Games World
Login Registrieren
Games World
Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
als Startseite festgelegt.
    Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
    Playstation als Startseite festgelegt.
    Login Registrieren

    • Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

      Login | Registrieren
  • Print / Abo
    Apps
    PC Games 05/2017 PC Games Hardware 06/2017 PC Games MMore 05/2017 play³ 06/2017 Games Aktuell 05/2017 buffed 12/2016 XBG Games 04/2017 N-Zone 04/2017 WideScreen 05/2017 SpieleFilmeTechnik 05/2017
    PC Games 05/2017 PCGH Magazin 06/2017 PC Games MMORE Computec Kiosk On the Run! Birdies Run
Die Redaktion Artikel-Archiv Mediadaten Datenschutz Impressum AGB Problem mit Werbung melden
article
1226964
Gears of War 4
Gears of War 4: ​Mai-Update mit neuen Maps und Multi-GPU-Support
Microsoft und The Coalition haben das Mai-Update für ihren Shooter Gears of War 4 veröffentlicht. Enthalten sind unter anderem die zwei neuen Multiplayer-Maps "Dawn" und "Security". Außerdem unterstützt die PC-Version von Gears of War 4 ab sofort Nvidia SLI und AMD Crossfire.
http://www.videogameszone.de/Gears-of-War-4-Spiel-55621/News/Mai-Update-Maps-Multi-GPU-Support-1226964/
02.05.2017
http://www.videogameszone.de/screenshots/medium/2017/05/Gears-of-War-4-1--pc-games_b2teaser_169.jpg
gears of war,shooter,microsoft
news