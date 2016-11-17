FIFA 17: 2. Patch jetzt zum Download, mit deutscher Journey-Synchronisation

EA Sports hat das zweite große Update für FIFA 17 veröffentlicht. Der Patch ist ab sofort auf PC (Origin), PS4 (PSN) und Xbox One (Xbox Live) verfügbar. Zur Größe des Downloads liegen noch keine Informationen vor. Für viele vielleicht wichtigste Neuerung ist die Anfang des Monats versprochene Ergänzung einer deutschen Synchronisation im Story-Modus The Journey. Als (neue) Sprachen ebenfalls zur Auswahl stehen Französisch, Italienisch, Spanisch und Mexikanisches Spanisch.

Daneben nimmt der nächste FIFA-17-Patch einige Verbesserungen im Bereich Grafik und Präsentation vor. Beispielsweise wurden einige Spielerkonterfeis aktualisiert und exakter ihren realen Vorbildern nachempfunden. Außerdem wurden die hin und wieder auftretenden Bildratenprobleme in den Skill-Games beseitigt. Last but not least sollen sowohl FUT-Modus als auch andere Online-Modi künftig mehr stabiler laufen. Das komplette Changelog gibt's direkt unterhalb. Weitere News, Infos und natürlich auch den Test findet ihr auf der Themenseite zu FIFA 17.

FIFA 17 - Title Update 2:

Visual / Presentation changes:

Several new or updated player faces rendered for accurate character likeness.

General overlay adjustments.

Addressed an issue where the selected kit isn't the one used in-game.

Addressed frame-rate issue during pre-match skill game.

Spanish crowds now use the authentic audio when reacting to a goal.

Black custom kits no longer clash with referee kits.

Addressed the following in Pro Clubs:

The flair trait is now available for all Pros.

Carrying over your Virtual Pro from FIFA 16 now correctly unlocks all passive traits.

An issue where players could receive excessive skill points.

In The Journey:

Localized audio and character speech for the following: German, French, Italian, Spanish, and Mexican Spanish.

Various presentation improvements.

Addressed the following in FIFA Ultimate Team:

General stability fixes in FIFA Ultimate Team and other online game modes.

Quelle: EA Sports

