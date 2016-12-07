Gears of War 4: ​Dezember-Update mit neuen Maps und Splitscreen-FOV veröffentlicht

Microsoft und The Coalition haben das Dezember-Update für Gears of War 4 veröffentlicht. Der Download ist sowohl auf PC (Windows 10) als auch Xbox One circa 6 Gigabyte groß. Die Installationsgröße liegt jeweils ein wenig über diesem Wert. Das Dezember-Update ergänzt unter anderem die beiden neuen Maps "Glory" und "Speyer". Darauf Zugriff haben vorerst aber nur Season-Pass-Inhaber. Ab 13. Dezember dürfen sich dann alle Spieler auf die neuen Schlachtfelder begeben.

Speziell für Besitzer von Gears of War 4 für PC ist folgende Neuerung interessant: Beide Spieler können im Splitscreen-Modus nun ihr gewünschtes Sichtfeld (FOV) in den Optionen individuell anpassen. Daneben haben die Macher weiter am Balancing gefeilt und einige noch vorhandene Bugs beseitigt. Das komplette, sehr umfangreiche Changelog findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink. Unterhalb sind nur die Highlights des Dezember-Updates aufgelistet. Weitere News, Infos und natürlich auch den Test gibt's auf der Themenseite zu Gears of War 4.

Gears of War 4 - Dezember-Update - Highlights im Überblick:

New Maps and Map Rotation Update:

Glory and Speyer will be available in the Versus and Horde Developer Playlist from December 6th for Season Pass owners. Both maps will be available in public playlists for everyone, and Private Matches for Season Pass Holders, from December 13th. When both maps arrive on December 13th, Gridlock and Relic will be rotated out of all public playlists. Additional to these two maps, Fallout has also been removed from Competitive Play to bring these playlists in line with the official Pro Circuit settings. As all of these maps are from the original 10 that shipped with the game, both maps are still available to play in Private Match for all Gears 4 players.

Updates to the Developer Playlist:

This month's Versus Developer Playlist will contain Team Deathmatch and King of the Hill with a squad size limit of three. The Horde Developer Playlist will feature Normal difficulty Horde. With this update, Season Pass holders will earn additional XP and Credit rewards when playing the Developer Playlist during the week it's available. Season Pass holders will continue to get early access to new maps and have access to all DLC maps permanently for use in Versus and Horde Private Matches. We're continuing to look at adding even more benefits and value for our Season Pass holders in the future.

Horde Balance Update:

Mountable turrets are now less accurate, do less damage and have lower maximum ammo reserves. Players using turrets receive less damage mitigation. Level 4 turrets also have reduced health.

Windows 10: Vertical Campaign Split Screen:

We've completed work on Vertical Split-Screen support in Campaign for our PC players! You can change the split screen format in the Game Options screen.

Quelle: GoW.com