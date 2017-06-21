Hitman: Juni-Update entfernt Denuvo - ohne Erwähnung im Changelog
Für Hitman steht das ab sofort das Juni-Update auch bekannt als Patch 1.11.1 zum Download für alle Plattformen bereit. Das Changelog nennt einige Gameplay-Anpassungen, verschweigt aber einen wichtigen Punkt. Die PC-Version von Hitman wurde nämlich um den umstritten DRM-Schutz Denuvo erleichtert.
IO Interactive hat das Juni-Update für Hitman veröffentlicht. Es aktualisiert das in mehreren Episoden erschienene Action-Adventure auf Spielversion 1.11.1. Die Downloadgröße unterscheidet sich je nach Plattform erheblich. Während auf PS4 und Xbox One lediglich 600 Megabyte beziehungsweise 1 Gigabyte heruntergeladen werden müssen, sind es auf PC satte 1,8 GB. Die kompletten Patch Notes zum Juni-Update findet ihr im Anschluss.
Ein wichtiger Punkt wird im offiziellen Changelog allerdings völlig unterschlagen: Das Juni-Update erleichtert die PC-Version von Hitman nämlich um die umstrittene DRM-Schutzmaßnahme Denuvo Anti-Tamper. Das lädt zu Spekulationen ein, wonach die Entfernung unabsichtlich vollzogen worden sei, und Denuvo mit dem nächsten Patch doch wieder zurückkehren könnte. Bei anderen Titeln soll das in der Vergangenheit jedenfalls schon passiert sein. Definitiv ohne Denuvo kommt die ab sofort verfügbare Demoversion zu Hitman daher. Die Episode "ICA Facility" darf von jedermann kostenlos ausprobiert werden.
Patch Notes zum Juni-Update für Hitman:
Changes:
- ICA Facility Improvements: We've made some changes to the player experience in the ICA Facility Location. These include level design, AI and UI improvements in all missions and contracts in the ICA Facility. Note: Due to these changes, previous game saves in this location will not be valid.
- Global Hints: We've added a new system of global hints that will explain some of the game's mechanics to new players. These can be toggled in the settings menu and are set to 'On' by default.
- The Adrian Eclipse: We've fixed an issue that could cause this contract to be 'failed' unfairly. We removed it from the game in March and now it's back in. Find it under the Paris Destination.
- Bootflow Options: We've tweaked the bootflow of the game with a new background and shortened the time it takes to get into the game.
- Suit Only, Hunted: We've fixed an issue that could cause the 'Hunted' state to apply to 47's suit, even if he was wearing a different disguise when compromised.
- Bareknuckle Boxer: We've fixed an issue that could make it impossible for 47 to poison Novikov's drink in The Showstopper during the 'A Drink to Die For' opportunity.
- Steam Achievement Localisation: We've updated the localised names and descriptions of the Steam achievements
- Menu Tweaks: We've made minor tweaks to the overall menus, especially the Options Menu to ensure consistency when selecting buttons.
Known Issues
- Trespassing vs Hostile Area: In some locations, the mini-map status will display 'trespassing' even when 47 is in a hostile area. This issue has already been fixed, but not in time to make it into this release. In our next update, this fix will be implemented and the correct status will display. Note that the set-ups for hostile areas has not changed, it's purely the incorrect status being listed on the mini-map status.
- Unconscious Witness: The 'Unconscious Witness' status notification above the minimap is not shown. Instead, the 'Compromised' state is shown. This is an unintended result of the UI changes made to the ICA Facility and has already been fixed, but not in time to make it into this release. In our next update, this fix will be implemented and the correct status will display. Note that this is purely a visual bug and will have no impact on the current scoring system.