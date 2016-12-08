Games World
Games World
    Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

    PC Games 12/2016 PC Games Hardware 01/2017 PC Games MMore 01/2016 play³ 01/2017 Games Aktuell 12/2016 buffed 12/2016 XBG Games 11/2016 N-Zone 12/2016 WideScreen 01/2017 SpieleFilmeTechnik 12/2016
Doom (2016)
Doom: ​Update 5 bringt Spielmodus "Teuflischer Lauf", Bots & SnapMap-Inhalte - und entfernt Denuvo
Bethesda und id-Software haben das fünfte große Update für Doom veröffentlicht, das den neuen Spielmodus "Teuflischer Lauf" und weitere Features mitbringt. So ermöglichen die Mehrspielermodi Deathmatch und Team Deathmatch ab sofort den Einsatz von computergesteuerten Bots, während das SnapMap-Feature zahlreiche neue Elemente aus der Einzelspielerkampagne anzubieten hat.
08.12.2016
