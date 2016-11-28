Final Fantasy 15: Großer Day-1-Patch 1.02 bringt zahlreiche Änderungen

Offiziell erscheint Final Fantasy 15 erst am morgigen 29. November 2016. Wie in den vergangenen Wochen bekannt wurde, nahmen es Händler in einigen Teilen der Welt offenbar nicht ganz so genau mit dem von Square Enix festgelegten Veröffentlichungsdatum, weswegen einige Spieler bereits seit Längerem in den Genuss des neuen Open-World-Rollenspiels kommen. Wie diese auf Reddit berichten, hat das Spiel nun pünktlich zum Launch einen großen Day-1-Patch erhalten - der als "Crown Update" titulierte Patch bringt offenbar nicht weniger als 8 Gigabyte auf die Waage und bewirkt zahlreiche Änderungen im Kampfsystem, allgemeinen Gameplay sowie in Kamera- und Menüführung.

Die Änderungen des Updates 1.02 für Final Fantasy 15 in der Übersicht:

Battle

Added actions inspired by the "Omen" trailer produced by Digic Pictures to the game: "Shift (Warp) Drop Kick" (When daggers are equipped). "Backward Shift (Warp) Magic" (Elemental Magic Activation within a short distance). Below are examples of Wait Mode-exclusive abilities added to Ability Call to improve the Wait Mode experience: Libra Speed Increase By using Libra you can obtain information more quickly. Wait Gauge Recovery The Wait Gauge will recover upon defeating an enemy. Surprise Attack Shift Break When Shift Breaking to an enemy that isn't targeting you it's easy to destroy the targeted part. Final Blow Shift Break

When Shift Breaking to an enemy with less than half HP, the damage multiplier will increase.

Additional battle screen effects added to make it easier for players to understand their HP status: When HP is less than 25%, the whole screen will be covered by a light red filter. When in a pinch, the whole screen will be covered by a dark red filter. The Enemy Whistle will be available to use after downloading the patch. You can call monsters but they won't always appear. Movement taken at the time of a MP Burst is cancelled. Trying to shift in MP Burst will cause movements to fail.



Field

You can now shift forward in the field outside of battle.

Music Player item has been added so that you can listen to your favorite songs while walking.

Menu

A gallery has been added to the main menu where you can see the dishes acquired by Ignis and the fish caught by Noctis.

Regalia

Opening the menu during auto-drive will not halt driving.

Regalia Shop added that lets you shop while riding in the Regalia.

Event

Event scenes from Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV and the "Omen" trailer were added as they exceeded the disc space capacity.

Additional Improvements

Adjustments to gameplay comfort: Camera adjusted in narrow areas. Menu use improved. Addition of other functions to enhance convenience. Adjustments to improve the main scenario experience: Changes to towns were made to fit the scenario. Changes to the open world were made to fit the scenario.

Side-quests have been balanced, dish types added, added fish types and fishing locations.

Leviathan boss encounter and battle experience further improved.



Für weitere allgemeine Informationen, Bilder, Trailer und mehr rund um Final Fantasy 15 haltet ihr wie gewohnt unsere umfangreiche Themenseite im Auge. Das Spiel erscheint am 29. November offiziell für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One.

Quelle: Square Enix via Gamepur