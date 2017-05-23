Games World
Games World
    Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

Halo Wars 2
Halo Wars 2: Neues Update und Sgt. Johnson-DLC ab sofort verfügbar
Season Pass-Besitzer von Halo Wars 2 haben ab sofort die Möglichkeit, den DLC "Sgt. Johnson" herunterzuladen. Zudem hat das Entwicklerteam von Creative Assembly ein neues Update für den Strategie-Titel veröffentlicht, das unter anderem HDR-Unterstützung und weitere Veränderungen bietet.
23.05.2017
