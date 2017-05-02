Gears of War 4: Mai-Update mit neuen Maps und Multi-GPU-Support
Microsoft und The Coalition haben das Mai-Update für ihren Shooter Gears of War 4 veröffentlicht. Enthalten sind unter anderem die zwei neuen Multiplayer-Maps "Dawn" und "Security". Außerdem unterstützt die PC-Version von Gears of War 4 ab sofort Nvidia SLI und AMD Crossfire.
Für Gears of War 4 steht jetzt das Mai-Update zum Download auf PC und Xbox One bereit. Fans des Third-Person-Shooters können sich unter anderem über zwei neue Multiplayer-Maps freuen: "Dawn" und "Security" (bekannt aus Gears of War 2). Außerdem hat Entwickler The Coalition die Lobby für Ranked-Matches grundlegend neu gestaltet und natürlich zahlreiche Bugs gefixt. Die nach wie vor ausschließlich im Microsoft Store erhältliche PC-Fassung unterstützt ab sofort Multi-GPU-Lösungen, also Nvidia SLI und AMD Crossfire.
Das komplette Changelog mit allen Änderungen und Änderungen zum Mai-Update für Gears of War 4 findet ihr unterhalb. Im Video gibt's ebenfalls einen Überblick der Patch-Inhalte. Zu einem möglichen Steam-Release von Gears of War 4 gibt es übrigens keinerlei Neuigkeiten. Gänzlich auszuschließen ist ein solcher aber wohl nicht (mehr). Immerhin ist das ebenfalls von Microsoft vertriebene Echtzeitstrategiespiel Halo Wars: Definitive Edition inzwischen auch dort zu kommen. Alle weitere News, Infos und natürlich auch den Test gibt's auf der Themenseite zu Gears of War 4.
Gears of War 4 - Patch Notes zum Mai-Update:
- Windows 10: Multi-GPU support is now enabled. Please read this announcement for further details.
- Reverted Competitive Gnasher tuning to it's pre-April Update settings.
- General improvements to Ranked Lobby
- Added additional IFF Lights to V-Day Bernie to balance her battlefield visibility with other characters
- Fixed an issue preventing the Markza Mk. 1 from headshotting
- Fixed an issue that would result in slow movement speeds if pressing slightly backwards while strafing
- Significantly reduced the occurrence Zombie Characters say "Braaaaaaaains!"
- Reduced the amount of Power dropped by destroyed fortifications in Horde
- Fixed a Horde exploit where the Fabricator could be floated in the air
- Reduced volume of RAAM's footsteps
- Reduced volume of Kantus and Savage Kantus vocals
- Reduced volume of the headshot sound effects for Kantus, Savage Kantus and RAAM
- Fixed an issue that prevented some Locust Drone dialogue firing
- Windows 10: Fixed an issue with mouse sensitivity when Zoom Sensitivity is set to 3.
- Miscellaneous fixes and improvements