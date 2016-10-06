Games World
Games World
    Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

Gears of War 4
Gears of War 4: Test-Übersicht - "Zu 100 Prozent ein Gears-Spiel"
Die ersten Tests zu Gears of War 4 für Xbox One sind online. Damit ihr euch nicht durch den Review-Dschungel hangeln müsst, fassen wir an dieser Stelle die Wertungen und Fazits wichtiger Magazine zusammen. Als Grundlage nehmen wir Metacritic.com zur Hand: Der Wertungsdurchschnitt beträgt derzeit 84 Prozent bei 39 eingereichten Tests. Gears of War 4 erscheint am 11. Oktober für PC und Xbox One.
06.10.2016
