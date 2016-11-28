Games World
Login Registrieren
Games World
Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
als Startseite festgelegt.
    Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
    Playstation als Startseite festgelegt.
    Login Registrieren

    • Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

      Login | Registrieren
  • Print / Abo
    Apps
    PC Games 12/2016 PC Games Hardware 12/2016 PC Games MMore 01/2016 play³ 12/2016 Games Aktuell 12/2016 buffed 12/2016 XBG Games 11/2016 N-Zone 12/2016 WideScreen 12/2016 SpieleFilmeTechnik 11/2016
    PC Games 12/2016 PCGH Magazin 12/2016 PC Games MMORE Computec Kiosk On the Run! Birdies Run
Die Redaktion Artikel-Archiv Mediadaten Datenschutz Impressum AGB Problem mit Werbung melden
article
1214554
Final Fantasy 15
Final Fantasy 15: Großer Day-1-Patch 1.02 bringt zahlreiche Änderungen
Pünktlich zur offiziellen Veröffentlichung von Final Fantasy 15 hat Square Enix einen Day-1-Patch von rund 8 Gigabyte Größe veröffentlicht. Unter dem Titel "Crown Update" bringt der Patch 1.02 zahlreiche Änderungen im Gameplay und insbesondere im Kampfsystem, während offenbar auch Aspekte wie Kamera- und Menüführung überarbeitet wurden.
http://www.videogameszone.de/Final-Fantasy-15-Spiel-118/News/day-1-patch-102-bringt-zahlreiche-aenderungen-1214554/
28.11.2016
http://www.videogameszone.de/screenshots/medium/2016/09/Final-Fantasy-15-21--pc-games_b2teaser_169.jpg
final fantasy 15
news