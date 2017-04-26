For Honor: ​Patch 1.06 für PC veröffentlicht, Matchmaking und Performance optimiert

Update vom 26. April: Ubisoft hat Wort gehalten und das nächste PC-Update für For Honor veröffentlicht. Der Download steht für die Steam- und die Uplay-Fassung der Mittelalter-Schlachtplatte bereit. Konsoleros müssen sich wie üblich noch ein paar Tage länger gedulden. Einen genauen Veröffentlichungstermin gibt es hier noch nicht. Welche Neuerungen und Änderungen Patch 1.06 für For Honor bereithält, erfahrt ihr in der Originalmeldung und dem daran angehängten Changelog.

Originalmeldung: Wie auf der offiziellen Webseite von For Honor geschrieben steht, erscheint am Dienstag der kommenden Woche, den 25. April 2017, für den PC. Konsolen sollen zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt damit versorgt werden. Das Inhaltsupdate soll das Spiel stabilisieren und performanter machen.

Verbessertes Matchmaking und mehr Performance

Die Verbesserungen der Performance zeigen sich in stabileren und höheren Framerates sowohl in den Spielmenüs als auch in den Matches. Der Rematch-Timer wird von 90 auf 60 Sekunden gesenkt und ein neues Feature wird eingeführt, welches offene Plätze am Ende des Matches wieder mit Spielern füllt, wenn viele während der Runde ausgestiegen sind.Bisher konnte dadurch keine neue Runde gestartet werden.

Auch einige Kämpfer wurden überarbeitet und mit neuen Eigenschaften versehen. Friedenshüter, Shugoki und Wächter werden abgeschwächt und Orochi verbessert. Ubisoft hat dazu auch zwölf neue Outfits für die Recken aus For Honor vorgestellt. Den entsprechenden Trailer, der die Rüstungen im Detail zeigt, seht ihr unterhalb dieses Artikels nach den Patchnotizen.

Mehr News, Artikel, Screenshots und Videos zu For Honor findet ihr wie gewohnt auf unserer umfangreichen Themenseite. Es folgen die offiziellen Patch Notes des Updates 1.06.

For Honor - Update 1.06 - Offizielle Patch Notes

Connectivity

Network

Data exchanges between players are now more resilient to network fluctuations.

Reduced the footprint of data exchanges to improve match experience under limited networking conditions.

Performance

Multiple performance improvements increasing the framerate both in game menus and during matches.

The LODs (Level of Detail) on ambient FX are now dynamically adjusted during matches to help ensure optimal performance.

[Bug Fix] Fixed a performance degradation when the XBOX Home panel was being opened which sometimes triggered a simulation resynchronization.

Session/Match

Reduced the rematch timer from 90 to 60 seconds.

Join-in-Progress can now be enabled at the end of the match. When we will activate it at a later date, players leaving the session may be replaced by new players, which will allow a new match to occur more frequently.

[Bug Fix] Fixed a bug causing a session to split, during matches under certain conditions, leaving each player in its own session with bots.

Expanded resync messages to differentiate between simulation resynchronization and session migration when the host leaves.

Game operation

Added server-side networking configurations to allow faster stability tweaking.

Added monitoring of simulation edge cases to improve our ability to further diagnose certain types of problems.

Fight

Bleed

[Bug Fix] Bleed should no longer be applied without contact.

Fighters

Peacekeeper

Light Attack Miss recovery branching into Chained Light Attack delayed by 100ms.

Chained Light Attack recoveries on Interrupt Block increased to 700ms (from 600ms).

Chained Light Attack recoveries on Hit increased to 700ms (from 500ms).

Lawbringer

[Bug Fix] Light attack after Shove can no longer be blocked if opponent changes stance

Updated Shove attack's area of effect

Updated post-Shove Light attack's area of effect

Warden

Shoulder Bash cancel timing into Guard Break reduced to 300ms before end of startup (from 100ms before end of startup).

Uninterruptible Stance timing on fully-charged Shoulder Bash startup reduced by 100ms in order to match the revised Guard Break cancel timing.

Cancelling Shoulder Bash into Idle now causes a 200ms recovery with no defense (Wardens used to cancel out of Shoulder Bash instantly into Idle).

The fully-charged visual and audio effects, will now only play once the cancel window is closed.

Non-charged Shoulder Bash recovery on Miss increased to 800ms (from 700ms)

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue causing the Warden to spin around on hit with Shoulder Bash

[Bug Fix] Shoulder Bash ability to bump external target no longer overlaps with locked target

Berserker

[Bug Fix] Fixed issue on Throws causing opponents to get knocked down earlier.

Orochi

Hurricane Blast has Uninterruptible Stance.

Added Uninterruptible Stance Icon to Moveset page.

[Bug Fix] Fixed rotation so that victim of Hurricane Blast always faces the Orochi when stabbed.

Shugoki

Charge of the Oni no longer knocks down on contact

Charge of the Oni's 400ms startup is fully dodgeable

Charge of the Oni trajectory can no longer be adjusted with the left stick

Shugoki cannot regenerate stamina during Charge of the Oni