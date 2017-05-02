Gears of War 4: ​Mai-Update mit neuen Maps und Multi-GPU-Support

Für Gears of War 4 steht jetzt das Mai-Update zum Download auf PC und Xbox One bereit. Fans des Third-Person-Shooters können sich unter anderem über zwei neue Multiplayer-Maps freuen: "Dawn" und "Security" (bekannt aus Gears of War 2). Außerdem hat Entwickler The Coalition die Lobby für Ranked-Matches grundlegend neu gestaltet und natürlich zahlreiche Bugs gefixt. Die nach wie vor ausschließlich im Microsoft Store erhältliche PC-Fassung unterstützt ab sofort Multi-GPU-Lösungen, also Nvidia SLI und AMD Crossfire.

Das komplette Changelog mit allen Änderungen und Änderungen zum Mai-Update für Gears of War 4 findet ihr unterhalb. Im Video gibt's ebenfalls einen Überblick der Patch-Inhalte. Zu einem möglichen Steam-Release von Gears of War 4 gibt es übrigens keinerlei Neuigkeiten. Gänzlich auszuschließen ist ein solcher aber wohl nicht (mehr). Immerhin ist das ebenfalls von Microsoft vertriebene Echtzeitstrategiespiel Halo Wars: Definitive Edition inzwischen auch dort zu kommen. Alle weitere News, Infos und natürlich auch den Test gibt's auf der Themenseite zu Gears of War 4.

Gears of War 4 - Patch Notes zum Mai-Update:

Windows 10: Multi-GPU support is now enabled. Please read this announcement for further details.

Reverted Competitive Gnasher tuning to it's pre-April Update settings.

General improvements to Ranked Lobby

Added additional IFF Lights to V-Day Bernie to balance her battlefield visibility with other characters

Fixed an issue preventing the Markza Mk. 1 from headshotting

Fixed an issue that would result in slow movement speeds if pressing slightly backwards while strafing

Significantly reduced the occurrence Zombie Characters say "Braaaaaaaains!"

Reduced the amount of Power dropped by destroyed fortifications in Horde

Fixed a Horde exploit where the Fabricator could be floated in the air

Reduced volume of RAAM's footsteps

Reduced volume of Kantus and Savage Kantus vocals

Reduced volume of the headshot sound effects for Kantus, Savage Kantus and RAAM

Fixed an issue that prevented some Locust Drone dialogue firing

Windows 10: Fixed an issue with mouse sensitivity when Zoom Sensitivity is set to 3.

Miscellaneous fixes and improvements