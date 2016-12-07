Games World
Games World
    • Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

Gears of War 4
Gears of War 4: ​Dezember-Update mit neuen Maps und Splitscreen-FOV veröffentlicht
Für Gears of War 4 steht nun das knapp 6 Gigabyte große Dezember-Update zum Download auf PC und Xbox One bereit. Enthalten sind unter anderem zwei neue Multiplayer-Maps, auf die zunächst aber nur Besitzer des Season-Pass Zugriff haben. Die PC-Version von Gears of War 4 hat einen FOV-Slider für den Splitscreen-Modus spendiert bekommen.
07.12.2016
