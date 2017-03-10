Ubisoft veröffentlicht heute den nächsten Patch für For Honor. Voraussichtlich ab etwa 15 Uhr werden die Server deshalb für schätzungsweise einen Dreiviertelstunde nicht erreichbar, und For Honor damit nicht spielbar sein. Das Update schraubt vor allem am Balancing. So wird der Guard Break in Zukunft wieder gekontert werden können. Damit vollführt Ubisoft gewissermaßen eine Rolle rückwärts. Das war nämlich bereits in der For Honor - Beta möglich, wurde für die finale Fassung aber aus unbekannten Gründen geändert.

Daneben nimmt Patch 1.03 für For Honor kleinere Anpassungen bei Warlord, Valkyrie, Conqueror, Kensei und Shugoki vor. Welche genau, erfahrt ihr im Changelog unterhalb. Speziell für die PC-User veröffentlicht Ubisoft aus'ßerdem noch einen Technik-Hotfix, der unter anderem ein Speicherleck schließt. Auch hierzu gibt's genauere Einzelheiten im Anschluss an diese Zeilen. Alle weiteren News, Infos und natürlich auch den Test zu Ubisofts Mittelalter-Schlachtplatte findet ihr auf unserer Themenseite zu For Honor.

Changelog zu For Honor - Patch 1.03:

All Heroes: Simultaneous Guard Break attempts will push back both players. Subsequent simultaneous Guard Break attempts will not connect.

Warlord: Full Block Stance was not intended to be a reactive tool to replace all other defense methods. The Full Block stance has been delayed from instantaneous activation to a 200ms delay after the input. This will also fix some replication bugs.

Valkyrie: Shield Tackle Full Block property was not intended to be a reactive tool to replace all other defense methods. The Shield Tackle Full Block property has been delayed from instantaneous on activation to a 200ms delay after the input. This will also fix some replication bugs.

Conqueror: To fix some replication bugs, the Heavy Attack Interrupt Block animation has been delayed from immediate to a 100ms delay after the input.

Kensei: Fixed a bug that caused Unblockable Top Heavy to cancel back into itself. This was never intended to work like that.

Shugoki: Fixed a bug on Charged Heavy Attack hitting twice and being un-parry able when releasing lock during the attack. This was never intended to work like that.

Changelog zum PC-Hotfix:

Players with Intel Integrated Graphics below the minimum specification can now proceed past the warning message rather than having the game exit to desktop.

As requested by the community, the Post-Match screen "QUIT TO DESKTOP" option has been removed.

A memory leak happening under specific circumstances with UPnP has been fixed.

Improved AFK detection.

Quelle: Ubisoft