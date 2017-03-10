Games World
Für For Honor steht voraussichtlich ab 15 Uhr sowohl der nächste Patch mit einigen Balancing-Änderungen als auch ein spezieller Technik-Hotfix für die PC-Version zum Download bereit. Während des Rollouts werden die Server für circa 45 Minuten down sein, For Honor deshalb nicht spielbar sein.
