt aus dem PlayStation Network herunter.
14.03.2017
