Games World
Login Registrieren
Games World
Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
als Startseite festgelegt.
    Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
    Playstation als Startseite festgelegt.
    Login Registrieren

    • Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

      Login | Registrieren
  • Print / Abo
    Apps
    PC Games 11/2016 PC Games Hardware 12/2016 PC Games MMore 11/2016 play³ 12/2016 Games Aktuell 12/2016 buffed 12/2016 XBG Games 11/2016 N-Zone 12/2016 WideScreen 12/2016 SpieleFilmeTechnik 11/2016
    PC Games 11/2016 PCGH Magazin 12/2016 PC Games MMORE Computec Kiosk On the Run! Birdies Run
Die Redaktion Artikel-Archiv Mediadaten Datenschutz Impressum AGB Problem mit Werbung melden
article
1213576
FIFA 17
FIFA 17: 2. Patch jetzt zum Download, mit deutscher Journey-Synchronisation
Für FIFA 17 steht jetzt der zweite große Patch zum Download auf PC, PS4 und Xbox One bereit. Ein Highlight ist die hinzugefügte deutsche Synchronisation im Story-Modus The Journey. Daneben wurden aber auch Verbesserungen im Bereich Grafik und Präsentation vorgenommen. Außerdem laufen die Online-Modi von FIFA 17 künftig stabiler.
http://www.videogameszone.de/FIFA-17-Spiel-56573/News/Patch-zum-Download-deutsche-Journey-Synchro-1213576/
17.11.2016
http://www.videogameszone.de/screenshots/medium/2016/08/FIfa-17-Gamescom-09-pc-games_b2teaser_169.jpg
fifa,fußball,ea sports
news