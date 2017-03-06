Halo Wars 2: Technik-Update diese Woche - Patch Notes

Halo Wars 2 ist vor knapp zwei Wochen für PC und Xbox One erschienen. Trotz mehrerer, teils öffentlicher Testphasen im Vorfeld des Releases, krankt das Echtzeitstrategiespiel an mehreren, allerdings überwiegend kleineren Problemen technischer Natur. Deshalb haben Microsoft und 343 Industries einen ersten Patch für Halo Wars 2 angekündigt. Auf der Konsole wird das Update zuerst bereitstehen, da es sich beim PC um eine "kompliziertere Plattform" handele. Genaue Termine gibt es jeweils zwar noch nicht. Die umfangreichen Patch Notes liegen aber bereits vor, zu finden unterhalb dieser Zeilen.

Entwickelt wurde Halo Wars 2 nicht nur von der im ersten Absatz bereits erwähnten Microsoft-Tochter 343 Industries (Halo 5: Guardians). Die Genrespezialisten von The Creative Assembly (Total-War-Reihe) leisteten tatkräftige Unterstützung. Das Ergebnis kann sich durchaus sehen lassen, wie ihr in unserem Test zu Halo Wars 2 nachlesen könnt. Als besonderes Feature bietet Halo Wars 2 dank Play-Anywhere-Support plattformübergreifende Gefechte. Alle weiteren News und Infos findet ihr wie gewohnt auf unserer Themenseite zu Halo Wars 2.

