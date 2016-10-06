Gears of War 4: Test-Übersicht - "Zu 100 Prozent ein Gears-Spiel"

Gears of War 4 in internationalen Tests: Wie schneidet das erste Gears von Entwicklerschmiede The Coalition ab? In unserer nachfolgenden Wertungsübersicht erfahrt ihr es! Als Grundlage nutzen wir die auf Metacritic.com eingereichten Reviews. Der aktuelle Wertungsdurchschnitt beträgt derzeit 84 Prozent auf Xbox One. Zum Zeitpunkt der Erstellung des Artikels wurden 39 Tests für Xbox One eingereicht. Möglich, dass sich der Schnitt in den nächsten Stunden und Tagen noch etwas ändert. Erste Einschätzungen lassen sich mit den bisherigen Tests aber allemal ablesen.

Die Redakteure der Webseite God is a Geek vergeben in ihrem Test sagenhafte 95 Prozent für Gears of War 4: "Gears kommt mit einem Knall zurück. Es zählt zu den bisher besten Shootern dieser Generation". Die Webseite Multiplayer.it schreibt: "Gears of War 4 ist zu 100 Prozent ein Gears-Spiel. Starke Kerle schießen mit großen Waffen gegen große Monster - samt schlechten Witzen und reichlich Testosteron." Gelobt werden vor allem die Mehrspieler-Modi und die grafischen Qualitäten des Third-Person-Shooters. XGN kommt im Gears of War 4-Test zum Fazit: "Gears of War 4 bietet eine gewohnte Gameplay-Erfahrung, und dennoch fühlt es sich frisch und neu an."

Viele weitere Eindrücke und Wertungen fassen wir nachfolgend für euch zusammen. Auf unserer Themenseite zu Gears of War 4 verpasst ihr keine News und Videos. Der Release von Gears of War 4 erfolgt am 11. Oktober für PC und Xbox One. An diesem Tag dürften die PC-Tests zum ersten Gears von The Coalition folgen. Zuvor zeichnete Epic Games für die Gears-Serie verantwortlich. Übrigens: Gears of War 4 zählt zu den ersten Spielen aus dem Xbox-Play-Anywhere-Programm.

Gears of War 4: Test-Übersicht für Xbox One



NZGamer - 100

A gleefully gritty, gruesome, and grand continuation of the franchise.

COGconnected - 96

Gears of War 4 doesn't reinvent the formula but it definitely brings enough improvements without changing the core feel of Gears. With stellar production values, incredible action, series' best multiplayer, engaging new characters, and an introductory story that should satisfy new players and returning fans alike, Gears of War 4 may just be your new favorite Gears game. It's certainly mine.

GamingTrend - 95

Gears of War 4 also has the most stunning presentation we've seen in any Gears game. For the first time in the series, characters look more photorealistic than they do cartoonish, and the environment is alive with insane weather, deep darkness, and particle effects that are truly stunning.

God is a Geek - 95

Gears of War returns with a bang. Consistently thrilling and relentlessly entertaining, Gears 4 is comfortably one of the best shooters of the generation so far.

Gamezone - 90

Wenn Gears of War 4 eines geschafft hat, dann, dass ich schon jetzt Bock auf den fünften Teil habe. Der Einzelspielermodus wirkt wie ein perfekt durchinszenierter Actionfilm, der von Anfang bis Ende begeistert. Es ist eine fast makellose Mischung aus spaßiger Action und einer spannenden Geschichte.

Gamepro - 90

Der Quasi-Neustart kracht und splattert an allen Ecken und ist deutlich leichtfüßiger als die Vorgänger.

Worthplaying - 90

From the single-player to the co-op and multiplayer, every aspect of the game sings with quality as they successfully blend old traditions with new mechanics. There's already a ton of content in the game, which is great at giving you many possible ways to access it all. While the PC is the preferred platform to play the game, the Xbox One version is no slouch, as it still comes up with a solid experience. Overall, action fans will have a blast with this title.

EGM - 90

Gears of War 4 looked at the series' core formula and figured that if it wasn't broken, don't fix it. Most of the additions The Coalition put onto that core simply helped enhance and refine something that was already great. A couple of missteps were made, but this is still a great overall entry in the franchise.

Vandal Online - 87

GOW4 fits perfectly as a fourth episode. It keeps the same core of the franchise and expands it with good new ideas in every aspect of the game.

Xbox Achievements - 85

A cracking first effort from The Coalition, Gears of War 4 might be the studio playing it safe for its first proper go around with Gears, but it successfully manages to retain everything that's special about the series while re-igniting mankind's struggle for survival on Sera. That means there will be sequels. Lots of sequels. Fortunately, Gears of War 4 is a superb game, so if they're anything like this, bring 'em on.

GIGA - 85

An den grundlegenden Spielmechaniken der Gears-Reihe hat sich auch mit diesem Teil nichts geändert. Das ist einerseits schade, denn The Coalition erfindet den Deckungsshooter mit Gears of War 4 nicht neu. Alte Hasen werden sich aber andererseits schnell wohl fühlen und es genießen, ihren Lieblingscharakter im Multiplayer-Modus hochzuleveln und zu verfeinern.

Digital Spy - 80

The multiplayer stuff seems as strong or even stronger while the visuals are absolutely stunning. It's not the blockbuster restart you might have hoped for, but there's enough good stuff here to make you hope The Coalition gets another run.

USgamer - 80

The Gears of War series returns in fine form. The well-scripted and fantastic-looking campaign ends rather abruptly, but while it lasts, it's an exciting thrill ride of intense firefights and over-the-top set pieces. It can feel a little repetitive and relentless at times, but overall it's a lot of fun. The game's six-mode multiplayer PvP feels refined and well designed, and offers plenty of long-term potential, while Horde 3.0 is ideal for those who want to join friends in a long, and very challenging firefight.

Destructoid - 80

This was a fine first showing but it'd be nice to see The Coalition carve its own identity for Gears of War. Using Epic's foundation is understandable and expected, but it often feels like a crutch. Marcus' boy had grown up just like him.

TheSixthAxis - 80

The competitive multiplayer isn't much of an evolution from previous efforts, and the campaign drags for a bit, but the high points make it worth the ride and the new Horde mode is simply stellar. If you've enjoyed this franchise previously or have a few friends looking for co-op, give Gears of War 4 a close look - it's definitely worth the time.

GameSpot - 70

Gears of War 4 makes the best of the franchise's multiplayer modes, but delivers a lackluster campaign in the process.