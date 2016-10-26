Games World
Games World
GTA 5 - Grand Theft Auto 5
GTA 5 ​Online: Fahrplan für DLCs bis 2020 aufgetaucht
Ein Eintrag in gtaforums.com sorgt für Spekulationen: Stehen die Inhalte für GTA 5 Online bereits für die nächsten Jahre fest? Der Nutzer "SoftSecrets" veröffentliche im August 2016 ein Posting mit einer Liste aller angeblich kommender Inhalte für den Mehrspieler-Modus von GTA 5. Dass Rockstar Games einen Biker-DLC veröffentlicht, sagte der Nutzer bereits richtig voraus. Liegt er auch mit den anderen Prognosen goldrichtig?
26.10.2016
