GTA 5 ​Online: Fahrplan für DLCs bis 2020 aufgetaucht

Rockstar Games erweitert GTA 5 Online kontinuierlich um neue Inhalte. Mit dem Bikers-DLC steht seit wenigen Wochen etwa ein DLC zum Download bereit, der die Online-Spielwelt von Grand Theft Auto 5 um neue Motorräder, Gebäude, Waffen und Kleidungsstücke ergänzt. Außerdem spielt der DLC neue Gameplay-Elemente und Modi auf. Dass ein Bikers-DLC für GTA 5 geplant sei, behauptete ein Nutzer von gtaforums.com bereits im August.

In einer ausführlichen Liste fasst er alle Inhalte zusammen, die über die nächsten Jahre für GTA 5 Online erscheinen sollen - woher diese Informationen stammen, ist nicht bekannt. Mit dem Bikers-DLC lag der Nutzer bereits goldrichtig. Bewahrheiten sich daher auch die Gerüchte um die anderen Zusatzinhalte, die in der Auflistung genannt werden? Die Liste enthält beispielsweise Hinweise auf einen "Law and Order"-DLC für den Mehrspieler-Modus von GTA 5. Darin erwerbt ihr Polizei-Autos, um Free-Roam-Polizeimissionen abzuschließen. Außerdem soll ein "The Luxury Living"-DLC geplant sein, der neue Villen und Haustiere enthält.

Sollten sich die Angaben in der Liste bewahrheiten, so dürfen sich Spieler außerdem auf zwei umfangreichere DLCs mit Map-Erweiterungen freuen, darunter Liberty City und San Fierro. Beide Erweiterungen sollen als kostenpflichtige Downloads erscheinen. Die vollständige Liste halten wir nachfolgend für euch bereit. Trotz der Übereinstimmung mit dem Bikers-DLC sollten die Angaben mit Vorsicht genossen werden. Sobald Rockstar Games neue Inhalte ankündigt, erfahrt ihr das wie gewohnt auf unserer Themenseite. Lesetipp: Großes Halloween-Special in GTA 5.

Angeblich geplante Inhalte für GTA 5 Online:

Biker DLC:

(Bikes, clothes, free roam missions)

*purchase clubhouse to activate biker free roam missions

Law and order DLC

(Police free roam and vehicles)

*Purchase police vehicles to activate free roam police missions

The Luxury Living DLC

(Mansions & Pets)

*Purchase Mansion to *purchase exotic pets (Mansion grounds only)

The Blaine County and Paleto DLC

(Animals in free roam)

Animals online syncing workaround via VIP mission type activation

North Yankton and Liberty City (Online Map expansion)

Paid DLC 1, September 2017

San Fierro and Las ventures

(Online Map expansion)

Paid DLC 2, Oktober 2018

Vice City.... Not until GTA VI, some time around 2020 At the VERY earliest!

San Fierro and Las Ventures were built alongside Los santos way back in the early development stages of GTAV, Scrapped on PS3/Xbox for obvious reasons! After more then 3 years of re building for PS4/XBO/PC, Both are still being worked on with a release target of October 2018!

Single player DLC has been replaced with Online Map expansion model! Mainly due to the unforeseen success of micro transactions and GTA online in general! Liberty City will be released September 2017. The DLC will include: an open ticket (for city slickers) to Liberty City; an open ticket (for Snow Blowers) to North Yankton; an exclusive VIP Membership (for High rollers) which grants Exclusive access to The Casino in Los Santos!

Pre Order Bonus of 1 million GTA Casino chips for pre order; Micro transactions can NOT buy GTA Casino Chips; Liberty City, North Yankton and the Los Santos Casino scheduled together to keep player migration relatively balanced; Liberty City will enable you to trade on the stock market, once a Office has been *Purchased! Similar to the current crate set up!

Both DLC's will be priced equivalent to a full game