Endless Space 2: Der erste Patch 0.1.3 entfernt das Rundenlimit und fixt viele Bugs
Amplitude hat Endless Space 2 erst von wenigen Tagen als Early-Access-Fassung veröffentlicht. Nun hat das äußerst vielversprechende 4X-Strategiespiel bereits sein erstes Update erhalten. Der Patch 0.1.3 beseitigt viele Bugs und entfernt das störende Rundenlimit. Die detaillierten Patch-Notes gibt's in der Meldung.
Am 6. Oktober 2016 hat Endless Space 2 einen starken Early-Access-Start hingelegt: Schon in dieser frühen Version hinterließ es in unserer ausführlichen Vorschau einen klasse Eindruck! Allerdings störten wir uns noch deutlich am niedrigen Rundenlimit, durch das eine Partie bereits nach 125 Zügen automatisch beendet wurde. Auch aus der Community war die gleiche Kritik zu hören.
Nun hat Amplitude Studios immerhin schnell reagiert und einen ersten Patch für das 4X-Strategiespiel veröffentlicht, der nicht nur jede Menge Fehler beseitigt, sondern vor allem das Rundenlimit komplett aufhebt. Das bedeutet, wir können eine Partie nun so lange spielen, wie wir wollen. Neue Siegesbedingungen oder Galaxiegrößen gibt es allerdings noch nicht. Endless Space 2 soll im Laufe der Early-Access-Phase kontinuierlich erweitert und um Features ergänzt werden. Auf unserer Wunschliste für künftige Updates: Umfassendere Terraforming-Optionen, eine bessere Performance und bitte noch den forcierten Waffenstillstand optional machen!
Die kompletten Patch-Notes des Updates 0.1.3
- Removed the turn limit
- Fixed an error when an empire is eliminated and it had planet-related improvements queued
- Added the revision number in the battle ship card in battle screen & fixed an inconsistency in data between tooltips of ships in the BattleShipItems in the fleet list, and the little triangles EncounterShipItem in the flotilla card 3D
- Fixed fleet being considered as busy when loading a game where a ground battle was finished
- Fixed Religious law allowing to cross closed borders
- Fixed GuiElement having temp text instead of localization keys
- Fixed special nodes notifications being displayed when loading the game
- Fixed loading issues with some Vodyani games
- Fixed conversion by influence feedback
- Fixed fleets in movement between two nodes getting stuck when their destination becomes invalid
- Fixed religious law allowing to attack enemy systems even when in enemy influence zone
- Fixed laws getting cancelled one by one after elections if more than one needed to be cancelled
- Fixed force law (base party law) not activated when changing political alignment
- Fixed anarchy duration not corresponding to what is displayed
- Fixed the attack action not breaking the guard for the attacking fleet.
- Fixed cycling through idle fleets including those that are doing something
- Fixed issue with a technology for the Vodyani
- Fixed feedback issue with multiple economic modules on arkships of the same type
- Fixed Hero healing cost
- Fixed anarchy duration not being affected by game speed
- Fixed feedback issue on ships speed bonus in ship design
- Fixed the user not being informed that anarchy duration is modified by the empire's approval rating
- Fixed misleading Close Borders and Open Borders notifications
- Fixed bonuses generated by a government still being present while in anarchy transition
- Fixed error happening when the player has 0 total population and recruits heroes
- Fixed notifications being displayed during a space battle cinematic
- Fixed being able to vote laws while in anarchy
- Fixed skippable error being generated when hovering the cursor across ship icons after retreating from battles
- Fixed conversion by influence not working on minor empires
- Fixed missing parenthesis that created issues in Endless speed
- Fixed error being generated when clicking Quit Game
- Fixed missing descriptors and lowered heal cost
- Fixed launching a ground battle between two turns generate an error
- Fixed ground battle crash when the invaded system disappeared before the end of the ground battle.
- Healing a hero now repairs their ship
- Fixed "hero not assigned" notification happening even when the hero is assigned
- Added -novideo command line to skip all videos to isolate possible crash sources
- Added --disable-ai command line argument that disable completely the AI (no dll loaded) to isolate possible crash sources
- Fixed users remaining stuck when choosing to invade an enemy's system