Am 6. Oktober 2016 hat Endless Space 2 einen starken Early-Access-Start hingelegt: Schon in dieser frühen Version hinterließ es in unserer ausführlichen Vorschau einen klasse Eindruck! Allerdings störten wir uns noch deutlich am niedrigen Rundenlimit, durch das eine Partie bereits nach 125 Zügen automatisch beendet wurde. Auch aus der Community war die gleiche Kritik zu hören.

Mit einem Späher erkunden wir die unentdeckten Geheimnisse der Planeten. Quelle: PC Games Nun hat Amplitude Studios immerhin schnell reagiert und einen ersten Patch für das 4X-Strategiespiel veröffentlicht, der nicht nur jede Menge Fehler beseitigt, sondern vor allem das Rundenlimit komplett aufhebt. Das bedeutet, wir können eine Partie nun so lange spielen, wie wir wollen. Neue Siegesbedingungen oder Galaxiegrößen gibt es allerdings noch nicht. Endless Space 2 soll im Laufe der Early-Access-Phase kontinuierlich erweitert und um Features ergänzt werden. Auf unserer Wunschliste für künftige Updates: Umfassendere Terraforming-Optionen, eine bessere Performance und bitte noch den forcierten Waffenstillstand optional machen!



04:09

Die kompletten Patch-Notes des Updates 0.1.3

Removed the turn limit

Fixed an error when an empire is eliminated and it had planet-related improvements queued

Added the revision number in the battle ship card in battle screen & fixed an inconsistency in data between tooltips of ships in the BattleShipItems in the fleet list, and the little triangles EncounterShipItem in the flotilla card 3D

Fixed fleet being considered as busy when loading a game where a ground battle was finished

Fixed Religious law allowing to cross closed borders

Fixed GuiElement having temp text instead of localization keys

Fixed special nodes notifications being displayed when loading the game

Fixed loading issues with some Vodyani games

Fixed conversion by influence feedback

Fixed fleets in movement between two nodes getting stuck when their destination becomes invalid

Fixed religious law allowing to attack enemy systems even when in enemy influence zone

Fixed laws getting cancelled one by one after elections if more than one needed to be cancelled

Fixed force law (base party law) not activated when changing political alignment

Fixed anarchy duration not corresponding to what is displayed

Fixed the attack action not breaking the guard for the attacking fleet.

Fixed cycling through idle fleets including those that are doing something

Fixed issue with a technology for the Vodyani

Fixed feedback issue with multiple economic modules on arkships of the same type

Fixed Hero healing cost

Fixed anarchy duration not being affected by game speed

Fixed feedback issue on ships speed bonus in ship design

Fixed the user not being informed that anarchy duration is modified by the empire's approval rating

Fixed misleading Close Borders and Open Borders notifications

Fixed bonuses generated by a government still being present while in anarchy transition

Fixed error happening when the player has 0 total population and recruits heroes

Fixed notifications being displayed during a space battle cinematic

Fixed being able to vote laws while in anarchy

Fixed skippable error being generated when hovering the cursor across ship icons after retreating from battles

Fixed conversion by influence not working on minor empires

Fixed missing parenthesis that created issues in Endless speed

Fixed error being generated when clicking Quit Game

Fixed missing descriptors and lowered heal cost

Fixed launching a ground battle between two turns generate an error

Fixed ground battle crash when the invaded system disappeared before the end of the ground battle.

Healing a hero now repairs their ship

Fixed "hero not assigned" notification happening even when the hero is assigned

Added -novideo command line to skip all videos to isolate possible crash sources

Added --disable-ai command line argument that disable completely the AI (no dll loaded) to isolate possible crash sources

Fixed users remaining stuck when choosing to invade an enemy's system

02:01

