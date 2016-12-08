Doom: Update 5 bringt Spielmodus "Teuflischer Lauf", Bots & SnapMap-Inhalte - und entfernt Denuvo
Bethesda und id-Software haben das fünfte große Update für Doom veröffentlicht, das den neuen Spielmodus "Teuflischer Lauf" und weitere Features mitbringt. So ermöglichen die Mehrspielermodi Deathmatch und Team Deathmatch ab sofort den Einsatz von computergesteuerten Bots, während das SnapMap-Feature zahlreiche neue Elemente aus der Einzelspielerkampagne anzubieten hat.
Nicht einmal zwei Monate nach dem vierten großen Update für Doom haben Publisher Bethesda und Entwickler id-Software heute Update 5 und passend dazu einen frischen Trailer veröffentlicht. Das Update bringt zahlreiche Neuerungen für den Mehrspielermodus und das SnapMap-Feature. Im neuen, kompetitiven Spielmodus "Teuflischer Lauf" (Original: Infernal Run) sollen Spieler einem Ball hinterherjagen, und diesem im Tor des gegnerischen Teams versenken. Zusätzlich ermöglicht der Entwickler ab sofort den Einsatz von computergesteuerten Bots in den Modi Deathmatch und Team Deathmatch, sowie den Aufstieg auf Rang 11. Für SnapMap hat der Entwickler zahlreiche zusätzliche aus der Einzelspielerkampagne bekannte Elemente und Requisiten eingeführt.
Nicht in den Patch Notes gelistet: Das neue Update entfernt den Denuvo-Kopierschutz der PC-Version, wie Spieler entdeckt haben. Bei der Steam-Community wird der Schritt bereits sehr positiv aufgenommen. id Software oder Bethesda haben sich bisher allerdings nicht offiziell zu diesem Schritt geäußert.
Alle Neuerungen von Patch 5 für Doom in der Original-Übersicht:Multiplayer
- Added new game mode, Infernal Run
Teams fight to obtain the ball and score in the opponent's goal
- Added Bots for multiplayer
Bots are available on original multiplayer maps in Team Deathmatch and Deathmatch game modes
- Increased the maximum level cap to Echelon 11, level 50
- Added the DOOM Marine Armor (Praetor Suit) as unlockable perk for achieving maximum multiplayer level cap
- Resolved an issue where rapid controller input caused unusually high shotgun damage.
- You can now play as the DOOM Marine in Praetor Suit Armor
- Added over 30 Lazarus Lab-themed modules
- Added Lazarus Lab-themed props
- Improved Object Limits
- Persistent Integer variables that can be passed between missions within a campaign
- Save and restore your health/armor/ammo/weapons/equipment/max weapon slots/inventory
- Added the ability to Get and Set Score
- You can now access the Leaderboard Score in the HUD
- Added new (first-person view) Player Camera Entity
- Added camera rumble FX and sounds
- Added new player modifiers
- Ledge grab time, power-up time, barrel damage, equipment cool down
- Plasma weapon mastery
- Additional single-player Interactables
- New single-player styled Objective HUD
- Added single-player Compass
- General single-player consistency pass on HUD
- Added more POI options
- Show distance, show on compass
- Updated victory and post-match summary screens
- More interactable and customizable GUI
- Added animated Echo Events
- Added new FX/hazards
- Added % encounter complete listener to encounters
- Ability to remove AI from finished encounters and events
- Ability to remove unspawned AI from the AIC
- Added ability to turn off bobbing on pickups to place them however you want
- Editor improvement to hide/show types of objects
- Editor improvement to lock rotation when moving objects
- Editor improvement to disable snapping of objects to the floor
- Added armor Customizations and Taunts
Um die Veröffentlichung des großen, fünften Updates gebührend zu feiern, hat Bethesda zudem angekündigt, dass es ab sofort doppelte Erfahrungspunkte im Mehrspielermodus geben wird. Die Aktion soll bis zum 12. Dezember 2016 um 18 Uhr laufen. Zudem soll der dritte Multiplayer-DLC Bloodfall am 15. Dezember veröffentlicht werden - dieser soll drei neue Karten sowie den Pinky-Dämonen ins Spiel bringen. Für kommende Neuigkeiten und Informationen zu Doom haltet ihr wie gewohnt unsere umfangreiche Themenseite im Blick.
Quelle: Bethesda