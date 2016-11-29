Final Fantasy 15: Test-Übersicht zum neuen JRPG - so wertet die Welt

Mit Final Fantasy 15 erscheint heute der neue Teil der beliebten japanischen Rollenspielserie. Wie gut das neue JRPG geworden ist, erfahrt ihr in unserer nachfolgenden Übersicht, in der wir die ersten Tests zusammengetragen haben. Als Grundlage für die Liste dient die Webseite metacritic.com. In den dort bisher 28 eingereichten Tests erreicht Final Fantasy 15 einen Wertungsdurchschnitt von 84 Prozent. Für viele Tester scheint klar zu sein: Final Fantasy 15 zählt zu den besten Spielen dieses Jahres. "Es ist vollkommen anders als das, was wir bislang in der Reihe gesehen haben", schreibt etwa LaPS4. "Final Fantasy 15 ist ein großartiges JRPG", titelt Eurogamer Italien. Destructoid zeigt sich von der offenen, detailreichen Spielwelt beeindruckt.

Zu einem ähnlichen Fazit kommt auch Gamespot: "Während die Charaktere weniger beeindrucken können, punktet die hübsche Spielwelt mit all seinen Herausforderungen." Eine Wertung von 6 von 10 Punkten erhält Final Fantasy 15 im Test von Metro GameCentral. Die Webseite vergibt Punktabzüge für die Story und Charaktere. Weitere Eindrücke entnehmt ihr der nachfolgenden Übersicht. Unseren Final Fantasy 15-Test lest ihr unter diesem Link. Redakteur Viktor Eippert kommt zum Fazit: "Trotz aller Widrigkeiten haben es die Entwickler aber geschafft, ein richtig feines Abenteuer abzuliefern und die Final Fantasy-typischen Stärken mit einer offenen Spielwelt zu verbinden. Abseits der Story gibt es viel zu entdecken, das Kampfsystem bietet so viel Tiefe, dass ich selbst nach nunmehr fast 60 Stunden immer noch mehr rausholen kann und die vielen Jagdaufträge und Bonusdungeons sorgen auch lange nach dem Abspann für Herausforderung." Weitere Infos findet ihr wie gewohnt auf unserer Themenseite zu Final Fantasy 15.

Final Fantasy 15: Test-Übersicht zum JRPG (PS4)



LaPS4 - 95

Final Fantasy XV is going to be the most remembered game of 2016. It is really different from anything we've seen in the series so far, but really traditional at the same time. It has an obsessive respect for the fan that goes along with state-of-the-art audio-visual aspects able to bring life to a humongous map with so many things to do, so many secrets to discover and yes, some lineal, but logic parts. Controversial issues, like combat or summon mechanics are really solid once you get to the endgame, where the experience has already blossomed. Embrace its changes, the JRPG King is back.

Hobby Consolas - 92

We can see the shortcomings of Final Fantasy from far away: a bad camera, some outdated textures and some non exploited gameplay mechanics, like driving. However, we can see the virtues from more distance: touching characters, gameplay freedom, a really beautiful graphical show and the best combat system for the saga in years.

LevelUp - 90

The wait was worth it. Final Fantasy XV is one of the best games in the series since the PS2 era. Its graphical quality is impeccable, character design is also terrific. The battle system, despite some camera issues, is fun and enjoyable. Thanks to Yoko Shimomura, the music feels great, dramatic and fun. The game has a lot of content and very high standards when it comes to animations. FFXV may have some glitches here and there, but that does not affect the overall experience. Final Fantasy XV is a game that veteran and new fans will enjoy from beginning to end.

Time - 90

Something wonderful and improbable must have happened towards the end of the topsy-turvy decade it's taken Square Enix to finally produce a Final Fantasy worth crowing about. Thank director Hajime Tabata for somehow righting the ship. How he did so could presumably fill a book. How many games get 10 years to simmer? Change captains mid-journey? Have lord knows how many investment dollars (to say nothing of franchise esteem) on the line? And how often does vaporware materialize, after years of elliptical studio messaging, this lively and focused and fully realized?

Eurogamer Italien - 90

Final Fantasy XV is an amazing JRPG. A great story, amazing gameplay mechanics, powerful graphics and more than 100 hours of pure fun. A couple of annoying bugs ruined our long run, but the overall result is still stunning.

Multiplayer.it - 90

Final Fantasy XV hides a convoluted, 10 year-long development behind every corner and desperately struggles with its own identity. Fans of the franchise might find the new open world structure a bit disappointing especially because it hurts a narrative that finds some coherence in the second half of the game and goes straight to an emotional and very divisive ending.

Destructoid - 90

Even if you don't buy into it, most will admit that Square Enix has master-crafted this world to the point where it feels like anything can happen out in the world map. Whereas a lot of JRPGs have stilted transitions between exploration and combat, XV does it effortlessly. One moment you're in an abandoned building talking about a quest, and the next a seamless conversation pops up and you're in the thick of a battle. The same goes for setting up future events -- just like how a Pokémon game might hint at future legendary additions early in the game, so does XV.

Polygon - 90

The game contains pieces sure to disappoint players in both camps, but it also provides a refreshingly human take on the classic RPG journey that I hope will inspire future games in the franchise. Final Fantasy 15 can be baffling in some of its questionable choices, but across the board, it hits more than it misses. It hums with an energy and compassion that I loved, a sense of camaraderie, friendship and adventure that fills an old and struggling formula with new relevance.

Vandal Online - 85

A great game that succeeds in transforming the formula into an open-world, real-time action game. It has its flaws, but it will engage thanks to its graphics and spectacular combats. A new path for a series that is still relevant after 30 years.

Game Informer - 85

Final Fantasy XV is unlike any RPG or open-world experience I've played before. It succeeds and struggles in finding its unique stance, but a few problematic designs don't hold it back from being a hell of a journey. Just days after playing it, I find myself reflecting on it fondly. The thoughts of that damn car are recessed and blanketed by Noctis' journey and some of the stunning moments that unfolded within it. I wasn't a fan of Final Fantasy XIII's sequels, but I hope Square returns with another XV or a similarly designed sequel to iron out the rough spots. There's a solid foundation here that begs to be explored further.

IGN - 82

There is so much good here, so much heart - especially in the relationships between Noctis and his sworn brothers. It just comes with some changes and compromises that were, at times, difficult for this long-time Final Fantasy fan to come to grips with.

Meristation - 80

Certainly a different Final Fantasy, a mix of good, bad and puzzling decisions in a very fine production which makes for an interesting package.

USgamer - 80

I was really skeptical that Final Fantasy XV could ever be successful; but despite some real flaws, it ultimately won me over. I warmed to the characters over the course of many camping trips, found more than I was expecting in the open world, and even enjoyed the bombastic set-pieces. I have no doubt that it will be harshly criticized in some circles, but it also has some real merit. Stick with it even if you find yourself rolling your eyes at the opening hours: You may be surprised by how much you end up enjoying yourself.

Gamespot - 80

Where its characters fail to impress, Final Fantasy XV's beautiful world and exciting challenges save the day.

Metro GameCentral - 60

Destined to be as divisive as all modern Final Fantasy games, but it's the story and characters that disappoint more than the capable combat and exploration.