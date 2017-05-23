Halo Wars 2: Neues Update und Sgt. Johnson-DLC ab sofort verfügbar
Season Pass-Besitzer von Halo Wars 2 haben ab sofort die Möglichkeit, den DLC "Sgt. Johnson" herunterzuladen. Zudem hat das Entwicklerteam von Creative Assembly ein neues Update für den Strategie-Titel veröffentlicht, das unter anderem HDR-Unterstützung und weitere Veränderungen bietet.
Halo Wars 2-Spieler dürfen sich heute über den Release des "Sgt. Johnson"-DLCs freuen. Dies gab das Entwicklerstudio von Creative Assembly über das offizielle Forum bekannt. Darüber hinaus wurde ein neues Update veröffentlicht, das verschiedene Veränderungen für das Strategie-Spiel mitbringt. Mit der Erweiterung stehen in Halo Wars 2 nun verschiedene neue Einheiten zur Verfügung. Besitzer des Season Pass können den DLC ohne weitere Kosten herunterladen. Aber auch ohne Season Pass kann "Sgt. Johnson" separat im Microsoft und Xbox Store erworben werden.
Durch das neue Update wird unter anderem HDR-Unterstützung zu Halo Wars 2 hinzugefügt. Die Behebung von Fehlern sowie kleinere Verbesserungen an der allgemeinen Spielerfahrung gehören ebenfalls zu den Veränderungen des Patches. Wer Halo Wars 2 vor dem Kauf einmal ausprobieren möchte, kann dies mit der kürzlich veröffentlichten Demo-Version machen, die im Store zur Verfügung steht. Die vollständigen Patch Notes zum heutigen Update findet Ihr am Ende der Meldung. Weitere Informationen und Videos zu Halo Wars 2 gibt es auf unserer Themenseite.
Halo Wars 2 - Update (23. Mai 2017)
New Feature
- Support for HDR lighting is now enabled for console players with compatible hardware!
Stability
- Players should no longer have a chance of loading into the game without the ability to issue any commands
- Fixed a crash that rarely occurred after signing in on the Main Menu
- Fixed a crash when playing against AI in Firefight or Skirmish mode
- Fixed a desync that could occur in ranked 2v2 games
- Fixed a crash on "Last Stand" that could occur from loading from an old save from a previous release
- Fixed a crash that could occur when attacking the first barricade in the Prologue
Gameplay
- Added allied view indicator to the mini-map
- Added 2 new themes to "Proving Ground" Blitz map
- Blitz playlists will now also appear in the main multiplayer "Find Match" screen
- Made "Restoration Drones" get more expensive when it is upgraded to its 3rd tier
- Adjusted the Foundry so that its always hit by Hunters' and Marines' upgraded projectiles when attacked
- Added better "Combat Salvage" visual effects when a unit dies and is immediately built back at base
- Removed an exploit with "Combat Salvage"
- Reworked a targeting exploit that could occur with using "Extraction"
- Pelicans and Darts should no longer leave floating lights above bases
- Made it so that "Ghost in the Machine" would no longer disable Colony's "Combat Repair" on the units it borrowed
- Spartans no longer strip upgrades from vehicles they hijack
- Some tech upgrades were not applying completely to some units
- Fixed an issue with moving units not properly attacking Garrisoned units
- Units teleported off the map are now teleported back to your base
- Spartans no longer increase the level of units they hijack
Localization / Accessibility
- Made card pack descriptions show up in the appropriate language for France and Taiwan
- Added text to the Pelican Transport level 2 when selected on the leader power radial
Audio
- Added "Upgrade Complete" voice over for various leaders that was missing
- Adjusted the audio to the Forerunner structure on Highway to remove the high frequency that could be unpleasant to hear
- Audio/music should no longer drop from games played through a playlist
- Locust beam is no longer audible in the fog of war
- Hellbringers should no longer play Kinsano voiceover when being attacked by an enemy Spartan
